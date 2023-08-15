Hawaii Governor on "climate change", Biden has no comment on rising death toll in Maui
Bombs and fires and strengthened storms cited...
Apologies to overload your inboxes with two posts in one day, but I thought these nuggets are timely and share-worthy.
“Climate change combined with strengthened storms…climate change is here and affecting the island…as we rebuild, we’ll have to take into consideration fire safety…we are going to need to house 2,000 people…we’ll create a program where that’s available.”
Source: CNN News Youtube [no audio for first half of full linked video]
“It does appear like a bomb and fire went off…I think we’re seeing this for the first time in many parts of the world.”
Reminder from our besties at the UN:
Comment from Biden on the rising death toll in Maui? No comment:
My heart goes out to all the innocent people in Hawaii afflicted by this
crisis climate terrorism bizarre phenomena.
Nicholas Creed is a Bangkok based dissident blogger.
My prayers are with the families too. Being burned alive is almost certainly a horrific death and it is now so blatant that the narrative regarding high winds and dry conditions is not what caused those fires. This appears to be an act of warfare. The question becomes who is following orders to take out their own people, and at whose behest?
Up here in Canada the feds hate the western provinces. So when the wildfires burn they get to cry 'climate change' when the facts come out it's actually arson committed by some psycho lefty. MSM give no follow up or correction. Can't go back on 'the narrative'.