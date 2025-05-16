A fun Friday post to introduce my favourite new man-on-the-street YouTuber - a Stopfordian hailing from my home town in Manchester. I haven’t caught this Man’s name yet in his videos, but this is comedy gold viewing [Edit: Just found out his name is Steve]. Whilst also cleverly raising awareness on the very real and serious topic of child mutilation - referred to by MSM and government apparatchiks as the evil inversion label of '“gender affirming care”.

For my British readers - this video felt like I was watching an old Little Britain sketch, I couldn’t believe it was real. The accents cracked me up too; brought back memories of visiting Liverpool and time spent in Manchester.

This YouTuber is clearly taking Billboard Chris’ format and running with it.

Power to him. Maybe he should get some security presence at some point in case it kicks off, as Billboard Chris now receives death threats.

I would love to reach out and do a podcast with this bloke next time I’m back in Manchester.

Nicholas Creed is a Bangkok based writer.

