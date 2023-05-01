Today we shall revisit the intersecting globalist agendas threatening to end us all. Agendas that promise to destroy our way of life in the name of altruism. Plans to unperson us in the name of online safety censorship. Goals which demand our assimilation into collectivism; devoid of feeling, empathy, humanity, and individualism.

Apocaloptimism, apocalypticism, NPC derangement syndrome, lackluster surrender, or misplaced idealism? Rather than take your pick of these labels for yourself and your peers, let us take a step back and consider the progress of our annihilation, versus the progress of humanity’s global expanded consciousness.

The appeal of unity can enslave or free us

We had been comfortable. Unaware we were living in a cage. Now our open air prison has been illuminated. For some. Others see restriction of freedoms, movement, and liberty as a necessity. Both ‘sides’ perceive a righteous galvanisation geared towards a unified humanity. For the greater good.

This has never been about vaxxed / unvaxxed.

Nor has it been about East / West.

Nor Race.

It is not about political affiliation.

On the precipice of our global subjugation, enslavement, and expungement, all paths lead to one juncture.

Who is willing to accept a technocratic bio-surveillance state?

Who is not?

Those who will not accept neo-feudalistic serfdom, will innovate with decentralised networks, decentralised currencies, and parallel economies. This will encompass healthcare, education, agriculture, and a better way.

Incidentally, why not check out the Better Way Conference 2023?

The very real power of a unified humanity can be a force for good.

Nobody can force anyone to be good, but people can be inspired to be good, when they truly understand what is at stake, and when they witness others doing good deeds.

Similarly, nobody can force anyone to be evil, but people can be induced to be evil, when they choose the perception of (short-term) self-preservation, or reward. We have seen that system in action with the vax-pass. We could see it again with social credit scores and state snitch systems.

People can also be induced to be passive, leading to the bystander effect.

The bystander effect describes a seeming paradox: the more people who are around to help in a given emergency, the less likely that any one individual will actually stop to help. - #Solutions Watch, Corbettreport.com

The bystander effect can be flipped so that human cognition is appealed to for the betterment of humanity.

A comment on this thread from Corbett’s website summed up the concept well:

Everyone who aligns with objective reality and the pursuit of truth rather than group pressure to act against truth and reality does, indeed, set the right example. However, reaching people is especially slow and difficult this time because the power structure feeds them. It is therefore necessary to point out how totalitarian systems always destroy themselves and their followers and that, should the only choice we get to make be whether we die opposing or supporting tyranny, we are still well advised to choose freedom. If not for ourselves then for the world that was and the world that may yet be.

We are still mostly seeing an ugliness across humanity; a festering wound, manifesting as cowardice, fear, and intolerance towards free thinkers. Those who would embrace technocracy will be a force for evil. They will demand fealty to atomised, conformist groupthink.

They will believe that they are serving humanity.

They shall fiercely defend and promote:

They will probably be unaware of these descriptions by name, context, or premeditation. They will be cajoled and whipped up into continual hysteria to view these concepts as the only solution(s).

Words such as ‘protect’, ‘safety’, ‘resilience’, ‘global solutions’, and so on and so forth shall circulate in the state sponsored media, achieving the desired effect of a lobotomised humanity.

The Strangest Creature On Earth

You're like a scorpion, my brother,

you live in cowardly darkness

like a scorpion.

You're like a sparrow, my brother,

always in a sparrow's flutter.

You're like a clam, my brother,

closed like a clam, content,

And you're frightening, my brother,

like the mouth of an extinct volcano.



Not one,

not five—

unfortunately, you number millions.

You're like a sheep, my brother:

when the cloaked drover raises his stick,

you quickly join the flock

and run, almost proudly, to the slaughterhouse.

I mean you're the strangest creature on earth—

even stranger than the fish

that couldn't see the ocean for the water.

And the oppression in this world

is thanks to you.

And if we're hungry, tired, covered with blood,

and still being crushed like grapes for our wine,

the fault is yours—

I can hardly bring myself to say it,

but most of the fault, my dear brother, is yours. - Nazim Hikmet [1902-1963] - poet, playwright and novelist.

Open source intelligence

James Corbett recently summarised the background of the World Health Organisation and the World Health Assembly, in a statement made for the National Citizens Inquiry in Canada. It is a concise 18 minute video that is packed with important information. You could also read the transcript directly from Corbett’s website.

The National Citizens Inquiry is a citizen-led and citizen-funded initiative that is hearing testimony from Canadians and experts examining the nature, the legality and the effects of the Canadian governments' COVID mandates and restrictions.

The WHO pandemic treaty, set to be ratified in May 2024, is the gravest threat that humanity is facing, as it would usher in the bio-surveillance state.

It is encouraging to see any and all activism in both the public and private spheres, to raise awareness of this treaty, and understand what it means for us all.

Expanded consciousness over the mind killer

Observe both the progress of humanity’s destruction and its liberation. See how they are both intertwined, then decide how you will act, and how your actions will decide our collective fate.

Nobody is coming to save us. Individual inaction leads to our collective enslavement.

The paradigm shift needed for humanity to overcome this age of darkness will only come about when enough people break through their fear.

