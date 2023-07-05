Childhood Injections Dangers and CDC Vaccine Excipient List
Safety first, right?
Sharing some information here from Del Bigtree & Child Covid Vaccine Injuries UK (telegram channel).
CDC Vaccine Excipient List; Would you inject this into your baby?
All vaccines are toxic.
INFORMED CONSENT HAS NEVER EXISTED; Did any doctor or nurse tell you what they were injecting into your child?
CDC Source link.
Archived link.
A slew of childhood vaccines that have never been properly tested that are going in your children. We have seen a rise in childhood illness that is off the Richter scale.
Bring it all out into the light.
