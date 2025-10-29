Israeli tourists have been gracing the newspapers in Thailand recently for a variety of reasons.

First off there was reported trouble in Pai, Northern Thailand at the beginning of 2025.

Via The Bangkok Post:

The increasing number of Israeli tourists in Mae Hong Son’s Pai district is causing concern among local residents, especially in light of a string of recent incidents involving Israeli nationals in the past couple of weeks. One incident saw four Israelis break into and vandalise Pai hospital’s emergency room. As a result of their actions, the four were fined 3,000 baht each, had their tourist visas revoked and subsequently deported to Israel. [..] Pai has become a magnet for Israeli tourists, with some reports suggesting there could be as many as 30,000 Israelis living in the area — easily outnumbering the town’s 21,000 local residents. According to reports, a number of businesses in the town, including several motorcycle riding schools, are illegally operated by Israeli citizens. There were also concerns about a newly built synagogue in Pai district, which several residents allege is often used to host parties involving a large number of people.

Police question Israeli men involved in violence in an emergency room at Pai Hospital in Mae Hong Son province on Sunday. (Photo: Maehongson Tourist Police Facebook page). Link to article

Quoting from The Bangkok Post:

Four Israeli men are set to be deported after their aggressive behaviour deteriorated into violence in an emergency room at Pai Hospital in Mae Hong Son province in northern Thailand on Sunday. They have been charged with conspiring to threaten, harass or annoy others. The charges amount to disturbing the peace or risking the safety of the public, and thus disqualify them from holding a Thai visa, said Pol Lt Col Wichai Panna, an inspector with the Mae Hong Son Immigration Police. The arrests stemmed from a recent social media post by a doctor at Pai Hospital. She said the incident followed a motorcycle crash that injured another Israeli. The four men broke into the emergency room and went on a violent rampage, causing damage to the hospital’s property. The extent of the damage was not specified. The four refused to leave, which prompted the hospital to call the police. They were later fined 3,000 baht each. The doctor said the Feb 2 incident was not the first time the hospital had encountered rude, aggressive and lawbreaking Israeli visitors, adding that she felt unsafe working there and may ultimately end up resigning. She said in her post that Pai district had become a hub for Israeli tourists, with some of them illegally operating a motorbike riding school and others driving without licences, resulting in a higher rate of road accidents. Her post sparked an outcry among netizens, especially local residents. It also prompted an order that local police take further action against the four tourists.

Tensions then rose further…

Israeli residents and tourists gather for an event at the Chabad of Pai, a Jewish community centre in the northern tourist town. (Photo: Mae Hong Son Immigration). Link to article .

The Immigration Bureau says it will look into the activities of Israelis living in Pai, their visa and work permit status in response to complaints that have led to tensions in the popular northern Thai tourist town. Immigration officers have been instructed to work closely with local police in Mae Hong Son province to see if Israelis have been overstaying, working without permission or doing anything else that violated the law, said Pol Col Thanathorn Khamthiang, deputy commander of Immigration Division 3. […] Stern action would be taken against those found to be violating the law. Israeli nationals who were granted tourist visas were not allowed to work in the country, he said. ”A preliminary investigation showed no Israelis have overstayed their visas. Many have obtained 60-day visas and could extend their stay for another 30 days, or 90 days in total, which is long enough for tourists,” said Pol Col Thanathorn. A number of reports have been circulating on the internet about how many Israelis were in Pai. Pol Col Thanathorn said a report that 30,000 Israelis entered Mae Hong Son last year was inaccurate. He cited the latest survey that showed 1,200 to 1,500 Israeli tourists entering the province each month. The number rises in the cool season but never exceeds 3,000 a month, he said.

A shop in Pai district of Mae Hong Son posts a sign saying “NO ISRAEL HERE” after tourists caused disturbances in the community. Link to article.

The Embassy of Israel in Thailand has issued guidelines to promote the good image and dignity of Israeli nationals in the kingdom after experiencing backlash over perceived unruly behaviour in Pai district of Mae Hong Son province. On Friday, the embassy shared a post on its Facebook page outlining recommendations for behaviour while in Thailand. It followed concerns raised by many Thai people about the actions of some Israelis in the northern tourist town, particularly surrounding the setup of a Jewish synagogue, which some worry could signify encroachment. [...] Immigration police found no Israelis had broken the law during a recent gathering at the chabad in Pai. About 200 to 300 Israeli nationals gathered there to pray and they later had meals. […] In a social media discussion, a Facebook user who went by the name Wasu Yok Koysiripong commented, “I see many Thai netizens overreacting. What’s wrong with opening a Chabad house? Just because they’re visiting in large numbers does not mean they are taking over. Another user, Hila Raviv Gozlan, wrote, “We need all the Chabad houses to print this guideline and share it to all visitors.



