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Creed Speech

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DWB's avatar
DWB
11hEdited

I saw the Thai government is also considering lifting the debt limit by 500 billion baht.

Between that and the BOT pressuring banks to do subprime social lending, it seems like financial disaster is a definite possibility.

EDIT: I originally said VAT increase was being considered, but they have already backed down from that, so good for Thailand there.

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Amy Sukwan's avatar
Amy Sukwan
13h

I was planning on using Schrodinger's Strait of Hormuz in my next meme set...great minds think alike I suppose. I have to steal that one about the Strait being closed on weekends (due to insider trading/stock market manipulation). Can the AI map out exactly when Trump's War and Peace announcements are going to happen in advance to help out some pleb day traders at least?

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