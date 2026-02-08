The only thing that can save humanity is global expanded consciousness. It is just a matter of what the final body count will be when we reach critical mass. Time and again, conspiracy realists shake their heads as their friends and loved ones turn to mockery or merely suspending themselves in catatonic disbelief.

We have arrived at a new juncture.

We have long since known that we are living in an anti-human era, enduring a depopulation agenda that spans across ‘vaccines’, gender ideology, geo-engineering, and transhumanism.

Now, en masse, people are beginning to consider the most unfathomable, incomprehensible premise - that the world really is run by satanic, cannibalistic paedophiles, based on blackmail, ritualistic abuse, and reward via members being compromised, and thus fatalistically tied to the beast system.

Let us consider the current noise flying around on perspectives, dismissals, spin, limited hangouts, strawman arguments, and outright gaslighting…

MAXIMUM BLACK PILL TAKE

There are those who have scoffed at anything and everything to have been released by the DOJ, citing the time taken to redact, curate, alter, and possibly fabricate emails and incriminations of those mentioned. This perspective labels all of it a PSYOP; a laser pointer to distract us from the digital panopticon prison planet being built around us, and AI governance et cetera.

Whilst that theory may have some credence, surely dismissing everything entirely risks those who share that belief system, in acting exactly as the parasite class would have intended. Ergo, that the ultra black pillers are too wary and skeptical for their own good. Even if the politicians involved were admitting to their crimes on live tee-vee-news, and those claims were somehow backed up multiple times by people the black pillers were to believe, along with other seemingly incontrovertible proof - the ultimate black pill community would always call it a PSYOP!

Do you see the paradoxical dilemma in subscribing to this perspective wholly? It results in people being subdued into docile, smug, apathetic nihilism. Do they believe that everything is curated, staged, stage-managed, shaped, nudged, premeditated, and therefore out of our control to react to in any meaningful way that would turn the tide in this world run by ‘people’ who are evil incarnate?

I, for one, refuse to believe that. Knowledge leads to changes in behaviour, changes in perceptions, changes in our thinking, and in how we act. It ultimately leads to people voting with their wallets and their feet to enact change as a ripple effect outwards.

PARASITE CLASS FALL GUYS

The next theory going around focuses on having ‘designated’ fall guys, or scapegoats, being hung out to dry for public shaming. In the UK, the focus is on Prince Andrew and Peter Mandelson.

Mandelson the victim?! What a sick joke.

Stateside, even the mainstream alternative media has laser focused on Bill Gates and his STD tale - the spin turns it into a farcical story to jeer at, whilst steering the public away from the more concerning revelations…Such as Gates planning pandemics with Epstein, collaborating on vaccines (for depopulation and mass sterilisation?), and engineering humanity - both socially, and genetically.

The fake left / right blue / red / Dems / Reps dance has entered a mud slinging contest as the number of mentions of the Clintons vs. Trump is debated - which is undoubtedly, intentionally, theatrical:

SPINNING EPSTEIN’S ALLEGIANCES

Quoting directly here from the Corbett Report’s latest piece, ‘10 Things I Learned From the Epstein Files’:

Another document linking Epstein’s activities to the state of Israel:

The U.S. charity Friends of the Israel Defense Forces channels funds to Israeli soldiers and their military operations.

Meanwhile, the Jewish National Fund is an entity that seizes land and develops illegal settlements in occupied Palestinian territory.

More redactions:

Emails reveal Jacob Frenkel, an Israeli economist and former chairman of JPMorgan Chase International, telling Jes Staley, an American banker and former CEO of Barclays, that he’d found a photo from their visit with Benjamin Netanyahu, a message later forwarded to Epstein. The Justice Department completely blacked out this image upon release, and all files related to Netanyahu are entirely redacted without explanation.

GASLIGHTING, GAFFES, AND REACTIONS

German state TV ‘2DF’ ran a segment whereby it is suggested that a controversial photo of Prince Andrew, could be explained away by the Prince giving first aid…yes, really.

Deputy Attorney General, Todd Blanche, when pressed on how the US government will respond to and pursue the predators named in the files…

Journalist: “Thank you. You said this is the end of your review of the Epstein files. So just to clarify, is the public going to learn the identities of the men who abused the girls with the information that you’re releasing? And if not, why not? And then I have a quick follow-up.” Todd Blanche: “You just baked in an assumption into your question that I have never said and I don’t know to be true. Is the public going to learn about... men that abused these girls, what does that mean? I don’t understand what that means.” Journalist: “Well, I mean, the men who abused the young women through Epstein’s...” Todd Blanche: “We said in July, and it remains as true today as it was in July, if we had information, we meaning the Department of Justice, about men who abused women, we would prosecute them, right? We talked about the work that we’re doing. That’s why I said that. I said this earlier. There’s this built-in assumption that somehow there’s this hidden tranche of information of men that we know about that we’re covering up or that we’re choosing not to prosecute. That is not the case. I don’t know whether there are men out there that abuse these women.”

An interesting ‘slip up’ by Ted Cruz…

"And tragically, this pattern keeps on happening. Now, Senator Booker also said we should have bipartisan agreement. I think that's a great idea. We should have bipartisan agreement. How about we all come together and say let's stop murders? How about we all come together and say let's stop rapes? How about we all come together and say let's stop attacking pedophiles?"

As the Las Vegas Super Bowl gets underway, activists have projected a video onto a building with the number of times Donald Trump, Howard Lutnick and Steve Bannon are mentioned..

