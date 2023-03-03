Lyrics

Ian brown called it early with little seed big tree

Chip every woman man and child but they won’t chip me

Man blinded to the truth can only choose to see

Transhumanist agenda suggest then they’ll decree

A war for hearts and minds, your spirit and your soul

Obey conform comply simply do what you’re told

Hypnotised masses lacking critical thinking

words aren’t their own just repeat and keep blinking

Bow down pledge allegiance to science religion

Enslavement coming for you feel creep of the mission

Hatred for the other, repeat, then change the names

Denier, granny killer you say what theme today?

Media soundbites to tell you what to say

Demoralise society perversions and filth

Polarize and segregate encourage to kill

They build you up break you down then crush your will

*chorus*

The hive mind system is a symptom of groupthink in clown world today

Deviation from the script is forbidden refuse to play

Never thought that I’d grow up to witness tyranny ensue, Never dreamed I’d be cast out break contact lose friends like you

****

AI taking over resurrect you after death

Desecrate your memory in life that’s disrespect

Wokeism is rife anti-life human strife

Disrupting the family for fewer man and wife

Fifteen minute cities low traffic zones behave

Parents have no rights how can their children be saved

mRNA poison sterilising the masses

Schools indoctrinate teach propaganda classes

Born a girl become a boy child mutilation

Parents are faced with Grass root indoctrination

Poisoning our land with all the chemical spills

Orchestrated engineered gives you chills

War on terror came home to target us with drones

Pegasus contracts better ditch your phone

willfully blind or else you’re wide awake

Life is parallel to hell but I must maintain

*chorus*

WHO pandemic treaty to be signed by all

194 countries stall enthralled to fall

Wake up smell your democide its at your door

White or black, young or old, whether rich or poor

We’re only warming up global leadership is fixed

Compromised including the nations of BRICS

No one’s coming to the rescue save yourself

Take care of your health, prep, preserve your wealth

Robbed taxed slave serf all designed by stealth

Power’s with the people to escape this hell

In the words of JFK examine peace itself.

Instrumental Credit

As per note at top of the post, instrumental credit goes to Cultxre.

Nicholas Creed is a Bangkok-based journalistic infidel impervious to propaganda. If you liked this content and wish to support the work, buy him a coffee or consider a crypto donation:

BTC: bc1qxa03ttncc5z4p6q83y5qj9d5f22rf3c24ecjra

XMR: 849b9JZsKZ8fWeRKuzFj1mF5YaZ1ivrdjaxS7Vqkat7XWw2af9poUc8BgYV4cNK9d6hwBKzNmshJ9FHkxiwWZxw7GHjXACT