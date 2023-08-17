Maui Police Department Issue Permission Slips to Residents to Travel Around the Island
15 min smart island beginnings?
“Nobody has been able to tell me why this is necessary.”
Burn it down.
Restrict movement with ‘travel passes’.
Rebuild.
15 minute pilot ‘smart island’.
Conspiracy theory? You decide.
They aren't even trying to hide it any more. They want you dead, and want your stuff to be theirs... no room for the useless eaters in paradise (be it CA OR Hawaii).
This is utterly unreal. But even worse, that everyone is allowing this ... lining up for their "permission slips"... WTF?????