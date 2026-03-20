Technocracy looms as the silent backdrop to the reset being foisted upon us via engineered energy crises and food shortages. The technocratic system is the lurking shadow that continues to ominously grow in size and scope, whilst the legacy media’s laser pointer vies for our attention spans, spewing forth endless bread and circuses.

With each and every incremental step we are asked to consent to, we are told it is to protect the children, or to keep us safe from hackers, and of course to shield us from dangerous misinformation. So we are told. So we are endlessly told.

VPN AGE VERIFICATION

Let’s indulge those who are not familiar with internet best security practices and terminology. A VPN is a virtual private network. Often available as a paid monthly subscription to a centralised VPN provider. When a VPN is activated on your device, it re-routes internet traffic so that your IP address is masked.

An internet protocol address (IP) is assigned to every device you have - phones, tablets, computers, even smart surveillance televisions. Your IP can be traced to your physical location within a few square meters. That’s quite alarming, isn’t it? Especially if you reside in ole England and post an offensive meme in a moment of madness. Or maybe the thought police come knocking due to your Xbox gamer tag being racist?

You may have heard rumblings about VPNs getting cracked down on in the censored realms of Europe for the past twelve months.

In their infinite wisdom to more vigorously curtail internet freedom, along with the right to privacy and anonymity, the UK parliamentarians are cooking up a new bill. If you guessed the angle as being “to protect the children”, then you were spot on. Introducing the Children’s Wellbeing and Schools Bill from UK parliament.

The Children’s Wellbeing and Schools Bill is UK legislation allegedly focused on enhancing protections for children in both educational settings and online environments. Well, that’s what the government autocrats want you to think anyway. Appealing to the well-meaning and good-natured British public, this textbook Trojan horse comes gift-wrapped as follows:

Require VPN providers to implement age verification systems to prevent underage users from accessing their services without parental consent. Mandate that VPN companies collect and verify user identity information, similar to Know Your Customer (KYC) requirements in financial services. Create a regulatory framework where VPN providers must retain connection logs and make them available to authorities when investigating crimes involving minors. Establish penalties for non-compliance, including potential fines of up to £10 million or 10% of global turnover, whichever is greater.

The bill specifically states: “Providers of virtual private network services shall implement robust age verification measures to ensure that services are not provided to persons under the age of 18 without appropriate parental consent.”

Do you see the modus operandi stealthily in action here? It’s the same tried and tested methodology as the social media ban in Australia.

In case you missed that - Australia’s social media ban for children under 16 came into effect on December 10, 2025, making it the world’s first and strictest such law. It prohibits under-16s from creating accounts on platforms including Instagram, TikTok, Snapchat, Facebook, YouTube, X, Reddit, Twitch, and Kick, with no parental override allowed. The law requires platforms to implement age verification, and non-compliant companies face fines of up to A$49.5 million.

Back to the UK VPN issue and the parallels with Australia’s social media age verification. In order for society to collectively ‘protect’ the children by requiring age verification to use a VPN for “persons under the age of 18”, everyone else - all of the adults, need to dox themselves. The government is attempting to force all centralised providers to sellout on their singular unique selling point - providing internet anonymity for users, which also means privacy and security.

It also includes this passage:

All VPN providers operating in the UK shall maintain accurate records of user identities and connection data for a period not less than 12 months, and shall provide such information to designated authorities upon lawful request.

Ultimately, the lovely government people want to monitor everything you view online, remove anonymity so that anything you post is affiliated with your real identity, and scare people into self-censoring. Again. However, this time around, it will interface with digital ID, the permission-based economy, and your social credit score. China style - it was, of course, always the blueprint.

Think twice if you believe that your favourite, beloved centralised VPN provider won’t cooperate with the authorities on a whim, and give up your browsing history. Most of these VPN providers have some vague “no logs” policy mentioned in their terms, meaning that they ‘claim’ not to store the activity logs of the websites their users visit. That boils down to...

Trust me bro!

Take the popular email, cloud storage, and VPN provider, Proton...

Read full article by 404 media here.

Oh dear. If a supposedly privacy-focused, centralised entity is willing to help authorities in this manner based on an email account, would VPN user data be any safer when push comes to shove?

So, now what? Well, you might consider switching to a decentralised VPN provider (DVPN), that demonstrably has a “no logs” policy, because they are running open source code. Mark these words - decentralised VPN providers will be the last holdouts against the tyrannical actions of governmental VPN laws requiring ID for users.

