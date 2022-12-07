Clown World Roundup #1
CANADA - Bill 36 in BC proposes jail time for healthcare workers who make statements about covid shots that contradict the government narrative.
Here's my 2-minute summary of last night's ridiculous woke seminar, "Journalists and Online Hate". 🤡 How can normies, like us, deal with this Woke Ideology Cult? Laugh at them ...Mercilessly. 😂
I’m as white and middle aged as you get, so I’m the poster boy for white privilege, so I apologise for that.” - woke journalism panelist.
Just some guys at WEF joking about depopulation:
