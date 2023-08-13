Never Trust Totalitarianism Even When Bearing Gifts
I almost sought out Benjamin Hart (Managing Director of Integrity Legal Thailand) at the height of the new normal restrictions when I was feeling intense discrimination from my employer. Ben was putting out some highly relevant videos at that time.
Here, he has recently put together a great explainer video on Thailand’s CBDC being a trojan horse.
Creed Speech is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Happy Sunday folks.
Resist the CBDC.
Preserve cash.
Resist biometrics and face scanning for large transfers.
Enjoy this cracking song that touches the soul…
Nicholas Creed is a Bangkok based dissident blogger.
Bitcoin address:
39CbWqWXYzqXshzNbosbtBDf1YoJfhsr45
Monero address:
86nUmkrzChrCS4v5j6g3dtWy6RZAAazfCPsC8QLt7cEndNhMpouzabBXFvhTVFH3u3UsA1yTCkDvwRyGQNnK74Q2AoJs6Pt
Creed Speech is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
With family debt levels at historic highs, I suspect most Thais will jump at the chance of a 10,000 baht freebie - irrespective of the enslaving strings attached.
Once up and running, one suspects it will be just a matter of time befrore the scheme is extended to cover foreign residents - most likely in the form of an offer we can't refuse.
That should be especially when bearing gifts.