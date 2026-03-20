Creed Speech

Creed Speech

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Carol's avatar
Carol
11h

I bet the UK police felt like utter fools!! This has gone over board. But yet they won't stand for making tougher laws for pedos. This isn't going to stop kids. One world Order at its finest!!!

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1 reply by Nicholas Creed
Cory's avatar
Cory
9h

“I don't need to go and speak to a solicitor or anything? I'm in the clear now?”

CCC must be new to this racism thing and will bring him much peace of mind to know it only applies to Whitey. DOH! Was that racist?

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