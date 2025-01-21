I will be gone for the next several weeks. My time away from this platform will also force a much needed digital / device detox upon me. I will be back around mid-March for the digital re-tox, firing on all cylinders.

In the meantime, I leave Creed Speech subscribers and anyone else who stumbles across this Stack, with a treasure trove of rare clips and documentaries, some of which have been scrubbed from most of the internet, others of which could be endangered clips being scheduled for future memory holing…

This will be the only post in my new section: Preserved Video Clips. I will put everything in this one post and keep adding to it as a living document of embedded videos and links. Longer videos will only be provided as links to my Odysee channel. Check back in from time to time to find new clips added.

For all the links to Odysee, you can easily download the video files to your computer by clicking the three dots in bottom right corner then click ‘download’:

You can search sub-sections within this post by video type with each sub-header used. So far:

COVID / FAKE PANDEMICS

WEF / UN AGENDA 2030

NEW WORLD ORDER

GEO POLITICS

WAR ON FARMERS

TECHNOCRACY

UK RIOTS 2024

GENDER IDEOLOGY / DEI / WOKEISM / SOCIAL ENGINEERING

L.A FIRES 2025

WEF / UN AGENDA 2030

Trump at Davos says Klaus Schwab did a great job:

WEFFIES discuss their hopes to collaborate with Trump in 2025:

Yuval Noah Harari: COVID is critical because this is what convinces people to accept, to legitimize, total biometric surveillance.

Just some guys at the #WEF joking about depopulating the planet.

Avi Yemini Confronts World Health Organisation (Dr. David Nabarro).

WEF Police Force - Posobiec Gives Details Of Davos Detention

True reality of so-called ‘Smart cities’, the aim of the WEF and 4th industrial revolution, if we let it happen.

Klaus Schwab Brags about WEF Young Leaders Penetrating Governments as World Leaders.

Canadian Parliament Evade Question on WEF Young Leaders Program Penetrating Cabinet Positions.

Sadiq Khan, Mayor of London launches "climate clock" with WEFFIE King Charles III.

Agenda 2030 accelerated - Are you paying attention?!

Climate The Movie (The Cold Truth).

Staged arrest of Greta Thunberg with camera crew, smiles and laughs.

Aurora (Canada) says no to 15min city.

COVID / FAKE PANDEMICS

James Giordano explaining how to fake pandemics in four easy steps in a video from 2017 “Neurotechnology in National Defense”.

Amy Sukwan's Story: Vaccines and Visas for Entering The USA.

RHYTHM OF LIFE NHS C19 VAX DANCE PROMOTION.

UK Parliament Petition debate relating to WHO pandemic treaty - Monday 17 April 2023.

Sasha Latypova: "All of this comes from being able to declare public health emergency...based on absolutely nothing."

Germany's new normal: masked train conductor assaults maskless passenger.

TV Commercial run in New York normalising childhood myocarditis.

UK Activists to Boots Pharmacy: STOP ADMINISTERING THE COVID VACCINE. YOU ARE KILLING INNOCENT PEOPLE.

COVID ERA HILARIOUS CARTOON.

“Why don’t we blow the system up?” Universal flu vaccine – Milken Institute, C-SPAN Oct 2019.

Audio recording leaked from AstraZeneca: Covid was classified a national security threat by the US Government/DOD on February 4, 2020.

Sasha Latypova Recording of the Briefing with Massachusetts Legislators and Expert Panel, January 22, 2024.

Covid "Vaccine" Gaslighting Supercut Compilation.

Replace Covid with Carbon.

China starts enforcing zero-COVID with machine guns at Airport.

Advert by City of Toronto targeting children for COVID-19 injection.

Shoppers At Shanghai Ikea Flee Sudden COVID Lockdown.

COVID injection injured woman describes autoimmune disease triggered - since banned on Twitter.

Christine Anderson European Parliament MP calls out COVID Vaccine Scandal.

Sesame Street targets 5 year-olds for COVID-19 injection.

