Many of us will be reunited with loved ones for the festive period after a prolonged period of estrangement. We are more than the sum of our views and opinions. I have no doubt that we will enjoy recounting pastimes together, and relish in being brought together again, at long last.

Spending quality time with family whom you have been apart from, is like nourishment for the soul.

We may tussle with how to react to awkward conversations at the dinner table about polarising views, i.e. The Narrative vs Reality.

I, like many close awake friends, have evolved in my ability to navigate such delicate matters. In the beginning, 2020, I would rant and blurt out the pent up ‘conspiracy theory’ knowledge I had learned, coming across as incoherent and unhinged. Despite all those theories later being reaffirmed as realities.

Then, in 2021, I had finessed my argument approach somewhat, no longer baited, no longer snapping at loved ones, learning to bite my tongue and ask more questions, do more listening before responding in a calm, composed, and collected manner.

Now friends, we reach the great inversion, the nexus of where all things tyrannical and totalitarian are no longer obscured, but displayed in broad daylight by the plans that our would-be-overlords have in store for us.

I shall not worry about the difficult interactions that I am bound to have with friends and loved ones over long awaited reunions. I will be perfectly present. I will listen, carefully. I will engage, where opportune, where necessary. I will present reality and arguments using polar opposites of extremes on any given spectrum.

I love this video production from the Pivotal Moment YouTube channel. The narrator cleverly lays out where we used to be in terms of rights, law and order, freedom of movement, and individual sovereignty. He then ramps up the impending doom, citing restriction of movement and partaking in society, addressing the ‘vaccine’ passports, and where that leads to. He illuminates how this is the true trojan horse.

We know that China is the test pilot ground for the parasite class to replicate this model worldwide, if we allow it to happen.

We can draw upon many points referenced in this video, for calm and rational debate with our lost soul loved ones. It speaks to humanity, it speaks to having a strong moral compass, it unifies us, and it will galavanise the masses to open their eyes, to see, and to listen.

Keep going, friends, the battle of our lives is just warming up. Good will always prevail over evil, eventfully. Light will always illuminate and overwhelm the darkness. We have pain and suffering to endure further still, that is a certainty.

We are the sum of our experiences. Stay true to yourself.

Carpe Diem! Rejoice while you are alive. Enjoy the day, live life to the fullest, make the most of what you have. It is later than you think.

Seize the day, seize the joy, seize the night.

