Since the Covid era, Bangkokians have been conditioned to think of cash as a dirty, dangerous, bacteria-ridden disease vector (but masks are encouraged!). The rise of the deliver-anything-at-any-hour services has come at the cost of cash being quietly phased out. Delivery drivers rarely have change, so the cash enthusiast must prepare exact change. Many customers are happy to scan QR codes to pay for anything and everything, directly from their mobile banking apps.

[Video credit: vetoshkin.evgeniy]

There are holdouts. Pockets of resistance. Those of us accused of being Luddites for not wishing to have our facial recognition data collected by the banks in order to retain access to mobile banking.

For the most part, excluding generation Z, cash is still king in Bangkok. One just needs to make a little more effort to use those fresh bank notes.

FRESH MARKETS

Buying fruit and vegetables directly from independent fresh market vendors decreases your chances of consuming pesticide chemicals or Apeel preserving carcinogens funded by Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation research grants.

Local vendors have relationships with local growers, giving customers prices much closer to wholesale and noticeably fresher quality than what’s available in supermarkets. Yes, they do often display their laminated banking QR codes, but they always prefer cold, hard cash.

Here is a list of several fresh markets dotted around Bangkok:

CASHLESS SOCIETAL UTOPIA HIT A SNAG

There has been a slow yet notable change in the perception of prioritising cashless transactions for ‘convenience’ over the anonymous, fungible, and trail-less nature. Whilst officialdom propagandists tricked the general public into going all-in on digital transactions, this hit a snag recently when the banks started freezing accounts at random, holding account holders to ransom until they relinquished their precious biometric data, in order to gain access to their own money again.

Via The Bangkok Post:

In Uthai Thani, some small shops have already put up signs refusing bank transfers, with an electronics store owner stating that she has suspended QR payments to avoid being dragged into fraud cases: “We can’t know which customer is genuine or not.” In Nakhon Ratchasima, a chicken-rice restaurant posted a sign reading: “Temporarily suspending transfers and QR payments until further notice.” The owner said that with customers coming from across the province and beyond, he could not guarantee that incoming transfers were clean.

Don’t you just love it when a cashless society plan doesn’t quite come together, and actually backfires spectacularly?

EATERIES WHERE CASH IS PREFERRED

The aforementioned distrust of trigger happy QR code scanning has been accompanied by the double whammy of thinly veiled taxman threats in the government mouthpiece legacy media outlets. Basically coming after the little guy to “broaden the narrow tax base”. When everything is electronically paid for by card or QR code, that’s an immutable electronic ledger trail on a silver platter for the taxman!

Therefore it is with great joy that we can point to a few eateries where cash is preferred:

On the higher end of dining, a favourite albeit ‘special occasion’ dining venue of Mrs. Creed’s, that offers discount for paying in cash, is Italian restaurant, Bacco. Thailand based readers please pitch in with comments sharing information on other cash-friendly eateries below!

KYC VERSUS NON-KYC GOLD SHOPS

KYC stands for know your customer. KYC is the pretext which drives much of the gibberish espoused by our neo-feudalistic overlords as they herd us into our digital cattle pens. We’re told KYC helps to protect us from scammers and money laundering. Although every week there is a massive database hack or leak of customer data - which would not have otherwise existed in such an accessible and retrievable manner, if it had not been for KYC! Is it all by design?

We shan’t digress too much for now, but if you’d like to know more about Thailand’s disheartening journey into KYC-mania, try searching a few of these keywords in my Substack: ‘OECD’, ‘CRS’, ‘Biometric’, ‘CBDC’.

Yaowarat (road) is the main strip in Bangkok’s Chinatown. This place is a feast for the eyes with gold shops and noodle restaurants every ten paces, and full of aromatic whiffs of spices, teas, and roasted chestnuts at every turn. Thais love gold. Thais know the value of gold in preserving purchasing power.

Thais usually prefer to buy jewellery at a purity of 96.5%. Gold shops selling 99.9% purity tend to specialise in gold bars. One of the oldest gold shops in Chinatown which does do 99.9% purity is ‘Tang Toh Kang’ shop.

The smallest and most popular metric weight for gold bars start at ‘one baht’ - so named for its similar weight equivalence to a literal one baht (THB) coin. A Thai one baht gold piece weighs 15.24 grams for raw bullion, or 15.16 grams for jewellery -which is roughly half the weight of a troy ounce (31.10 grams) - the metric system used by the rest of the world for bullion.

The KYC nightmare started to infiltrate Chinatown in the past few years. Suddenly, previously carefree transactions came with a caveat - provide your ID and address in order to buy or sell gold! Of course this was via a government diktat. Such actions throughout history can precede capital controls. Any kind of centralised database with buyer / seller information of gold for cash should make people feel uncomfortable.

Here’s a handy info-graphic to explain the difference between a KYC and a non-KYC gold shop in Thailand:

It takes some trial and error, but the quest for a non-KYC gold shop can prevail with some effort, polite inquiries, and asking around a little…

PLEB QR: USING BITCOIN TO PAY FOR THB PRICED ITEMS

Finally, a novel solution for the de-banked, the crypto enthusiast, or simply for tourists who are unable to pay for something by card, and perhaps have run out of cash in that moment…there is ‘PlebQr’. This app is really catching on in Thailand.

Via TodaysCrypto.News:

The Lightning Network and peer-to-peer integrated into the Thai banking network In Thailand, the PlebQR app has successfully made Bitcoin compatible with PromptPay, the national Thai payment standard available at nearly all points of sale. In practice, with PlebQR, the user scans the merchant’s PromptPay QR code via the app. Instead of debiting baht (the local currency), they send satoshis (via the Lightning Network, for example) to a local intermediary, a “pleb.” The pleb, acting as a liquidity provider, instantly pays the merchant in baht from their own bank account. This way, the merchant sees no difference—they receive baht without ever handling Bitcoin or being exposed to its volatility.

*Plebqr works well with Cake wallet and Satoshi wallet (mobile crypto wallet apps).

I have no paid affiliation or sponsorship from any of the vendors, eateries, shops, or apps featured in this article whatsoever- they are merely presented herein as solutions.

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