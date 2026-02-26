Creed Speech

Creed Speech

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Claire's avatar
Claire
3dEdited

Check out the black eye on Jeremy Vine: The Black Eye Club sacrifice a baby, and then share their black eye in public as a secret signal to their cult members. He blamed it on falling off his penny farthing. If the link doesn’t work, google 'Jeremy Vine Black Eye falls off bike penny farthing' or similar. Plenty of proof to show his Black Eye and which master Vine serves.

Thanks for the post. I think Jeffrey Epstein is a distraction because they are getting desperate to distract humanity, who is waking up. Many normal people I know are becoming more aware. If MSM have released the files it is always a concern about why those who hide the truth are now exposing the truth.

The same whitewash is happening with the UK Government Inquiry which has been monitored by Biologyphenom to highlight what the public and public eye witnesses went through which is traumatic, and he has meticulously presented the key points which the public may overlook:

‘‘I remember talking to a young woman with learning disability..she had become so anxious that she was WASHING HERSELF EVERYDAY with BLEACH and ended up in hospital with SCARS from the bleach.’’

https://biologyphenom.substack.com/p/newuk-covid-19-inquiry19-feb-2026-35f

Biologyphenom has had zero assistance by big Alt media because they believe it is a 'whitewash'. However, it has become clear that the Alt media is fake and there isn’t any Alt media. The big names are all Controlled Ops. They cannot be trusted. Thanks for your work!

ttps://duckduckgo.com/?q=jeremy+vine+black+eye+penny+farthing&t=osx&ia=images&iax=images&iai=https%3A%2F%2Fcdn.images.express.co.uk%2Fimg%2Fdynamic%2F20%2F590x%2FJeremy-Vine-on-5-black-eye-1569450.jpg%3Fr%3D1645456817482

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Nicholas Creed · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture