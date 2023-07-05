This is heartbreaking.

Jo Lindner lived in Pattaya on the eastern seaboard of Thailand. He had a huge following on social media from his fitness videos. He had recently discussed his concerns over having taken the Covid-19 injections, with worrying signs of heavy metals showing up in bloodwork he had done.

Jo Linder’s YouTube Channel has almost 1 million subscribers.

Here, his friend and fellow fitness influencer Tony Huge talks about happened in a tribute video, with clips from the recent interview in which Jo talked about his bloodwork concerns since taking the Covid-19 injections:

Comments from this video on YouTube:

In Jo Lindner’s final interview (as referenced by Tony Huge’s video), he explains how he reluctantly took four covid injections, seemingly due to peer pressure. It’s so sad how when he talks about the bloodwork, he is worried that it is too controversial to discuss. What is this horrible age we are living through? Where even the victims self-censor because of those damn BigTech wrongthink algorithms. Others have to call the injections “the thing”, “the you know what”.

Final interview clip:

When will people demand freedom of information, the abolition of the censorship industrial complex, and more importantly, trials and punishment for the long list of the culpable? Even more importantly still, when will people demand that the injection-injured get real treatment protocols made freely available? Equally critical is for everyone who got injected to start taking preventative detox measures.

Times Now article:

A moving Instagram post from Jo’s girlfriend, Nicha:

Rest in peace young man. Another human being taken too soon.