Here are three DVPN providers:

Sentinel

An open-source, decentralized VPN protocol built on the Cosmos blockchain. It’s a framework that allows for the creation of dVPN applications, with a native token (P2P) used for transactions. Mysterium Network

One of the oldest and most established dVPNs. It operates on the Ethereum blockchain and uses a token (MYST) to pay node operators. It offers a global network of residential nodes. Orchid (OXT)

A unique dVPN that uses a probabilistic nanopayment system, allowing users to pay per gigabyte of bandwidth. It operates as a marketplace where users can “stake” OXT tokens to access bandwidth from a provider network.

There are some important Considerations for dVPNs. As you are routing traffic through other users’ home internet connections, speeds can be highly variable and often slower than centralized VPNs. You are trusting the node operator (a stranger) not to intercept your traffic. Most dVPNs mitigate this with multiple layers of encryption, but the trust model is different from a corporate provider.

The security of the network depends on the quality of the underlying code and the economic incentives (or lack thereof) for malicious actors. In some jurisdictions, sharing your internet connection in this way may violate your ISP’s terms of service. As if that’s going to stop you!

ID TO USE YOUR DEVICE

If you thought the VPN story was grimly oppressive, then wait until you see what else we have to do battle with in 2026.

The technocrats always want more control, and greater surveillance. Once they’re content with having a sufficient number of the plebs’ devices ‘verified’ and tagged with ID and biometric data, they will then likely press on with seeking to embed verification and geo-tracking under our skin...We can circle back to that another day.

This year is going to be intense. First off, there is the UK’s Ofcom (communications regulator).

While not explicitly mandating a “device-level” system, it strongly signals that robust age verification is required and explores various “age assurance” methods. It states that services likely to be accessed by children must prevent them from encountering ‘harmful content’, which could be interpreted as pushing verification towards the user’s device, especially for platforms like social media. As we’ve previously looked at the children’s wellbeing bill and VPN age verification, more stringent measures at the device level later in 2026 are looking highly likely.

DIGITAL ASSURANCE ACT: CA

Not to be outdone by the Brits, across the pond in California, another version is being enacted which does not mince words. Grabbing this from Zohaib Ahmed, writing for Aol.com:

“No operating system is spared from the bill as these requirements will span Windows, macOS, Android, iOS, and yes, even Linux distributions. Should any party choose not to follow the rules, the penalties will not be mild. Negligent violations can cost up to $2,500 per affected child, and intentional ones would go up to $7,500. Enforcement will be handled by the California Attorney General.

[...]

“It was signed by California Governor Gavin Newsom in October 2025 and goes into effect on January 1, 2027.”

AGE ASSURANCE POSES IMMINENT THREAT TO CHILDREN

A YouTube account named Cyber Waffle makes some interesting and valid points regarding all these different iterations of age assurance laws and how they actually endanger children. In summary, the anonymous speaker describes the FTC’s Contradictory Stance (USA). The Federal Trade Commission has issued a policy statement indicating it will not enforce the Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA) against companies that collect personal data (including biometrics) solely for the purpose of age verification. This creates a major loophole, as COPPA normally strictly prohibits collecting data from children.

The speaker highlights the fundamental contradiction; regulators claim children cannot consent to their data being used for marketing, yet they are now allowing the collection of children’s most sensitive data (like biometric facial scans) for age checks. The FTC’s suggestion of “data deletion” and “safeguards” is dismissed as an insufficient band-aid.

He contends that the potential harm from a child seeing adult content is minor compared to the significant risk of that child’s biometric or identity data being hacked, leaked, or cloned. They argue that these laws are choosing the “greater evil” by undermining children’s digital privacy.

Ultimately, are these laws, such as the UK’s Online Safety Act and similar regulations in Europe and the US, not about protecting children but about creating a system for mass data collection?? The failure of these laws to be effective, combined with this new data collection loophole, proves their true intention.

Do not comply.

Change devices and operating systems as many times as is necessary.

Check out alternative operating systems such as Lineage OS and Graphene OS for phones.

There will always be innovation to counter tyranny.

Follow Creed Speech o n Twitter and on Odysee.

Email: nicholas.creed@protonmail.com with information and newsworthy stories for opensource intelligence gathering.

https://buymeacoffee.com/nicholascrg

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