This little nugget is ripped from a series called Hellbound - in which the government manipulates two different fanatical religious cults for their own gain, by backing the favoured horse of the moment, then ‘guiding’ them to write a new religious doctrine for the world to follow…

“So what we want…Is a world where two opposing ideologies, ones we can regulate, are locked in an endless battle. A world that we can control, yet one that still grants people some level of freedom, to express themselves, follow their passions, and so on. A world with order, you know.”

If Trump wins the US election, does Netanyahu win too? Does Israel continue to do a genocide with unlimited armament from the US?

If Harris wins the US election, does Netanyahu win too? Does Israel continue to do a genocide with unlimited armament from the US?

If Trump wins, will RFK Jr wage a war on BIG AG and BIG PHARMA? All the things that are making Americans, especially children, chronically sick, right?

Except for the C19 injectables operation warp speed stuff…because it’s just not an opportune time to discuss that now, is it?!

I’m told by alt-media heads that it’s a 4D chess game you see, and they will all hold their hands up once elected, implicating the DoD too of course, for the military operation that was and still is, Operation Warp Speed.

Whoever is elected will immediately be repealing the kill-box laws as documented by Katherine Watt, surely?

