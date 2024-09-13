Reality bites.

If you’re not up to speed on the Haitians’ buffet of protected wildlife and reportedly of pets too that breathe and move in Springfield, Ohio, then here is a quick snippet from a council meeting that lays out the flavour of the zeitgeist:

"Haitians are in the park grabbing ducks, cutting the heads off, and eating them."

Added context via Zerohedge here.

This last meme segues into a disturbing clip, ripped from the Lib of TikTok account on Twitter:

Little kid is frightened and bursts into tears at the sight of a "furry" in public When did this become normalized?

That poor child, traumatised because of a nutcase wandering around in public to get validated and ‘accepted’ under an identity label.

How many more delusions of grandeur must the public condone, put up with, encourage, or be asked to celebrate amidst the spectrum of clinical insanity championed as diversity?!

I asked Brave browser AI “What are furries?”

What is Furry Culture Based on the provided search results, here is a comprehensive answer: Furries are individuals who have a strong interest in anthropomorphic animals, which are animals given human-like characteristics, such as the ability to walk upright, speak, and exhibit human-like behavior. They often create their own animal characters, known as “fursonas,” which serve as their avatars within furry communities. Furries may engage in various activities, including: Creating art, fiction, and music featuring anthropomorphic animals. Building elaborate costumes called “fursuits,” which resemble their fursonas. Participating in online communities, forums, and social media platforms dedicated to the furry fandom. Attending conventions, gatherings, and events, where they can socialize with other furries and showcase their creative works. Furries do not necessarily identify as animals themselves, but rather as humans with a strong affinity for anthropomorphic animals. They may use their fursonas as a form of self-expression, role-playing, or even as a way to cope with stress or anxiety. It’s essential to note that the furry fandom is often misunderstood or misrepresented in popular media, leading to stereotypes and misconceptions. In reality, the furry community is diverse and inclusive, with members from various backgrounds and age groups. Some key points to clarify: Furries are not necessarily sexual predators or pedophiles, despite some media portrayals. The majority of furries are interested in art, storytelling, and community-building, rather than sexual exploitation.

Fursuits are optional and not a requirement for being a furry . Many furries create art, write stories, or engage in other creative activities without wearing costumes.

The furry community has its own terminology, such as “fursona,” “anthropomorphic,” and “therian,” which may be unfamiliar to outsiders. Overall, furries are individuals who share a passion for anthropomorphic animals and creative expression, and they deserve respect and understanding for their unique interests and community.

Wow. Brave AI defends these lunatics as just having a passion for andromorphic animals and creative expression.

Also it made sure to tell me that furries are definitely not paedophiles or sexual predators!! Brave said it, reflexively. I guess the algorithms know which way the perceptual wind is blowing.

Peak clown world just keeps on getting surpassed day after day.

