Tariffs is the only game in town right now. Everyone is wrecked. Ssshhh it’s 5D chess. Enjoy the max pain.

A short sh!tpost just to float some memes & tweets to lighten up the carnage...

All at once, now that is quite an achievement, Comrade!

Oh bollocks, he tweeted again and ripped our faces off.

It’s a US reset. A great reset. A fourth industrial revolution. Globalism is dead, I tell thee🧐, honest.

Random comments from various forums:

“The band aid has been ripped off, deal with it.”

“The globalists hate him but God has protected him!”

“I’m willing to pay more for goods if it brings back US manufacturing, short term pain for long term gain.”

Credit to Amy Sukwan, poached this one.

…

Let’s get serious cereal for a moment.

Tariffs outcomes:

Destabilizing to delicate global trade markets

Increases cost of business in US and globally

US exports getting squeezed

Domestic US products prices will go up

Lower employment in affected industries…

Will all the manufacturing jobs really come back to the US? Won’t a lot of this be driven by AI and automation?

Guess who’s invested heavily in AI, automation, and robotics? Technocrat supreme: Mr. Musk.

Will Jerome make the printer go brrrrr?

What a mess.

I clearly must not be a 5D chess team player and am told I have TDS & EDS.

Nicholas Creed is a Bangkok based writer. Any support is greatly appreciated. If you are in a position to donate a virtual coffee or crypto, it would mean the world of difference. Paid subscribers can comment on articles, videos, and podcasts, and also receive a monthly subscriber newsletter .

Email: nicholas.creed@protonmail.com with information and newsworthy stories for open source intelligence gathering to support this Substack, thank you.

Share

Bitcoin address:

bc1p0eujhumczzeh06t40fn9lz6n6z72c5zrcy0are25dhwk7kew8hwq2tmyqj

Monero address:

86nUmkrzChrCS4v5j6g3dtWy6RZAAazfCPsC8QLt7cEndNhMpouzabBXFvhTVFH3u3UsA1yTCkDvwRyGQNnK74Q2AoJs6