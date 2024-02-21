Lyrics

We’re at war with Oceania trying to sway these heads, now East Asia’s our new enemy, so stay braindead

Breathing in the propaganda just so easily led, on a smart device scrolling through the news high-def

No change yet, two minutes hate speech is set, right wing extreme costume feds, let it leave you let your brain cook

DOD is agile, still injecting turbo cancer, and they’re off the hook

My mindset stays steady, taking shelter in a hut, on a mountainside, ready for the wind and the ruck

I see a storm blow past with economic avalanche, corrupt United nations try to cling to every branch

I'm playing mind chess then Monopoly with stress, prepping hard by the log fire with thoughts of death

Got a year's supply of meat, hiding out in my retreat, I'll emerge in twenty years when there's no WEF left

But for now I'm back to basics, spilling out raps, Freestyling in the jungle while I'm laying squirrel traps, It's survival;

But really none of us can pull it off, Just filling up the silence with my fresh air cough, See, I got theory off but now I'm losing my mind, The poisons in my blood are trying to make it to the outside, Outside – carbon-trackers wanna know my waste, detox the spike protein, fighting craving for that city taste

[Chorus]

Escuchame..."Survival got me bugging" - Inspectah Deck [x4]

And like I said I'm all in it to survive through life, Paranoia strikes, creeping out the forest at night, I like to sit back holed up, sharpen my mind, Learning all about myself but I'm missing the hype, It's survival; escaped quarantine with a rifle, But it rusted up so I'm onto coconuts and highballs, I sing aloud in my hideout cause no one can hear me, And nature's looking bigger and it doesn't fear me, Or any of my city ways, haven't said a word for one month, Hear my bare feet crunch through the wasteland, This could be a parallel to cityscape, Where tree towers overpower and isolate, many souls, Nature's like a friend until she turns cold, overhead Drones tryna’ locate my tent pole, resistance is now live from the tropics, Call me an extremist, now my verbal film's starting: wild boar, a target on the hill by the tree line, I move quick, reminisce about the old times, Simple, hunt-and-gather rules still apply, But we never turn to greed and death's a catalyst for life, CAN YOU BE FREE?!

"Survival got me bugging" - Inspectah Deck

[Chorus]

Escuchame...

"Survival got me bugging" - Inspectah Deck [x4]

Escuchame... [x5]

**Produced using instrumental from original track 'Escuchame' by Braintax**

Sources

Nineteen Eighty-Four

Agent Provocateur Compilation

NATO Sec-Gen Jens Stoltenberg declares the Ukraine proxy war a fight for NATO expansion

“This tool will help us get to zero emissions” - Bill Gates

CNBC: Google to layoff hundreds as big tech layoffs continue in 2024

COVID Vaccine Shedding Is ‘Real,’ FDA and Pfizer Documents Are Proof: Clinicians - Epoch Times Article.

World Council for Health Spike Protein Detox Guide

DOD-ATI-Pfizer-Technical-Direction-Letter-OTA-W15QKN-16-9-1002-21July2020.pdf

Audio recording leaked from AstraZeneca: Covid was classified a national security threat by the US Government/DOD on February 4, 2020 - Article by Sasha Latypova.

