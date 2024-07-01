The English are passionate about football and the UEFA Football Championship (the ‘Euros’) has the potential to promote national pride (not the gender ideology kind) in a time when all divisions; whether political, racial, or otherwise, could be transcended - unifying the country as the population rallies support behind the National football squad.

Instead, London Mayor Sadiq Khan has opted to further stoke division and inflame tensions, out of misguided virtue signaling…because anything and everything gets slapped with the ‘offensive’ label these days by the UK nanny state.

Grabbing this via The Gateway Pundit:

Now, Khan’s Transport for London (TfL) has imposed a ‘woke’ ban on London’s taxi drivers, warning them against flying an England flag during the UEFA European Football Championship (the Euros) or face serious penalties, including losing their black cab license. TfL bosses used the excuse that flying the St George’s Cross could be ‘distracting’ and possibly cause road accidents. Drivers have slammed the new rule suggesting the flags are no more distracting than advertisements painted on cars and that the decision is another bow to the woke crowd concerned that a display of English pride will offend minorities. Black cab driver Fred Perkins told The Sun, “It’s nonsense. It’s all coming down from Khan at the top, because he’s ultimately in charge.” Adding, “Our society has really gone woke when we can’t fly a little flag for England for the Euros. Loads of drivers used to have flags on their cabs in years gone by.”

During last night’s exhilarating match against Slovakia, whereby England came back from the abyss for a stunning 2-1 win, now through to the quarter finals - all creeds and colours can be seen amongst both the players and amidst the thunderous support of the fans. England flags can be seen proudly displayed in the stands. The flag does not represent racism. It represents the unity of a country, especially during the high stakes of the UEFA championship.

We hope that football is coming home this time around, once again.

Let us end on a lighthearted note - in case anyone was wondering what Gareth Southgate was scribbling on his little notepad, I have obtained insider information and can present this meme as ‘evidence’:

We can assume that this note was what Southgate showed to the players during the half-time pep-talk, taking no further questions, and indicating the strategy to bring forth victory. Well, by gosh, he bloody did it.

Nicholas Creed is a Bangkok based writer.

