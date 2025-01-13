I’ve ripped several YouTube videos to embed here directly along with Odysee repost links, in case they get scrubbed.

Hat tip to Kyle Young for the links and interesting video analyses:

All the YouTube mp4 downloaders I normally used would not work to rip the videos- I got a failed / unavailable message. Pastedownload.com gave me the message “you do not have authorization to view this page” - when my VPN location was set to anything other than South East Asia - finally worked with Singapore or Thailand as VPN location.

Gov. Gavin Newsom responds to the widespread criticism of the state's response to the California fires

California Governor Gavin Newsom with some weird body language while discussing 'speculators purchasing properties' destroyed by the fires…

[YouTube link full interview]

[Odysee link full interview]

𝗖𝗢𝗠𝗣𝗟𝗘𝗧𝗘 𝗗𝗘𝗩𝗔𝗦𝗧𝗔𝗧𝗜𝗢𝗡: Second Mobile Home Park Reduced to Rubble in Pacific Palisades Fire

[YouTube link]

[Odysee link]

The thumbnail image used for this Substack post is from this video at 36 mins exactly:

A figurine of Jesus Christ.

Also intact (36:04):

A statue of the Buddha.

Here's a tower camera view over the Eaton Fire in LA County

[YouTube link]

[Odysee link]

Los Angeles Wildfires Bulldozer pushes abandoned vehicles off road

[YouTube Link]

[Odysee Link]

Videos show neighborhoods ravaged by California wildfires

[YouTube link]

[Odysee link]

𝗘𝗩𝗔𝗖𝗨𝗔𝗧𝗜𝗢𝗡 𝗖𝗛𝗔𝗢𝗦: Cars Left in the Middle of Sunset Boulevard Destroyed

[YouTube link]

[Odysee link]

Pacific Palisades family fends off flames with their own firefighting equipment

[YouTube link]

[Odysee link]

Meet the Palisades resident who defied evacuation orders and saved his home [ABS-CBN News]

[YouTube link]

[Odysee link]

The audio is super low when this gentleman describes what he actually did - you’ll need to crank up the volume to hear those parts.

My heart goes out to everyone affected by these fires. May those who are suffering find strength and support from their neighbours, friends, families, and the kindness of strangers.

May the dearly departed find peace and be remembered by the people who loved them.

Nicholas Creed is a Bangkok based writer. Any support is greatly appreciated. If you are in a position to donate a virtual coffee or crypto, it would mean the world of difference. Paid subscribers can comment on articles, videos, and podcasts, and also receive a monthly subscriber newsletter .

Email: nicholas.creed@protonmail.com with information and newsworthy stories for open source intelligence gathering to support this Substack, thank you.

Share