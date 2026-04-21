The blatant infiltration of Thailand’s governance structures by supranational organisations like the World Economic Forum has been well documented here at Creed Speech. As has the state’s eagerness to embrace the UN’s agenda 2030.

I am now wondering if Thailand has been chosen as a test-bed for the most punitive measures to wean us off of oil and internal combustion engine vehicles, and thus restrict freedom of movement. Unless we all get electric vehicles that are constantly blowing up and burning the passengers inside alive. That’s notwithstanding the remote kill-switches for the engine, or the cameras and sensors recording everything inside the vehicle.

Fuel is freedom.

Via The Bangkok Post:

PDF of article:

Bangkok Post Petrol Station Night Curfew Considered For Motorists 2.84MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

If the government proceeds with a plan to close petrol stations at night from this week, the move is expected to heighten public awareness of volatile oil supplies and rising prices, which are stoking fears of economic strain, according to an energy industry executive.



Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said authorities may order stations to shut between 10pm and 5am if necessary, but pledged to implement the measure cautiously to avoid disrupting motorists in professions that require refuelling during late hours.



"The closure of stations will have a psychological effect, reminding drivers that the situation is not normal and prompting them to conserve fuel," said Suwatchai Pitakwongsaporn, president and chief executive of Atlas Energy Plc, a supplier of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG).

There you have it. Nudging behavioural conditioning. Priming us for yet another new abnormal…

Lest we forget our wanna be Neo-feudal overlord, parasite Larry Fink, CEO of Blackrock, advocating for forcing change amongst the plebs.

This clip is about diversity, equity, and inclusion hiring practices, although the template is there to force change on any aspect of our lives, in order to achieve their technocratic dystopia.

DEFINING ENERGY LOCKDOWNS

There does not appear to be a singularly, universally agreed upon definition. Let’s see what has been said by “official and trusted sources”, and compare different definitions.

First off, we are arguably in a (engineered) crisis-driven “energy lockdown” situation right now, following the Schrodinger’s Strait of Hormuz being both open and closed at the same time. Netizens have added a timetable of opening hours in google maps showing the Strait being closed during weekends.

…

On a more serious note, the The International Energy Agency (IEA) has a nifty government policy tracker page on nation states’ actions, entitled: 2026 Energy Crisis Policy Response Tracker.

As we can see, these policy response measures, are de facto precursors to full on energy lockdowns, i.e. no travel, outright banning of driving with heavy penalties and jail time for breaking lockdown.

At present, Sri Lanka appears to have the most draconian measures:

Nationwide QR code-based fuel rationing system. 9pm switch off for billboard lighting. Launched energy saving campaign.

Although my beloved Thailand may outdo them if this petrol station night-curfew goes into effect. Total anarchy to ensue? It was bad enough when the price of fuel shot up 50% here:

The Covidians who snitched on their neighbours for breaking lockdown during 2020-2022 are salivating to soon rush back towards authoritarianism and snitch on their neighbours once again. We see you. This could be your redemption arc. Choose wisely.

Let’s bring Rahm Emanuel on for twelve seconds. All together now:

“You never want a serious crisis to go to waste. And what I mean by that is an opportunity to do things that you think you could not do before.”

Have you seen the insane amount of oil refineries burning down in the past few days?

Myanmar:

Source.

Depending on where you stand, it’s either highly coincidental, or extremely, overtly, blatant.

Alright, back to defining energy lockdowns, on a longer-time-frame.

I don’t think we need to flog a dead horse here, as people are by now much more familiar with Net Zero, the green agenda, and agenda 2030. Let’s just summarise with the IEA’s 2050 roadmap:

PDF link

PDF EMBED:

Netzeroby2050 Aroadmapfortheglobalenergysector Corr 4.76MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

This is an important info-graphic in the paper:

Also pay attention to the language used in page 84, which is titled ‘behavioural change’ in the contents section:

Car use. A variety of new measures that aim to reduce the use of cars in cities and overall car ownership levels are assumed in the NZE. They lead to rapid growth in the rideshare market in urban areas, as well as phasing out polluting cars in large cities and replacing them with cycling, walking and public transport. The timing of these changes in the NZE depends on cities having the necessary infrastructure and public support to ensure a shift away from private car use. Between 20‐50% of car trips are shifted to buses, depending on the city in question, with the remainder replaced by cycling, walking and public transport. These changes reduce emissions from cars in cities by more than 320 Mt CO2 in total in the mid‐2030s (Figure 2.26). Their impact on emissions fades over time as cars are increasingly electrified, but they still have a significant impact on curbing energy use in 2050.

If that isn’t clear enough for the uninformed, let us cap this off with the most telling info-graphic from the UK think-tank’s Absolute Net Zero report:

PDF embed:

Rep Absolute Zero V3 20200505 2.22MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Click the graphic, zoom in, read it. Their plan for us is no air travel eventually. Everything shut down, including shipping.

I know, this is a lot. It will fail, just as project Covid failed, just as project war is failing. They all fail because they are anti-human. They all fail because there are still enough of us that are pro-human. Stop getting sucked into the tribalism and intersectionality.

It is a simple choice to make going forward; freedom or slavery. Neo-feudalistic serfdom, or self-sufficient sovereignty. Quoting a phrase coined by Christian Westbrook:

“Stay off the permission layer where you can.”

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