COHEN, D., & CARTER, P. (2010). WHO and the pandemic flu “conspiracies“(การระบาดของ"การสมคบคิด"), British Medical Journal: BMJ (วารสารการแพทย์อังกฤษ); 340 :c2912 doi:10.1136/bmj.c2912.

KAHN, Laura H. (2023). The Seven Deadly Sins of Biomedical Research. Georgetown Journal of International Affairs. (วารสารกิจการระหว่างประเทศ) https://gjia.georgetown.edu/2023/03/03/the-seven-deadly-sins-of-biomedical-research/

KHOSLA, R., & MCCOY, D. (2022). Dissent and the right to protest in context of global health (ความขัดแย้งและสิทธิในการประท้วงในบริบทของสุขภาพโลก) BMJ Global Health 2022; 7:e011540. doi:10.1136/bmjgh-2022-011540.

WHO (2023). Report of the Review Committee regarding amendments to the International Health Regulations (2005) (รายงานของคณะกรรมการพิจารณาเกี่ยวกับการแก้ไขกฎเกณฑ์ด้านสุขภาพระหว่างประเทศ).

WHO (2023a). Article-by-Article compilation of proposed amendments to the International Health Regulations (2005) submitted in accordance with decision WHA75(9) (2022) (การรวบรวมข้อเสนอการแก้ไขกฎเกณฑ์ด้านสุขภาพระหว่างประเทศ) https://apps.who.int/gb/wgihr/pdf_files/wgihr2/A_WGIHR2_7-en.pdf.

WHO (2023b). Zero draft of the WHO CA+ for the consideration of the Intergovernmental Negotiating Body at its fourth meeting. https://apps.who.int/gb/inb/pdf_files/inb4/A_INB4_3-en.pdf

WORLD ECONOMIC FORUM (2022). Sustainable Development Impact Meetings 2022. Tackling Disinformation. https://www.weforum.org/events/sustainable-development-impact-meetings-2022/sessions/tackling-disinformation

Contact: policy@worldcouncilforhealth.org

tackling-disinformation.

