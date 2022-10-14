I had to share this after stumbling upon it via natural news via gateway pundit via daily fail.

Epic levels of the propaganda machine going into overdrive to target children for depopulation.

I’ll weave this into the upcoming Thai language article this weekend as the toddlers here are in a real danger from a seeming majority (Bangkok) of parents willing to have their offspring injected.

This abomination, a Pfizer-Marvel collaboration in their grandiose gesture of willfully crossing the line of, well, everything. No franchise, brand, icon, or children’s entertainment idols are sacrosanct in this information war. All are fair game. Judge for yourselves…

The plot revolves around a grandfather waiting for his killshot at a clinic (depopulation center) that comes under attack by the Avengers baddie, Ultron.

Ultron is representative of the even more ‘terrifying’ bogeyman, Covid, which is constantly mutating into new strains. Remember variants of concern™.

Captain America needs Iron Man to back him up, with Tony Stark representing Pfizer’s new gene therapy, using a cannon that blasts Ultron.

The grandfather tells us that even superheroes have to ‘adapt’ to fight off Ultron — a nod to the updated killshots...

Daily Mail comments section best voted comments:

It’s high time for awakened parents to boycott Marvel shows, films, and merchandise.

It would be nice if just one Marvel actor or actress came out to condemn this sick and twisted launch, and distance themselves from the propaganda reach (but I won’t hold my breath, unless they try to put me in a portable euthanasia machine)

LEAVE THOSE KIDS ALONE!!

