Apologies to overload your inboxes with two posts in one day, but I thought these nuggets are timely and share-worthy.

“Climate change combined with strengthened storms…climate change is here and affecting the island…as we rebuild, we’ll have to take into consideration fire safety…we are going to need to house 2,000 people…we’ll create a program where that’s available.”

“It does appear like a bomb and fire went off…I think we’re seeing this for the first time in many parts of the world.”

Reminder from our besties at the UN:

Comment from Biden on the rising death toll in Maui? No comment:

My heart goes out to all the innocent people in Hawaii afflicted by this crisis climate terrorism bizarre phenomena.

Nicholas Creed is a Bangkok based dissident blogger.