For instance, take the injection campaign. The harder that governments and colluding media push the gene juice, the more morbidity and mortality we will observe. This leads to more people questioning safe and effective.

Which in turn leads to the banality of evil being understood by more people - the idea that evil is perpetuated when immoral principles become normalised over time by unthinking people. If those unthinking people are able to start thinking for themselves again, more truth and light can filter into their lives.

Do you see the intertwinement?

The sociopaths masterminding the bio-surveillance technocratic state, in their hubris and totality in pushing people to their limits, actually bring about a natural inclination in people to question, then to resist, and finally to act.

Realise that there is progress, even if it feels like a torturous slow-drip, it is real. It is observable in each and everyone’s reality.

Depending on where you are in the world, different narratives appear to be pushed harder, based on a generic template which can be made nation-specific at an opportune moment. The narrative roll-outs are tweaked, owing to the general values and principles of a nation state, its educational system, how its people perceive authority, and their innate level of fear.

For example, Thailand is a particularly special case. The [public] educational system here does not place an emphasis on promoting critical thinking. Lesson plans in public schools are largely dictated to students, rather than being interactive. Grassroots obedience to authority figures is ingrained in the minds of pupils at a young age.

There are many bright young Thais who are free thinkers, and are trying to make a difference. May their voices grow louder.

Thailand has not had other intersecting agendas, such as gender ideology affirmation, climate alarmism, and CBDCs, pushed as hard [as elsewhere], in order for compliance to be achieved thus far. Such other agendas are at play, gently seeded in the public consciousness, but are not yet wielded as a tool of fear.

The Covid narrative is still plentiful and far from being exhausted in Thailand. The government suggests that people isolate again when testing PCR positive after the latest so called variant, and the trusting public willingly obliges, as well as wearing masks 24/7, and getting repeatedly boosted.

Thailand could be pushed to absolute breaking point before there is a collective realisation of the truth, as well as a willingness to do something about it, rather than languishing in apathy and acquiescence.

In contrast, in the western world, people have tired of the scamdemic storyline. The narrative has segued into proxy wars, climate change hysteria, the transgenderism movement, censorship, and domestic terrorism hyperbole.

The very same emotional intelligence that liberated people’s minds from being spellbound by the scamdemic, has been successfully appealed to again, through mass media messaging; manipulating people’s emotions into falling for the next engineered crisis. This is primed mass psychosis.

From everything casually observed in the perceptions of people living in the United Kingdom, my home country may be pushed to the brink, before there is enough pushback to make a difference.

A critical mass of free thinkers might not be realised until more people are boxed into their 15 minute cities, using their ‘Britcoin’ wallets to spend their programmable expiring ‘money,’ and getting inundated with national emergency alert text messages on new restrictions of movement and relentless propagandised fabrications…

Maybe then, the sheeple might just feel that their endless virtue signaling and agreeable nature, may no longer be serving their best interests. Hopefully, those Brits realise this sooner rather than later, avoiding as much suffering and pain as possible.

Everyone in every part of the world has their own journey to take. Everybody learns the true nature of their reality in the media matrix at different speeds.

Undoubtedly, we will continue to witness democidal atrocities, false flag events, and increasingly sophisticated applied behavioural psychological techniques to be unleashed upon us.

We may have to go through this, before humanity collectively adapts and evolves to see things as they really are. Only then will more people value freedom over falsehoods of safety. Embrace love over hate. Seek unity over polarisation. Desire sovereignty over servitude.

Most people resist changing their behaviour until it is more uncomfortable not to do so. They feel the irresistible pull of the herd mentality and the desire to fit in, therefore avoiding any and all adversity.

Jeff Childers wrote eloquently on the subject of appreciating progress, the tendency for us to lean towards hopelessness, focusing on our observable reality, and the difference we can make locally.

Fear is a choice. Choose hope! Don’t be distracted and despondent. Stay focused and hopeful. Focus on the progress, not the problems. 🔥 Don’t misunderstand me. I’m not saying we’re in the clear. I’m not saying we don’t have any problems. I’m not even saying things won’t get worse before they get better. What I AM saying is: things WILL get better. Look, change is uncomfortable. The discomfort caused by BIG change is even bigger and more uncomfortable. We’re on the world’s biggest roller coaster and we are slowly pulling up to the tallest hill. Everyone knows what happens next. But then, the nauseating ride ends, and you get off and go buy some overpriced, sugary snacks and wait in line some more. My advice, take it or leave it, is to cut back a little on all the doomsday Youtube videos. Focus on things you CAN control, like local, local, local. Keep an eye on the narrative, because that’s the closest we get to the truth, and to be honest, NOBODY knows what’s really going on. Not even the pedophile cannibals or Klaus Schwab, but I repeat myself. If we’re afraid, they win. For my part, I promise to take better care to point out the optimistic elements in current events in future C&C posts. And you try not to eat the fear candy. I’ll end with this. If it hadn’t been for that awful government-induced pandemic, you would never have found the community of all the other like-minded folks who just want to be free and left alone by the government, your new friends and your new extended family.

What can you control?

What can you influence?

How can you act to start making things happen in real life?

