Hive Mind System (prod. Cultxre)
Calling out the global mass psychosis, the cognitive dissonance, and the various globalist agendas that are destroying society and turning us against each other.
Odysee Upload Link
Lyrics
Ian brown called it early with little seed big tree
Chip every woman man and child but they won’t chip me
Man blinded to the truth can only choose to see
Transhumanist agenda suggest then they’ll decree
A war for hearts and minds, your spirit and your soul
Obey conform comply simply do what you’re told
Hypnotised masses lacking critical thinking
words aren’t their own just repeat and keep blinking
Bow down pledge allegiance to science religion
Enslavement coming for you feel creep of the mission
Hatred for the other, repeat, then change the names
Denier, granny killer you say what theme today?
Media soundbites to tell you what to say
Demoralise society perversions and filth
Polarize and segregate encourage to kill
They build you up break you down then crush your will
*chorus*
The hive mind system is a symptom of groupthink in clown world today
Deviation from the script is forbidden refuse to play
Never thought that I’d grow up to witness tyranny ensue, Never dreamed I’d be cast out break contact lose friends like you
****
AI taking over resurrect you after death
Desecrate your memory in life that’s disrespect
Wokeism is rife anti-life human strife
Disrupting the family for fewer man and wife
Fifteen minute cities low traffic zones behave
Parents have no rights how can their children be saved
mRNA poison sterilising the masses
Schools indoctrinate teach propaganda classes
Born a girl become a boy child mutilation
Parents are faced with Grass root indoctrination
Poisoning our land with all the chemical spills
Orchestrated engineered gives you chills
War on terror came home to target us with drones
Pegasus contracts better ditch your phone
willfully blind or else you’re wide awake
Life is parallel to hell but I must maintain
*chorus*
WHO pandemic treaty to be signed by all
194 countries stall enthralled to fall
Wake up smell your democide its at your door
White or black, young or old, whether rich or poor
We’re only warming up global leadership is fixed
Compromised including the nations of BRICS
No one’s coming to the rescue save yourself
Take care of your health, prep, preserve your wealth
Robbed taxed slave serf all designed by stealth
Power’s with the people to escape this hell
In the words of JFK examine peace itself.
Instrumental Credit
As per note at top of the post, instrumental credit goes to Cultxre.
Nicholas Creed is a Bangkok-based journalistic infidel impervious to propaganda. If you liked this content and wish to support the work, buy him a coffee or consider a crypto donation:
BTC: bc1qxa03ttncc5z4p6q83y5qj9d5f22rf3c24ecjra
XMR: 849b9JZsKZ8fWeRKuzFj1mF5YaZ1ivrdjaxS7Vqkat7XWw2af9poUc8BgYV4cNK9d6hwBKzNmshJ9FHkxiwWZxw7GHjXACT
Your readership is much appreciated. Subscribe to receive new posts from Creed Speech and support my work. Consider a pledge for a paid subscription to go live in April 2023.