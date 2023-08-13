I almost sought out Benjamin Hart (Managing Director of Integrity Legal Thailand) at the height of the new normal restrictions when I was feeling intense discrimination from my employer. Ben was putting out some highly relevant videos at that time.

Here, he has recently put together a great explainer video on Thailand’s CBDC being a trojan horse.

Happy Sunday folks.

Resist the CBDC.

Preserve cash.

Resist biometrics and face scanning for large transfers.

Enjoy this cracking song that touches the soul…

Nicholas Creed is a Bangkok based dissident blogger.

