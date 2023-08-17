Due Diligence and Art

If you want to help families affected by Lahaina, Maui fire directly...

My previous post on the attack on Maui received a lot of attention. Thank you all who commented and provided additional insights. To follow up, I wanted to share this information from Ed Dowd who is organizing a way to help the victims directly. This is a link to a spreadsheet with names of some fundraising pages that will make real difference and aid …