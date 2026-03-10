I finally have a site of my own @ creedspeech.com. I don’t want to end up locked out of my Substack like an increasing number of writers in the UK and Australia for refusing to KYC for age verification.

Substack is no longer a free speech platform.

Here’s what my site looks like:

My friend Billie built this site using a non-profit, open source software platform called ‘Ghost publishing’. Whilst they do have pricing tiers for full site build, managing security and infrastructure, and providing domain name etc, there is also a free option. An open-source code on Github - the ‘skeleton’ version, which can be customised and built upon.

This option requires self-hosting - we have done this via a decentralised crypto project called AKASH - decentralised cloud hosting, meaning in theory, no central point of failure, and censorship resistant. Currently the hosting costs are just $3.40 a month - much cheaper than Amazon Web Services - who can deplatform any ‘wrong-thinkers’ if they are asked to.

I log into Ghost to access their dashboard - similar to Substack, to publish articles directly to my website. Video embeds work even with Odysee, which is great to get away from YouTube. Unlike Substack, monthly fiat memberships can be set as low as you wish.

I’ve set it at $3 a month, whilst incentivising payment via crypto at $12 a year ($1 per month). Monero is of course preferable.

I still have a lot of work to do to migrate old Substack posts over to the site.

If any Substack writers out there are worried about the censorship industrial complex walls closing in, and would like to be sovereign custodians of their data and publishing ability, contact Billie to quote for building and setting up a site using opensource, decentralised, and censorship resistant tools.

Contact:

pinkachu42@protonmail.com

If I ever vanish from Substack, you can always find my work at creedspeech.com.

