The more inversions I witness across logic, truth, language, medicine, education, science, ‘democracies’, and common sense - the more I have come to believe that actors and actresses dominate the political sphere at all levels.

Presidents and Prime Ministers engage in ‘othering’ when it suits a colour revolution instigation agenda.

Likewise, they will tap into religion or climate / science dogma when the serfs are primed to eat up that perceived connotation of authority, obediently and unquestioningly.

Example - Kathy Hochul says C19 injections are from God:

Other times we might be treated to a grand theatrical play on the world stage involving lawfare, goodies, baddies, meddlers, and big tech ‘heroes’.

If a limited hangout veers into the danger-zone of becoming more maneuverable into yet-to-be-controlled-disclosure pressure release valve approvals, we could be thrown a scandal bone to distract us with baskets of bread and circuses.

If everything is narrative, perception, influencing, and using applied behavioural psychology against us proletariats for the elusive holy grail of commandeering the grey matter between our ears - then it stands to reason that all political leaders are merely actors. They all have their controllers. Their string pullers. Their scripts.

ANCIENT ROME WAS NOT KIND TO ACTORS

Via Cambridge.org:

Disapproval of acting and the theatre was a distinguishing Roman characteristic, in the eyes of many ancient authors. The significance Romans attached to the different ways actors were viewed in Greece and in Rome is indicated by Cornelius Nepos, in the preface to his Lives, where he sets out some of the principal contrasts between Greek and Roman culture: While Greeks admired actors, according to Nepos, to display oneself on stage, to make a spectacle of oneself, was considered by Romans to be shameful. Other writers, too, saw differing attitudes to the theatre as a significant indicator of the contrast between Greek and Roman culture.

How interesting to imagine such an inversion of social strata in ancient Rome for the acting profession, in comparison to our modern day fawning over ‘celebrities’ and politicians - who are now afforded a godlike pedestal status.

Via MartiniFisher.com:

The ancient Greeks loved the theater and ancient Greek actors enjoyed a position of eminence and respect. In contrast, although entertainment and drama were similarly adored in Ancient Rome, theater performers were often demeaned by the upper-class society and also perceived as morally unclean. The emperor Tiberius, who ruled Rome from 14 to 37 AD and not the most morally upstanding man himself, urged those of high society and theatrical performers to avoid interacting with one another. Later, Julian the Apostate, who ruled from 361 to 363 AD, would prohibit pagan priests from attending the theater so that the actors and the theater itself did not receive any form of elevation in status, because of their attendance. The Roman Empire then, placed itself in a peculiar position of admiring the performing art yet, at the same time, viewing the theater as a symptom of the degradation of society and the stubborn attachment of the people to it, as the worst social curse of the Empire.

In our modern times, we have celebrity actors and actresses rubbing shoulders with the political class at every level. In terms of the degradation of society, we have yet to see the fallout from whatever controlled release is deemed fit and purposefully damaging for the chosen scapegoats from Sean Combs aka ‘P Diddy’ and his ‘freak-offs party’ client list of debaucherously heinous acts. The same goes for the elusive Epstein client list.

I could abracadabra hundreds of politicians, actors, and actresses from my magic archive hat, to showcase who shilled the C19 injection. Those morally conceited shills were chosen to be useful idiots in promoting iatrogenocide; they were in it to win it for a big bag of Benjamins…Perhaps they were not told about the follow-up turbo cancer and cascading ‘medical emergencies’ they would suffer themselves.

We’ll just chuck in a few bad eggs for now, eh? *searches hard-drive…folder ‘The Culpable’…sub-folder ‘politicians and celebs’…bingo.*

Tony Blair Anti-Vax Rant:

Arnold “screw your freedoms” Schwarzenegger:

Dolly Parton sings about C19 Injection:

It’s a Sunday, so I don’t want to drop anything too heavy on you and your precious hours of weekend respite.

The moral of today’s short story is to be wary of morally conceited people in power, who are all acting. They are given scripts just like movie actors are given scripts on set.

Remember that next time you catch yourself falling victim to someone else’s saviour complex or political pedestal worship podium party…

You never know when the Dementus Maximus (Latin for ‘demented she-devil’) personification of evil incarnate, Hillary Clinton, might just get her way in smashing ‘free speech’ to smithereens…

Thee may ponder thy meme whilst thou listeneth to melodies:

I asked these Thai gentlemen for permission to film them when Mrs. Creed and I were walking through Lumpini Park, Bangkok. They happily obliged. At the end of the video I can be heard saying “suay mak” - meaning “the music is beautiful”.

