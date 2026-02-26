The trolling and ritualistic humiliation of the public continues unabated as the system works to protect, exonerate, and whitewash the rich and powerful figures implicated in the files.

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, formerly titled as Prince of the United Kingdom, was the first member of the royal family to be arrested in modern history.

He was released 11 hours later.

The legacy media remains fixated on toeing the line by focusing on “misconduct in public office”.

Via The Independent:

Mr Mountbatten-Windsor served as a UK trade envoy between 2001 and 2011. His role was to promote UK business interests abroad, but he came under growing pressure over his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein, who was jailed in 2008 for soliciting a minor for prostitution. On Tuesday, the government backed the Lib Dems’ attempt to force the public release of files related to his appointment for the job. It came after Mr Mountbaten-Windsor was arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office on Thursday, after allegations he shared sensitive information with Epstein during his time as the trade envoy.

It beggars belief that the more serious allegations are not being investigated, nor reported by the lame-stream media (if you believe that their purpose is to investigate and report, rather than suppress, spin, and cover-up).

A British lady has given testimony against the disgraced ‘royal’, describing how she was trafficked by her father in the mid-1990s when she was a child.

The woman alleges that she was taken to parties at Thorpe Green House where Prince Andrew assaulted her on a table with other men, after she awoke following the Prince hitting her with his car, causing multiple injuries. The testimony also states that Maxwell was present, electrically shocking the victim before the men assaulted her.

As I linked to previously, a searchable web-based app for all the files is available here.

For all those writers within the alt-media space that continue to dismiss the Epstein files release as a PSYOP and a nothing burger, why then is there such prolific mainstream spin and suppression?

This is such a surprising situation, whereby many prominent voices that speak truth to power across the whole spectrum of fake pandemics, CBDC, digital ID, climate alarmism, and surveillance states, are now actively discouraging their readership base from paying attention to or further investigating the Epstein files.

By the way, here is Jeremy Vine - daytime UK talk-show host cesspit, defending Prince Andrew with his co-hosts:

TRANSCRIPT

I sort of love Charles in a way. I know there’s split jury on him, but he was right on the environment. He was right on all that stuff. He waited ages to be king. When he becomes king, he very sadly gets struck down by cancer. And we stopped using banknotes. And now his brother’s been arrested. How much can a guy take? It’s so challenging, isn’t it?

TRANSCRIPT

“In the end, all the people he’s offended for all those decades have suddenly now turned around and pointed at him.” “And when it comes to the hue and cry, you know, and I know you hate that aspect of our national character, you know, where people are tiring and feathering somebody almost as prey.” “He’s been used as a lightning rod for all the anger that people feel about so many other things.” “And that’s what’s happened.” “I just think simply because you don’t like somebody who you’ve never met before and never will meet doesn’t mean that you should be treating this as some blood sport.” “I mean, what we are demanding now is at least based on the evidence that is currently in the public domain and is all allegations at this stage.” “It goes, in my view, way too far.” “We’re absolutely hounding this man.” “You may well be right. You may well be right.” “We want him to be stripped. He’s been stripped of all of his baubles.” “There are people who demand that he be exiled. Where is he going to be exiled? Stripped of any money.” “How is he? How is we expecting him to be?” “We want him to be ostracized from all of his family.” “He’s under police investigation, so he can’t be exiled. But that is an option.”

The next performative arrest has been that of Peter Mandelson, the UK labour party ‘fixer’. He was released on bail after just 9 hours.

Mandelson is implicated via the transfer of confidential government documents to Epstein, a foreign national, constitutes textbook treason.

The receipt of approximately $100,000 in payments, which amounts to bribery.

The extensive lobbying of both the US and UK governments.

Note the “misconduct in public office” focal point again…

Former Norwegian Prime Minister Thorbjorn Jagland was hospitalized in an alleged suicide attempt following corruption charges linked to his association with Jeffrey Epstein.

Reports of attempted suicide Media and social media sources claim that the Norwegian Editors’ Association reportedly agreed with Jagland’s lawyer to withhold coverage of the incident, which occurred last week. Nevertheless, some outlets, including the OSINT platform Faytuks Network, published the story, citing Jagland’s serious condition.

This incident occurred just days after Jagland was formally indicted for aggravated corruption on February 12, a charge he denies, which prompted police searches of his properties in Oslo and Risør.

Jagland, who previously served as head of the Nobel committee and secretary-general of the Council of Europe, was connected to Epstein, along with two former Norwegian diplomats, Mona Juul and Terje Rod-Larsen, and Crown Princess Mette-Marit.

Lastly, it continues to amaze me that die-hard MAGA fans - both readers and writers here, are so fast to jump aboard the Trump has been exonerated train. He is literally mentioned 5,300 times in the files. He consistently tried to block the release of the files. He called the files a hoax. He has said we should all move on.

At a minimum, he is a protector of paedophiles.

Can you envision the articles that these writers might one day be posting?..

“Why I gave Trump the benefit of the doubt. He betrayed us all”

Dozens of FBI interviews detailing allegations of physical and sexual abuse against President Trump, along with documents related to Ghislaine Maxwell’s criminal case, were removed from the Justice Department’s Epstein files.

Before releasing the 3.5 million-page tranche, the DOJ typically redacts and numbers documents for verification. However, NPR found that 53 specific pages—including the aforementioned FBI interviews—were deleted from the Epstein Library.

Among the missing documents were FBI notes from an interview with a potential victim who alleged Trump sexually and physically abused her when she was 13 after being introduced by Epstein in 1983. (Past reporting indicates Trump and Epstein first met in the late 1980s.)

NPR identified this discrepancy by comparing the FBI’s list of claims with a DOJ slideshow. Only the first of four interviews from July 2019 is available to the public, and it does not name Trump. The DOJ did not respond to NPR’s inquiries, while a White House spokesperson claimed Trump has “done more for Epstein’s victims than anyone before him” and was “totally exonerated” of any Epstein-related wrongdoing.

I think this comment on James Corbett’s and James Evan Pilato’s latest NEW WORLD NEXT WEEK episode on UFO disclosures captured the zeitgeist accurately:

“I refuse to be distracted. I don’t care if they land on my lawn.”

Support this independent, 100% free, non-sponsored, non-corporate captured Substack below.

Email: nicholas.creed@protonmail.com with information and newsworthy stories for opensource intelligence gathering.

Share

Leave a comment

https://buymeacoffee.com/nicholascrg

Bitcoin address:

bc1p0eujhumczzeh06t40fn9lz6n6z72c5zrcy0are25dhwk7kew8hwq2tmyqj

Monero address:

86nUmkrzChrCS4v5j6g3dtWy6RZAAazfCPsC8QLt7cEndNhMpouzabBXFvhTVFH3u3UsA1yTCkDvwRyGQNnK74Q2AoJs6