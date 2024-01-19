Like clockwork, Thailand’s pollution season is back with a vengeance. The climate cultists would have us believe that it is mainly due to vehicle emissions. Funny how during the monsoon season (on the many days when it does not rain at all) the PM 2.5 levels are low. Why is that? It is an open secret that the hazardous pollution levels are predominantly caused by the burning of fields, and in particular, rice stubble. It is cheaper for farmers to slash & burn, rather than operate expensive machinery that requires fuel which they are soon to be no longer subsidised for.

I have covered the pollution crisis in detail, and demonstrably shown that the combination of fields being burned, along with forest floor fires (being mostly started intentionally to scavenge wild products from the scorched earth) are the main causes of the choking haze particles we now suck up earlier and earlier each year. Ergo, once the monsoon season is finished, the burning begins.

I wrote back in November:

Beware the trojan horse being snuck in through the city’s smog-covered gates…The ability for the authorities to declare an emergency, should the Clean Air Bill be passed. Could that be a climate emergency declared? Would climate crises be made synonymous with public health crises? Is Thailand sneakily following the 200 “health journals” calling on the WHO / UN to recognise ‘climate change’ as a ‘global health issue,’ and thus encompassing the criteria to cite a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC) by March 2024? Do climate lockdowns await Bangkokians?

The red flags jumping out begin with the touting of Public Private Partnerships (P3) to be integrated as an “approach in easing air pollution.” Agenda 2030 is obsessed with P3 as a means of solving all problems cited in the 17 sustainable development goals (SDGs). In reality, P3 unlocks government funds that would otherwise by subjected to red tape and troublesome legalities. Pol Gen Phatcharavat Wongsuwan, the environment minister, stated that: Clean air is a basic right. The MNRE has prepared the Centre for Air Pollution Mitigation [CAPM] for publishing real-time daily [air] pollution reports and will declare an emergency if the air pollution crisis worsens.

Now, here we are in January 2024, and the haze is particularly terrible today:

The rhetoric I predicted back in November 2023 is coming into view. Multiple times since 1st January 2024, Thailand’s MSM outlets have had government spokespeople advising companies to have their staff work from home due to the pollution.

In ancient Greece, the Trojan soldiers snuck out of a giant, gifted wooden horse inside the city of Troy in the dead of night. They slipped through the darkness unnoticed, stealthily picking off enemy sentries, before sacking the city.

Today, in Bangkok, the true agenda of our modern day Trojan horse - The Clean Air Act - is revealing its legislative hordes of horrors pouring out of this ‘gift’, as yet unnoticed. Our wonderful ‘saviour’, only to further control us and curtail our freedoms. Let’s see what we can glean from the latest headlines.

After years of putting up with worsening PM2.5 pollution, Thailand will finally have its own clean air legislation by the end of the year. Various environmental groups and civil interest groups began pushing for such legislation over five years ago, and their hope is very close to becoming reality. Thailand is planning to resend its proposal for a Pollutant Release and Transfer Register (PRTR) to the House when it convenes on Feb 14. The group had unsuccessfully tried to urge the Prayut Chan-o-cha administration to approve the scheme in 2021 and 2022. PRTR is a crucial mechanism for monitoring and enforcing pollutant emissions, and once approved, industries and farms will be required to list in detail their overall emissions and clarify their sources.

The article starts off with warm and fuzzy language, then it turns grey and hazy. We are all for clean air, and perhaps some of this legislation will better equip authorities to enforce bans on field and forest burning (although as I have written previously, they already have the power to enforce the law on this point).

If Thai farmers agree to stop burning, are given government support for tractors and fuel, then they may find themselves within the entrapment of carbon tracking schemes, carbon credits, and perhaps quotas to reduce livestock, such as the Irish are being told.

14 months later…

Always, beware the mission creep.

What is PRTR?

Interestingly, a search for ‘Pollutant Release and Transfer Register’, using Yandex search engine, pulls the top result from a Taiwan government page.

Introduction To promote the transparency and open dissemination of information on environmental issues, the MOENV (Ministry Of Environment) has changed the way that the control data of pollution sources are listed separately by air, water, waste, poison, and other business units in the past, and refer to the international pollutant discharge and transfer registration system. (Pollutant Release and Transfer Register, PRTR), after exporting the listed pollution source permit and declaration data from the respective industry management systems, it is integrated into a single portal (portal) "listed pollution source information (including tribunal information) query system" (hereinafter referred to as the PRTR system) public inquiry. Adhering to the principle of giving priority to public interests, gradually expand the disclosure of information, protect the public's right to know, reflect the Government's Open Information Law and implement the spirit of the environmental right to know, enhance the public's understanding, trust and supervision of public affairs, and promote public participation.

Mostly sounds like fluff, with lots of buzzwords and little substance on metrics and actual reporting requirements. I highlighted within red in the screenshot, and again in bold in the duplicated text above, the pertinent vocabulary on pollutants, because we are being poisoned on all fronts, by our democidal governments. I found the single portal reference interesting, because it shows a global centralisation of data collection and collation.

I dug a little deeper and found the tendrils of the Paris-based OECD (Office for Economic Co-operation & Development). That in itself is a noteworthy dot to connect for Thailand, because it is the OECD which is spearheading the Common Reporting Standards (CRS). Thailand seems desperate to become a member (which would be a further death-knell for Thailand and its people’s freedoms). Read more about CRS here:

Here is a snapshot of the PRTR interactive tool on the OECD site to check pollutant type, sector, and result in kilograms:

*Note there are very few countries currently signed up.

