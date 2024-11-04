This little nugget is ripped from a series called Hellbound - in which the government manipulates two different fanatical religious cults for their own gain, by backing the favoured horse of the moment, then ‘guiding’ them to write a new religious doctrine for the world to follow…
“So what we want…Is a world where two opposing ideologies, ones we can regulate, are locked in an endless battle.
A world that we can control, yet one that still grants people some level of freedom, to express themselves, follow their passions, and so on.
A world with order, you know.”
If Trump wins the US election, does Netanyahu win too? Does Israel continue to do a genocide with unlimited armament from the US?
If Harris wins the US election, does Netanyahu win too? Does Israel continue to do a genocide with unlimited armament from the US?
If Trump wins, will RFK Jr wage a war on BIG AG and BIG PHARMA? All the things that are making Americans, especially children, chronically sick, right?
Except for the C19 injectables operation warp speed stuff…because it’s just not an opportune time to discuss that now, is it?!
I’m told by alt-media heads that it’s a 4D chess game you see, and they will all hold their hands up once elected, implicating the DoD too of course, for the military operation that was and still is, Operation Warp Speed.
Whoever is elected will immediately be repealing the kill-box laws as documented by Katherine Watt, surely?
I was reading comments by Medvedev regarding how the war in Ukraine won't stop. As translated on Zerohedge: https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/medvedev-us-election-doesnt-matter-ukraine-war-wont-stop-and-trump-may-get-jfkd-if-he :
"The whole world stands frozen in uneasy anticipation, waiting for the results of the presidential election in the distant land of 'Us.
There is no reason why we should have high expectations about it.
1. The outcome of the election will not change anything for Russia, as both candidates share the same bipartisan consensus that ‘Russia must be defeated’.
2. Kamala is dumb, inexperienced, and easy to control, as she will be terrified of everyone around her. All the real decision-making will be done by a coterie of top ministers and advisors plus (indirectly) the Obamas.
3. A low-energy Trump, spewing clichés like “I'll offer them a deal” and “I have a very good relationship with...”, will be forced to comply with the system and its rules. He won't stop the war. Not in one day, not in three days, not in three months. And if he actually attempts to do it, he could end up becoming the new JFK.
4. The only thing that matters is how much cash the new POTUS can squeeze out of Congress to finance someone else's war, fought in a far-off land. Cash to feed the American military-industrial complex and to line the pockets of the Banderite scum in Ukraine.
5. That is why, if we want to please both candidates for the highest American office, the best thing to do on November 5 is keep pummeling the Nazi regime in Kiev!"
I'm starting to think the war is about depopulating Ukraine and Gaza both for a land grab...