Curiously, the Thai police then declared it was all just a misunderstanding and there was nothing to see here…

Police encourage visitors to follow rules on Pai Walking Street in Pai district, Mae Hong Son, Saturday night. (Photo: Public Relations Department). Link to article.

Yesterday, police, administrators, and officials checked tourist attractions and commercial areas in Pai and found that all local businesses belonged to Thais. They did not find any Israeli or other influence or control over businesses as social media reports had claimed, he said. “Police, administrators and relevant officials have examined all streets, car rental premises, guesthouses, religious facilities, villages and hotels. All businesses belong to Thais, and no foreigners own them,” the commander said.

Next came reports of an Israeli working illegally on Koh Phangnan island.

SURAT THANI – An Israeli man has been arrested for illegally working as a tour guide for foreign children on Koh Phangan, earning 800 to 8,000baht per client. Police on Tuesday detained David Gozlan, 45, while he was leading a group of 23 children of foreign nationals to Wang Sai waterfall in the north of the island, tourist police commander Pol Lt Gen Saksira Puek-am said. […] He led groups of 10-30 people each time, Pol Lt Gen Saksira said. The suspect allegedly attracted customers via the app Whatsapp, creating a group with the name “Exploring Nature with Uncle” and accepting memberships from the children’s parents. The tours were priced at 800 baht per person for a one-day trip and 6,000 to 8,000 baht per person for a 7-day package. Trip destinations were varied, such as a waterfall, a beach, a temple or a café, police said. According to police, Mr Gozlan admitted to the charge of working without a permit and illegally operating as a tour guide, a profession reserved for Thais.

This was followed by more reports of Israelis working illegally on Koh Phangnan and also Koh Samui island.

Police arrest a foreign man allegedly for illegal work on Koh Phangan. Link to article.

SURAT THANI: Corrupt officials and Thai nominees are under scrutiny amid probes into foreign investors exploiting legal loopholes related to business operations and land ownership on Koh Phangan and Koh Samui, the governor says. Residents and entrepreneurs have complained about certain Israeli tourists and business operators engaging in inappropriate behaviour and running illegal enterprises. The backlash prompted Surat Thani governor Theerut Supawiboonphol to convene an urgent meeting. He said two special task forces have made progress in their investigations. […] Villagers claim that Israeli businessmen have been buying traditional farmland to develop what they describe as a potential Jewish settlement.

It looks like there is something to see here after all.

Avi Bitton (centre left), a top Israeli security council adviser, during talks with police led by Pol Maj Gen Jarut Sarutyaporn (centre right), the deputy chief of Provincial Police Region 8, in Phuket on Monday. (Photo: Provincial Police Region 8). Link to article.

Thailand expects Israeli tourists to be better behaved in future following a meeting between Thai police and a top Israeli security official, amid growing discontent with visitors from the Jewish state. Pol Maj Gen Suwat Suksri said that at Monday’s meeting Avi Bitton, a high-level adviser to the Israeli Security Council, had strongly supported the need for Thailand to take swift and stern action, without hesitation, against Israeli offenders, including those running illegal businesses. […] The meeting came amid rising public sentiment against Israeli citizens in Thailand - from Pai and Phuket, Koh Phangan and Koh Samui - fuelled by their offensive behaviour and running of illegal businesses. The four destinations are popular with Israelis and sanctuaries have been opened exclusively for their use, including reservists recovering from the pressures of the war against Hamas in the Gaza Strip. They have built these Chabads, exclusive communities, in Pai and other places. Israel has six Chabads in Thailand. They are in Pai district in Mae HongSon, and on three islands - Phuket, Koh Samui and Phangan, according to the meeting on Monday. Security for the Israelis was a focus during the talk. Mr Bitton explained the need to deploy maximum security at those places where Israelis stay, with no outsiders allowed inside, for the safety of their citizens because of the war in Gaza, Pol Maj Gen Suwat said. The Israeli security adviser had promised to allow Thai authorities to inspect the areas, he added. […] “The rise in Israeli travellers this year can be seen as a knock-on effect of Israel’s gruelling war in Gaza, with many young Israelis choosing Thailand after completing military service or reserve duty,” The Times of Israel said in March. The influx of tourists from Israel has led to dissatisfaction among Thais as many show little respect for Thai law. Recently, on Oct 14, four of them were arrested on Koh Samui for holding a party with drugs to celebrate peace. One of the more infamous incidents was in May when an Israeli woman refused to take off her shoes before entering a Thai restaurant on Koh Phangan, saying “My money built your country”.

Here is the aforementioned video of the Israeli woman saying “my money built your country”, and her subsequent apology on social media:

The Bangkok Post was not forthcoming about the six Chabads referenced which have been built in different areas of Thailand, so let’s look at the website for more details:





Is Thailand becoming a part of the Greater Israel project?

