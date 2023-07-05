Sharing some information here from Del Bigtree & Child Covid Vaccine Injuries UK (telegram channel).

CDC Vaccine Excipient List; Would you inject this into your baby?

All vaccines are toxic.

INFORMED CONSENT HAS NEVER EXISTED; Did any doctor or nurse tell you what they were injecting into your child?

A slew of childhood vaccines that have never been properly tested that are going in your children. We have seen a rise in childhood illness that is off the Richter scale.

Bring it all out into the light.

