The year 2026 shall be remembered for relentlessly engineered crises that demanded attention, whilst also distracting from the controlled demolition of everything, the expansion of surveillance, the encroachment of censorship, and the constrained expression of free speech.

All the while, the Transhumanist agenda, which has been covered extensively at Creed Speech, continues to languish elsewhere in algorithmic mind-share as a nothing burger.

Let’s dive back into the Transhuman sphere with only our non-augmented, organic meat-suits, and our critical thinking skills for protection.

Implantable Electronic Devices: From the Heart, Brain, and Skin to Gastrointestinal Organs

I stumbled across a paper that was published in August 2025, which is worth breaking down here:

Here is the link to the paper and here is the full PDF:

Biosensors 15 00543 3.76MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Download

The paper maps out the trajectory for implantable electronic devices in the human body across all major organs. It is written from an enthusiastic medical perspective, which makes it quite disturbing. Covid is also invoked as some kind of accelerator into “convergence research focused on diagnosis and management”.

If you aren’t a Transhumanist, but perhaps you like your smartwatch or aura ring, these scientists have seen you coming and prepared for any objection handling.

Compared to conventional wearable sensors, implantable sensors are attracting attention as a technology that can stably collect signals of high fidelity in internal organs of the human body, which are difficult to access. Sensors located on the surface of the body have limitations in precise measurements due to the low signal-to-noise ratio for pressure, pH, and electrophysiological signals for various reasons.

We don’t want to be limited now, do we? Let’s get stuck in under the skin!

Due to these characteristics, implantable sensors are emerging as a core infrastructure for precision medicine beyond simple monitoring, and their expansion into various organ and disease areas is anticipated in the future.

🧐Core infrastructure, you say?

Here are some of the specs for devices listed in the paper:

*Note Neuralink N1 featured with bandwith kilohertz and wireless download speed specified - for a human being.

The cardiac field for implantable tech showcases current state of the art, miniaturised pacemakers, that wirelessly connect to a patient’s phone and machines monitored by medical staff.

This tech has been around since 2021. Could this technology soon be linked to determining or withholding health insurance? Personal health sovereignty and ownership of the patient’s data is reduced to the person being a node within a network. The way the paper frames the monitored patient as the beneficiary is a clever inversion of power. The patient is the product, and their data is currency to be bought and sold by third parties.

The Brain-Interface tech is the most alarming device discussed in the paper. The paper explicitly states:

“Fully wireless brain-computer interfaces are raising concerns about privacy, data ownership, and the unexpected neuropsychiatric effects of continuous cortical recording. Regulatory frameworks have yet to define retention periods for high-bandwidth neural data or permissible secondary uses.”

In journalism, “burying the lede” means failing to emphasise the most important part of the story in the opening paragraphs, and instead placing it somewhere in the middle of the article. It appears that this practice also takes place with legitimate scientific peer-reviewed papers too. On page 10, the authors describe experiments where wireless devices were used to synchronise the brain activity of multiple rats simultaneously:

“enabling precise synchronization of stimulation patterns at the millisecond level”

(and producing)

“theta wave synchronization between prefrontal cortices, which regulates the social behavior of multiple freely interacting individuals.”

‘Human models’ are mentioned as the next step…The research direction being described is technology that claims it could synchronise or coordinate the neural activity of multiple humans simultaneously. Regardless of the altruistic medical rationale, the architecture being built is one that can influence group behaviour at the neurological level.

What the hell are we doing here?

As for other medical applications via the Brain-Neural-Interface-Field, the path to adoption is, as ever, based on the thin edge of the wedge. Helping people with conditions such as “Parkinson’s disease, epilepsy, chronic motor dysfunction, and spinal cord injury-induced quadriplegia”.

Throughout the paper, the tyranny of words is employed to great effect by using euphemisms like “precision medicine” and personalised healthcare”. These buzzwords sound ideologically subversive, just like “sustainable development” is used Ad infinitum by the Net Zero crowd pushing the green agenda.

The catchphrases used here in this medical paper portray the removal of individual autonomy as being a gift given to the patient.

This 2022 clip at The World Economic Forum of then Nokia-CEO, Pekka Lundmark, has been gaining traction again on Twitter:

[Downloadable Odysee link]

“Talking about 6G earlier, which is around 2030, I would say that by then, definitely the smartphone as we know it today will not anymore be the usual kind of the most common interface. Many of these things will be built directly into our bodies.”

Lundmark’s prediction schedule for implantable smartphones in bodies by 2030 rings more presciently since Trump signed a Presidential Memoranda in December 2025 to accelerate the operation of implantable technologies - as I covered here recently:

The White House released a Presidential Memoranda in December 2025 called Winning the 6G Race: Link to White House release. Welcome to the golden age of MAGA Transhumanism folks! The most disturbing language that appeared in this presidential memoranda was as follows: Section 1. Purpose. The next generation of mobile communications networks (6G) will be foundational to the national security, foreign policy, and economic prosperity of the United States. This technology will play a pivotal role in the development and adoption of emerging technologies like artificial intelligence, robotics, and implantable technologies. 6G will also provide faster, more resilient, and more secure communication networks that can be utilized for national security and public safety purposes.

As people grow more aware of overreaching surveillance and monitoring by devices and operating systems, there is a slow exodus to opensource alternatives. Linux and raspberry Pi for laptops, Graphene OS and Lineage OS for phones.

Could you envisage a future where adults and children casually discuss the operating system which they, themselves are running on?

A subscription based model of ‘intelligence’, rented out by Anthropic, Chat GPT, Gemini, Grok, and other opensource models? No doubt the unit would be ‘free’!

Are you getting fed up listening to all the gas-lighting coming from the likes of Elon Musk and Sam Altman, proclaiming that we all have to merge with AI in order to ‘keep up’ and avoid obsolescence?

Remain human and stay free.

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