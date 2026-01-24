Are you tired yet? Or maybe you’re still frothing at the mouth, choosing a team, and spitting obscenities at another team.

Look over here! Look over there! The US government actors are having an international spat with the European government actors, honest…

Kayfabe theatre and engineered chaos is raining reigning down upon us, yet we continue to bite, cannot help but be baited.

Maybe the orange man is completely unhinged, a megalomaniac, and quite evidently a tyrant. Is the madness to DJT’s method a design flaw or a feature of the current US administration?

“My own morality keeps me in check!”

Why not both? With Marco Rubio whispering in his ear, feeding his messiah complex and cranking up the war machine, the real puppet masters begin to have their Trilateral Commission worldview vision actualise.

The Trilateral Commission logo. Founded in 1973 by David Rockefeller and Zbigniew Brzezinski

Via Brittanica:

In 2001 the Trilateral Commission expanded its membership to incorporate economically smaller but emerging countries within its regional structure. For example, Mexico was accorded a handful of members, as were Asia-Pacific countries such as Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, New Zealand, the Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, and Thailand. Members from China and India were first admitted in 2009.

The Trilateral Commission divides the world into three areas: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific.

Geostrategy, building on this theme, has an interesting map here:

Note the threats and challenges colour coded for Iran, China, and Russia, as well as the ‘sea control’ and ‘sea denial’ areas in relation to shipping routes.

Another popular theory is that the redrawing of territorial lines on the world map is set to emulate The Technate…

Via Brave Browser Search:

The Technate of America was a proposed geopolitical entity envisioned by the Technocracy movement in the 1930s, most prominently through a 1940 map created by its founder, Howard Scott. This map depicted a unified "Technate" stretching from Greenland in the north to parts of Colombia, Venezuela, and the Guyanas in the south, and from the Caribbean in the east to the International Date Line in the Pacific Ocean. The territory was colored red, the movement’s semi-official color, and included strategic "Defense Bases" at locations like Attu, Pago Pago, the Galapagos, Bermuda, and Cape Farewell, Newfoundland.

Here is a graphic showing the originally drawn Technate map:

Another ‘fun fact’ is this link:

Greenland and Epstein Island connection stems from the 1917 Treaty of the Danish West Indies, when the U.S. purchased what is now the U.S. Virgin Islands from Denmark for $25 million in gold. As part of this deal, the U.S. formally recognized Denmark’s sovereignty over Greenland, effectively trading Caribbean territory for diplomatic support of Danish control in the Arctic. Little Saint James, later infamous as “Epstein Island”, was one of the islands included in that 1917 sale. Though it remained relatively obscure for decades, financier Jeffrey Epstein bought it in 1998 and turned it into a private retreat where he allegedly conducted sex trafficking operations.

Another bit of trivia is that Trump’s close ally, Benjamin Netanyahu, was the first (of the two) to talk about taking Greenland, as he ‘jokes’ here in 2018 -Trump first mentioned the desire to acquire Greenland in 2019…

As far as all the world stage drama goes at present, with NATO apparently standing off against the US, I find Brian Berletic’s stance compelling - he argues that this is all pretend disagreement, feigned to engage attention spans. Whilst in reality, the US is consolidating power with its vassal proxy states in Europe, accelerating the looming conflict between the US and China/ Russia.

This concept is made more interesting by Kit Knightly’s comments in an Off-Guardian piece entitled ‘2026 – The Year US Hegemony Ends?’; whereby he alluded to the theatrics at the WEF meeting in Davos. The mantra of ‘globalisation is dead’ is being repeated, with Mark Carney being molded into some kind of hero by slating Trump’s intimidation tactics.

Heroic and Villainous caricatures.

Even multiple Alt-Media outlets are eating this up, writing how Trump has “the globalists and deep state running scared”. What the? Trump is as “globalist and deep state” as it gets!

Israel first, America last

Openly embraces Zionism and supports the genocidal entity which is the State of Israel

Launched ‘REAL ID’

Still praises the C19 killshots as ‘Father of the vaccine’

Still remains (at a minimum) as a protector of child predators with all the deception over Epstein ‘files’

Launched the biometric entry-exit system.

As far as anyone who gives a speech at the WEF and has the little guy cheering along that said person “owned the elites” or some such drivel, have all critical thinking faculties been robbed from us en masse? Anyone who has been invited to speak at Davos, has been fully vetted, along with their message, and is clearly a part of the club.

If a global trade war heats up again, with tariffs and counter tariffs, it is the citizens who will pay more for imported products. Coupled with more monopoly money being printed Stateside, and perhaps ‘tariff rebate checks’ issued to Americans, means that Weimar hyperinflation beckons.

Global trade war + infinite money printing glitch (until it goes to zero and they switch to CBDC 100%) = you will own nothing and be happy.

Is globalisation really dead? Or is gullibility well and truly alive?

