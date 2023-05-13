Playback speed
Mall Psychosis

Bizarre new normal promotional video for 'FUNplanet' arcade in Bangkok
Nicholas Creed
May 13, 2023
4
I know that I am living in a city which is an open air asylum.

I am acutely aware of the ongoing new normal worship, and how much the children are suffering because of their parent’s actions.

Then I noticed this in Central Rama 9 shopping mall, Bangkok, and I realised that people have completely lost their minds at this stage.

This is May 2023. Heaven help us.

4 Comments