I found it curious that these drop down options, specifically pollution particle matter, does not have its own category for vehicle emissions [are the facts not as shocking as we are led to believe?]. Moreover, there is no individual category for agriculture / farming. Why is that? Could it be to prevent people from comparing these statistics? Why are they all lumped together in an all other industries tab?

Putting aside for a moment the pollutive particle matter caused by Thai farmers (post-harvest via burning), we could speculate that the OECD does not wish to show agriculture as a standalone sector for countries with farmers that do not slash and burn, but use tractors and combine-harvesters. After all, the latest narrative against those evil farmers is not so much about their harvesting emissions or their cows farting, but now about their ecocidal tendencies…

Calm down, forget about that nutcase eco-warrior anti-human deranged witch Jojo Mehta. I am sure the concept of ‘ecocide’ won’t catch on, right? Riiight?

We digress.

We can empathise with farmers being targeted worldwide and regulated out of existence. We know that no farmers = no food. We have recently seen the German farmers protesting fuel subsidies being cut, we have seen the Dutch farmer protests, and the Sri-lankan farmer protests.

As James Corbett has documented, “we are all [insert country here] farmers now.”

On one hand, Thai farmers have been asked by the government to:

…stick with just ploughing the soil to clear their rice fields before the upcoming planting season, instead of burning rice straw, which contributes to haze pollution. Farmers who do not have tractors to plough are asked register on the "Fire-D" application, which was devised to monitor forest fires. Chiang Mai governor Nitirat Pongsitthithaworn said he has instructed agencies to arrange tractors for farmers who do not have them. He also said a budget will also be allocated for them to buy fuel for the tractors, so they don't have to resort to burning. He said he ordered the chiefs of 25 districts in the northern provinces to try to persuade farmers not to burn farmland.

There is always a government app for the latest scheme these days. More data, more tracking, and more incentives to be taken away if farmers bite the hand that feeds them. However, the above excerpt taken from a BP article on 15th January has been since contradicted by a new article 18th January 2024:

The government has subsidised biofuel prices for two decades to promote their use and reduce dependence on fossil fuels. If the government does not end the subsidy scheme this year, the law allows for another two-year delay until 2026, the official said. If the programme is terminated later this year, motorists will have fewer fuel choices. Greater use of biodiesel resulted in 70% of palm oil being supplied for methyl ester production, while up to 2 million sugar cane farmers benefited from the subsidy programme. The market value of biofuels is 120 billion baht.

Here we see the farmers being mentioned as a specific group that have benefitted from the scheme. What will happen if that gets pulled? Will the farmers roll over?

Remember, the German farmers are currently protesting in unison with truckers because of (diesel) fuel subsidy cuts specifically for the agricultural sector.

Airforce to combat PM 2.5 haze

This last story is something we Bangkokians have seen whirled out in recent years, and thought nothing of it, other than a ridiculous grand-standing show of trying to show some effort being taken to ‘tackle’ the pollution. Now we can but wonder, is the pollution exacerbated intentionally, not only to get The Clean Air Act signed off, but also to justify aerial spraying?

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin has ordered the Royal Thai Air Force (RTAF) to deploy all available measures to deal with the worsening fine-dust pollution, ACM Phanpakdee Pattanakul, the air force chief, said on Tuesday. To respond to the government's pollution concerns, ACM Phanpakdee said the RTAF is using all the tools and means it has at its disposal, such as water-dumping aircraft, to combat the haze. According to ACM Phanpakdee, the RTAF plans to procure four water containers to be added to those installed in the water-dumping aircraft.

In 2024, my tin foil hat is tingling, wondering if it really is just water they will be spraying? It also gave me pause for thought on how hysterically maniacal the Thai government was about spraying the streets of Bangkok with alcohol sanitizer in their hazmat suits “because of Covid”…

Let us close with two relevant excerpts from two excellent Substacks. Sasha Latypova, writing in her latest piece How to Fake Pandemics in 4 Easy Steps.

Here is a DOD showman James Giordano. He is not a real scientist, his business is spinning clickbait science propaganda. In this lecture he is explaining how to fake pandemics in four easy steps in a video from 2017 “Neurotechnology in National Defense”:

Step 1: Poison a few people in a few geographic locations (“sentinel cases”) with a drug (chemical toxin or bio-toxin) that causes “highly morbid” central nervous system (CNS)eff ects . [I told you “covid” was a synthetic toxin, didn’t I?] Step 2: Pretend it was “a bug, a virus modified with CRISPR Cas9” (what James means here is - “oops, forget what I just told you 45 seconds ago about A DRUG. I really-really mean a bioengineered GOF virus!!”) Step 3: Use the “REAL BUG” - the Internet! Broadcast on social media that everyone is infected with a “highly lethal agent” that has “asymptomatic, prodromal effects” - anxiety, sleeplessness and worry. When you worry - those are the signs that you have a “lethal asymptomatic infection”. M-kay. That means the undergraduate students in a garage someplace released the bioweapon. Or it “leaked” from BSL4 facility in Wuhan (that sounds scarier, doesn’t it?), and it got to you all the way in Iowa. Believe!!! Step 4: All hypochondriacs and “worried-well” run to their doctors and flood the hospital ERs, yay! Now we can get them with the fake PCR-remdesivir-ventilator protocol! and call it “covid”!

The other piece that sprung to mind when I read about Thailand’s Airforce poised to spray the city, was from Exposing The Darkness Substack:

[US] Government bills that specifically mention chemtrails.

