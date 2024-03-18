Choose Life
In the face of nihilism and eugenicist derived attacks on humanity, remember what is important, carry on living and loving your life.
This Substack has deconstructed many agendas and narratives that are aimed at the demoralisation, maiming, sterilisation, polarisation, and depopulation of humanity. The tone of these articles has ranged from idealistic, to hopium, to practicality and controlling what is controllable.
Joost A.M. Meerloo, [The Rape of the Mind: The Psychology of Thought Control, Menticide, and Brainwashing] - wrote:
“We believe that it has been demonstrated that the Government can search its own soul and the soul of an individual whose relationship to his government is in question with full protection of the rights and interests of both. We believe that loyalty and security can be examined within the framework of the traditional and inviolable principles of American justice.
In these beautiful phrases lie hidden all the ominous beginnings of totalitarian thought control. The government that searches the soul of any thinking individual can always find a case against him, because doubt, ambivalence, and groping are traits common to all men. We cannot measure anybody's dependability on the basis of his thoughts and feelings as they appear to us. In the first place, we can never know what lies behind a seemingly loyal facade. In the second place, the man whose search for truth leads him to explore many heretical points of view can be the most loyal in his actions. His very exploration may well lead him to the considered judgment that underlies true loyalty. What counts in any man is the consistency and integrity of his behaviour, and his courage in taking a stand, not his conformity to official dogma..”
It is critical that we remind ourselves of why we resist. Why we persist. What we value. Who we love. Where we focus our energy. When we are able to catch ourselves before the downward spiral. How we manage to manage and enjoy life.
This is a message for those of us that continue to choose life, speaking out and acting out against the globalist death cult - in all of its insidious forms.
We will not be made to feel ashamed of procreating and having strong family bonds, held together with unconditional love and support.
We reject measuring our lives in carbon output.
We will preserve history, in spite of relentless memory holing.
We shall teach untold new generations how to think critically, and how to see through propaganda.
The resistance art of our time may be censored, suppressed, and criminalised - yet it shall never be entirely erased.
We will always do what is right, even when it is more popular to do what is wrong.
We will reject state interventionism to experiment on and sterilise our children, despite legal battles and prison sentences.
We cherish our connection to nature. We will spend time in the planet’s forests, mountains, drylands, freshwater resources, and oceans, whenever and wherever we please. We reject Agenda 2030’s sustainable development goals for the United Nations to centrally manage all of earth’s resources. Everything is for everyone.
We will not be propagandised into believing that farming and fishing is ‘ecocide’. We support farmers protesting against EU tyranny.
We will not be herded into 15 minute cities like tagged cattle.
Agenda 2030 is not real. It is conceptual. It is the vision of a minority. Our families are real. Our friends are real. Our lives are sacred. We are the majority.
Our pain and suffering is temporary. Our will is unbreakable. Our love for life and humanity is incorruptible.
We choose to resist all forms of dystopia and totalitarian societies. We will persist in curating the future we want and the future we deserve. A future that is free from serfdom, unshackled from censorship, liberated from fear, and expunged of eugenics.
In spite of the years we have already lost, knowing of the years yet to be fought ahead, expecting countless false flags, faked pandemics, engineered wars, manufactured crises and chaos - we choose life.
Nicholas Creed is a Bangkok based writer. All content is free for all readers, with nothing locked in archive that requires a paid subscription. Any support is greatly appreciated.
Too long for a t-shirt, but I'm printing that and sticking it on the wall above the monitor.
I make a similar point to people who express despair: Nothing open to human choice is inevitable. The parasite class can't exist without the cooperation of those they prey on. Withdraw it. They're naked emperors. Without the complicity of its presumptive victims, evil is impotent. And you know what Walt Whitman said: "Keep your face always to the sunshine and the shadows will fall behind you."
For the last few days I've been contemplating the birth of my older daughter. I am not opposed to modern medical care as I believe that I have had three times in my life, that being the day I was born (autoimmune rH reaction from mixing of my mother's B negative with my B positive blood type), during my first daughter's birth and when I had antibiotic resistent e coli where I would have died without modern medecine.
I'll explain about my now teenager's birth. My daughter was two weeks overdue and I was pushing for a natural labor. The hospital gave me something to speed up the process. At about four hours in I needed an emergency C section anyways.
I was diagnosed with cephalopelvic disproportion, which is a fancy way of saying my daughter got stuck in the birth canal. Now she was a big baby (8 pounds 10 ounces thus called 4 kilos by Thai staff). Believe me when I say I felt it. I went from waves of contractions that were manageable albeit not fun to one that shot up on the pain index from a 4 to 6 to a 12,000. Perhaps that doesn't describe it well enough, so I'll say this: if somebody had told me while I was screaming that they needed to machete my leg off at the thigh, which would act as a twitch so I was distracted from the pain elsewhere, I would have enthusiastically said yes. Needless to say they injected me with something to knock me out and I woke up the next morning in a Kill Bill moment frantically looking for my baby. She was fine, of course, though she had many bruises from the painstaking process of being wrenched free from the birth canal.
Now I had a midwife from India who tried to convince me that I could have meditated through it or something, but I'm not so sure. I think any pregnancy that results in both the mother and baby coming out the other side of it in one piece is a successful one. Death during childbirth is a thing, mentioned as a wage for Eve and all women for eating the forbidden fruit in the book of Genesis. The C section or Ceasarean section was named after Julius Caesar who wasn't a recent historical figure either. C section almost certainly started as a way to save the baby not the mother and I know of two women in my family tree who died during childbirth in the 1800's.
Despite that all I wanted more children afterwards and would be honored if God were to so bless me with another one. Screw them and this joyless, childless, sterile world. Do you know what's worth fighting for if its not worth dying for?