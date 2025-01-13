I’ve ripped several YouTube videos to embed here directly along with Odysee repost links, in case they get scrubbed.
Hat tip to Kyle Young for the links and interesting video analyses:
Gov. Gavin Newsom responds to the widespread criticism of the state's response to the California fires
California Governor Gavin Newsom with some weird body language while discussing 'speculators purchasing properties' destroyed by the fires…
𝗖𝗢𝗠𝗣𝗟𝗘𝗧𝗘 𝗗𝗘𝗩𝗔𝗦𝗧𝗔𝗧𝗜𝗢𝗡: Second Mobile Home Park Reduced to Rubble in Pacific Palisades Fire
The thumbnail image used for this Substack post is from this video at 36 mins exactly:
Also intact (36:04):
Here's a tower camera view over the Eaton Fire in LA County
Los Angeles Wildfires Bulldozer pushes abandoned vehicles off road
Videos show neighborhoods ravaged by California wildfires
𝗘𝗩𝗔𝗖𝗨𝗔𝗧𝗜𝗢𝗡 𝗖𝗛𝗔𝗢𝗦: Cars Left in the Middle of Sunset Boulevard Destroyed
Pacific Palisades family fends off flames with their own firefighting equipment
Meet the Palisades resident who defied evacuation orders and saved his home [ABS-CBN News]
The audio is super low when this gentleman describes what he actually did - you’ll need to crank up the volume to hear those parts.