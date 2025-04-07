Tariffs is the only game in town right now. Everyone is wrecked. Ssshhh it’s 5D chess. Enjoy the max pain.
A short sh!tpost just to float some memes & tweets to lighten up the carnage...
All at once, now that is quite an achievement, Comrade!
Oh bollocks, he tweeted again and ripped our faces off.
It’s a US reset. A great reset. A fourth industrial revolution. Globalism is dead, I tell thee🧐, honest.
Random comments from various forums:
“The band aid has been ripped off, deal with it.”
“The globalists hate him but God has protected him!”
“I’m willing to pay more for goods if it brings back US manufacturing, short term pain for long term gain.”
…
Let’s get
serious cereal for a moment.
Tariffs outcomes:
Destabilizing to delicate global trade markets
Increases cost of business in US and globally
US exports getting squeezed
Domestic US products prices will go up
Lower employment in affected industries…
Will all the manufacturing jobs really come back to the US? Won’t a lot of this be driven by AI and automation?
Guess who’s invested heavily in AI, automation, and robotics? Technocrat supreme: Mr. Musk.
Will Jerome make the printer go brrrrr?
What a mess.
I clearly must not be a 5D chess team player and am told I have TDS & EDS.
We peasants don’t seem to have any friends anywhere.
We only have humour and a bit of integrity – but that’s more than our ‘elite’ seem to have!
Onwards and upwards.
What's wrong with you? Don't you know ten-D chess moves when you see them?
I don't know what Cheeto Jesus is playing at, but it's not good. Yeah, I laughed at first when he talked about invading Greenland. I thought he was trolling Europe, or something. But he's *serious.* What he's not serious about is getting the government out of my face. As the chief executive he has no excuse for not eliminating almost every single executive branch agency in seconds with just his signature. RFK's in charge of the HHS? There shouldn't be an HHS, so his first act should have been to put himself out of a job by eliminating the whole agency. There shouldn't be an FDA, CDC, or IRS, either. Why does the FBI still exist? There's no provision in the Constitution that authorizes that domestic standing army of goons. DOGE found some waste? If they were serious about any of that they'd have put Ron Paul in charge of cutting, not Elon Musk. The IRS cut 20,000 employees? So what? If a surgeon told you he'd cut out 20% of the tumor that was killing you, do you think he'd stand around waiting for a medal? Meanwhile, as a retiree on a pension that does not have cost of living increases attached to it, I just found out that I *owe* these spitbags another $1300 in taxes. That's the insult to the injury after I've watched Chelsea Clinton rake in $84 million in USAID just for existing. That skank ho doesn't have a *job.* She's never worked for a living. She just grifts, like all the rest of those free felons. She *knows people.* She's *related* to someone. That's it.
Left and right are different ends of the same turd. American Republicans/conservatives are just as stupid, naive, tribalist, and morally bankrupt as the democrats. I've seen that sentiment in social media comments, too: "I don't mind paying more." Yeah, well, I do. Where do you get off spending my money for me? How are you any different from the leftists pawing through my wallet? And the DC Draino/Jeff Childers types who spin deliberate sabotage as four-years-in-the-planning strategic genius while chanting "Let the man work" can kiss my white Yankee ass.