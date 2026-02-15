Epstein Files Memetics
Did you call it all a PSYOP and berate anyone for talking about it? Did you shrug your shoulders and mumble that there is nothing we can do because the vampiric, adrenochrome guzzling, parasite class are untouchable?
Or did you spread the word?
By the way, someone has created an interactive, searchable mind-map file explorer app of the Epstein files. Relationships, connections, key figures, politicians, et cetera, cataloged and searchable. Here is the link:
https://epstein-file-explorer.com/
Nicholas, The Vigilant Fox (150K Subscribers) had a sub-headline: "The names they didn't want you to see are now public."
If they didn't "want you to see" them, they would not be public. Everything that has occurred has been scripted. The Bondi congressional "testimony" were petulant theatrics at a scale never before seen, and these mind-games just keep getting more and more absurd as reality is deliberately de-evolving into a cartoon right before our eyes.
Three things are occurring here:
1) Gross demoralization
2) The dismantling of the fake Washington DC simulacrum of genuine government, which was surely hollowed out ages ago to the extent it was ever real in the first place: https://substack.com/@tritorch/note/c-214164748
3) Mentacide
This is all probably leading to eventual democide, but they are toying with us first like a cat with a mouse. (And I wonder how much of our collective inaction to these increasingly - on the one hand ludicrous and the other incomprehensibly evil - provocations are tied to their what-they-view-as a tacit approval karma cleansing washing machine.)
If you see any truth in the above analysis do you have any thoughts on a solution? My mantra is "get local control immediately", but I am open to suggestions.