Study Proves Children’s Hearts Destroyed By COVID-Vaccine.

"For your own safety." Childcare in Germany (Bavaria): 3x weekly mandatory covid tests for children from 1 year. Child abuse.

Fauci: If Your Family Member Is Unvaxx'd, Tell Them Not To Show Up.

Covid Vaccine Injury: Silence & Denial in Australia.

Medical Proof the Covid Jab Is Murder - repost from Vernon Cole.

Australia MSM Tips on (not) inviting unvaccinated at Xmas 2021.

Dr. Peter Doshi gives evidence at an expert panel on COVID vaccine mandates & injuries. Are the “vaccines” safe and effective? See for yourself.

Funeral Director John O Looney speaks directly to other funeral directors and healthcare professionals about the c19 injections - are you going to do it again?.

Andrew Bridgen: "the vaccine rollout is the biggest crime against humanity since the holocaust".

MSM now saying that nobody ever claimed the C19 injections prevented transmission.

Vaccine crackdown Burger King NYC Arrests made due to no vax pass.

Evil. Gestapo. KGB. NYPD Attacking a 5 year old eating pizza? Take off your badges, oath breakers. New York City is a failed state.

Tony Blair "Anti-vax" Rant.

Massive Rallies Break Out in Japan Against WHO's Pandemic Treaty.

Brook Jacksons Case V Pfizer Under False Claims Act - Doj Plans To Intervene To Dismiss.

Mike Yeadon Presentation UK Parliamentary Address 4th December 2023.

Pfizer executive Janine Small admits to EU parliament that Pfizer did not test the vaccine for preventing transmission.

The Outsider Dan Wootton is joined by participants of vaccine show who slam the BBC as ‘bias’.

BBC Documentary: Unvaccinated.

Thousands of people protest against vaccine passports every week. But the media won’t tell you. Here is a reminder.

WHO Director General: The vaccines are being used to kill children.

The Twelve Doses of Christmas by the Angry Albertan Ensemble.

Northern Territory leader Michael Gunner announced that NT is going into another lockdown….but only for the unvaccinated.

Absolute mayhem by Novak Djokovic’s lawyer’s office on Collins Street. A car leaving the office is completely surrounded by people cheering “free Nole”.

Vaxxing dogs against the rona - they've lost their minds!

Archbishop Viganò Warns Against Vaccine Mandates and ‘New World Order’.

MEPs Protest Vaccine Passports.

Sydney, Australia… this is absolutely epic.. this is a revolution.!

SOVEREIGN TRIBAL PEOPLE OF AUSTRALIA HAVE A STRONG MESSAGE FOR THE WORLD.

Dystopian advert from Australia "You Ought to be Vaccinated".

Grocery shoppers under attack in suburban Melbourne, Australia.

Andrew Bridgen Calls For Debate On Bringing Back Capital Punishment in the UK For Crimes Against Humanity.

Penny Mordaunt calls jab injured discussion 'Kremlin misinformation".

Dancing Nurses: White House Christmas Special.

QUEBEC - Justin Trudeau’s Police officers removed their names and badge numbers from their uniforms.

Ottawa police move on truckers.

Tony Blair wants boosters, return of masks, and digital ID for UK winter 2022.

GEO POLITICS

Cynthia McKinney Grills Donald Rumsfeld (SEX TRADE, VACCINES & MISSING TRILLIONS).

The Putin Interviews Parts 1 to 4 (2017).

China Bank protest Henan province.

Ukraine On Fire (2016)(Oliver Stone)720p.

Russian Australian-Man-booted-from-Talk-Show-for-Questioning-Media-Narrative.

'YOU ARE A MONSTER' Protestors confront Blinken at the Atlantic Council.

In response to questioning by Sam Husseini about Israel's "Hannibal Directive" — particularly regarding its use on Oct 7 and/or against US citizens — Miller claims that he's NEVER HEARD of it.

Max Blumenthal confronts Blinken over Israel's Genocide.

Sam Husseini's Viral Confrontation With Blinken.

NEW WORLD ORDER

Chrystia Freeland interviewing George Soros NWO.

Soros' vision of managed decline of USD.

GENDER IDEOLOGY / DEI / WOKEISM / SOCIAL ENGINEERING

IMANE KHALIF STEALS GOLD MEDAL IN WOMEN’S BOXING.

Paris Olympics Non-Apology Feigns Misunderstanding Over Offense Caused.

RT Trolls Woke Xmas Western Insanity!

San Francisco Weight Czar Virgie Tovar on why eating less cake is oppression.

LEGO just released a LGBTQ+ Pride video with furries and drag queens marching.

Mother Of Fallen Cop Slams City Officials For Not Flying 'Thin Blue Line' Flag, Using Pride Flag Instead.

L.A FIRES 2025

Meet the Palisades resident who defied evacuation orders and saved his home ABS-CBN News.

𝗘𝗩𝗔𝗖𝗨𝗔𝗧𝗜𝗢𝗡 𝗖𝗛𝗔𝗢𝗦 Cars Left in the Middle of Sunset Boulevard Destroyed.

Videos show neighborhoods ravaged by California wildfires.

Los Angeles fires: Bulldozer pushes abandoned vehicles off road.

Here's a tower camera view over the Eaton Fire in LA County.

𝗖𝗢𝗠𝗣𝗟𝗘𝗧𝗘 𝗗𝗘𝗩𝗔𝗦𝗧𝗔𝗧𝗜𝗢𝗡 Second Mobile Home Park Reduced to Rubble in Pacific Palisades Fire.

TECHNOCRACY

Ultra Science '97 Electronic Mind Control

Donald Trump: We will finally complete the biometric entry-exit visa tracking system.

Australians required to submit ID to access internet.

NETFLIX KIDS - Transhumanism normalised with the “Smart mark”.

Future of Life Institute released this dystopic video of "slaughter bots."

UK POLICE RIOTS 2024

UK POLICE THREATS: A CLIMATE OF FEAR.

UK protests supercut - Pubs smashed, cars bricked, old man kicked unconscious, 'Good Morning Britain' speaker calls for social media ban.

UK - SHARING ONLINE MATERIAL OF RIOTS COULD LAND YOU IN JAIL!!

SUPERCUT UK PROTESTS AUGUST 2024.

UK GROOMING GANG SCANDAL

Jack Straw: Some white girls are 'easy meat' for abuse.

GB News Investigates Grooming Gangs: Britain's Shame.

WAR ON FARMERS

Farmers Surround EU Headquarters Building - SUPERCUT.

Look at this MASSIVE protest from the German farmers. Tractors lined up as far as you can see.

BELGIUM - Farmers against the Agenda 30 doctrine.

NOT Dutch farmers, BUT Swiss farmers pointed out the most wanted globalists.

Dutch farmers protest supercut.

Nicholas Creed is a Bangkok based writer. Any support is greatly appreciated. If you are in a position to donate a virtual coffee or crypto, it would mean the world of difference. Paid subscribers can comment on articles, videos, and podcasts, and also receive a monthly subscriber newsletter .

Email: nicholas.creed@protonmail.com with information and newsworthy stories for open source intelligence gathering to support this Substack, thank you.

Share

Bitcoin address:

bc1p0eujhumczzeh06t40fn9lz6n6z72c5zrcy0are25dhwk7kew8hwq2tmyqj

USDC / Solana address:

Ds6QpUxaWB6bJ8WF4KAazbuV25ZhPRdZh4q4BXutj4Ec

Ethereum address:

0x42A7FA91766a46D42b13d5a56dC5B01c153F1177

Monero address:

86nUmkrzChrCS4v5j6g3dtWy6RZAAazfCPsC8QLt7cEndNhMpouzabBXFvhTVFH3u3UsA1yTCkDvwRyGQNnK74Q2AoJs6