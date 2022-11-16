Chiang Dao district is a beautifully peaceful, mountainous region, approximately 72km northward of Chiang Mai province, in northern Thailand. Maneuvering through the snaking, winding roads will test the driving ability, reflexes, and wits of all who run the gauntlet. Your explorer beheld the aftermath of two accidents, the worst being an overturned truck carrying hay bales, beside an unscathed, sheepish-looking driver surrounded by a large rescue team.

Many motorists attempt to overtake on blind corners, so it is also challenging for the careful driver to avoid being wiped out of the game. Thais refer to those who drive with reckless abandonment as being “jai rorn” ใจร้อน, meaning that their “heart is hot”. We will explore why it is important for the heart to rest, and for the mind to be observed, as we wander through a wonderous Buddhist temple built into the mountains, named Wat Tham Pha Plong.

Looking Inwards

The stillness observed before ascending the 511 stairs leading up to the temple is nothing short of perfect serenity. Quietness, preferably silence, is encouraged for all visitors, out of respect for the resident monks, and for such a revered place of worship. ‘Life quotes’, often centered around Buddhist Dhamma teachings, have been eye-catchingly curated, adorning the trees and rock-faces on either side of the path.

We shall interpret the more philosophical, thought-provoking quotes, whilst glimpsing the awe of the temple and its natural surroundings.

The themes promoted within Vipassana meditation revolve around observing the body and the mind, typically in temporary isolation from civilisation. The meaning of ‘Vipassana’ is to see things as they really are.

Resisting distraction and attachment to external stimuli during meditation is a learned skill within itself. A core tenet of this form of meditation advocates for letting go of the ego, not focusing on the self, on ‘I’, ‘me’, ‘want’, ‘need’. This can lead to a sense of emptiness, in a peaceful and sublime way. Once the mind is no longer ‘busy’ attaching to worries, fears, and emotionally charged states, it clears, and the heart may rest.

The most dangerous and destructive mental impurities come in the form of hatred, anger, and fear. Mindfulness, attained through practicing meditation, can help to overcome the natural inclination to attach to such negative intrusive thoughts when they appear. When experiencing one of these emotional states, attempting to observe the experience without attaching to it and without giving it attention, will allow it to dissipate more quickly.

For example, to have the composure to be able to notice yourself becoming angry, and view this with reflective interest, as opposed to feeding the rage and letting it consume you. If you are able to consciously observe yourself becoming angry, then it will pass.

Fear paralyses rational thought and deductive reasoning. There are many people in the world today living in constant fear. That in itself goes a long way in explaining how we are where we are with the world falling into chaos, enabling tyranny and totalitarianism to proliferate, as conditioned fear is the tool of choice for tyrants. Regularly practicing meditation and understanding the mind can lead to freedom from fear, and a radical shift in an individual’s worldview and lifestyle choices.

We are living in an age of war being waged upon truth itself. The meanings of words are being altered, historical precedents are being re-written or memory-holed entirely, and this is happening in real-time. Only our own experiences and consciousness can be known to be true to each and every one of us. Many wayward souls perpetually search outwards for answers, building trust and belief systems in what others tell them is truth, without questioning or forming their own judgement.

Quiet contemplation and looking within will often trigger fear, being afraid of the truth and what that could mean for an entire reframing of one’s worldview. Therefore, it becomes a negative feedback loop, whereby many are terrified of looking inwards, so instead they choose to place all their faith in false idols.

Knowing thy self, facing inner fears, anxieties, and darkness, is too terrifying a prospect for many. Instead, they choose to project all this inner ugliness unto others. For to face it, is to admit to themselves that they are a flawed human being; as are we all.

Darkness dwells in the hearts of all men. Remaining in a constant state of flux, being too ‘busy’ to be still and to reflect, leads to the darkness festering and manifesting in the outward personality traits of the individual, and how they treat other people.

The addictive little blue screens set a strong foundation for menticide to creep in, with those predisposed to being suggestible based on faith in centralised authority, being particularly vulnerable. The ephemeral soul can shine brightly with goodness and good intention when the heart is rested. When darkness consumes the soul, the light flickers, the goodness wanes, and hope turns into despair.

The orchestrated division in society today and the manufactured polarisations, are predicated upon exploiting anger at the individual, family, friendship, national, and international geo-political level.

Letting go of anger means taking responsibility for one’s own actions, rather than blaming the other, externally projecting. Abandoning anger is to experience great sadness that belies and underpins the rage. The realisation that all the anger projected outwards, comes from inner demons and unresolved personal issues with the ego and with the relationships surrounding the individual.

Everything is impermanent. Whatever pain and suffering we endure, it shall pass.

Take time to be still, to reflect. If the mind is too busy to be observed, then observe the body.

There is still goodness in people. Just because it seems that all is lost, and all is hopeless, we must not let hope die.

Let your heart rest. Abandon anger. Look inwards.

