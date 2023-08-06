Good morning, good afternoon, good evening, and good night all you beautiful sane people out there.

Here are a couple of clips to share into the ether for educational and entertainment purposes.

First up we have a real gem of on-the-ground old school reporting from Rebel News Canada:

The biological male in question - Ash Davis - is as evasive as one can be when playing in a women’s rugby team, minding his own business.

There are some real laugh-out-loud moments here.

My favourite bit is when a rather butch looking lady rushes over to the reporter and shouts that Ash Davis is her wife, to which the reporter replies “Does that mean that he is a lesbian?”

The level of indoctrination is simply off the charts here. Another young lady asks the reporter if he has a PHD (in biology?) that makes him certain of Ash Davis’ sex.

Instant classic. Albeit worrying to think how this “Transanity” is catching on…

Are the days of shoplifters brazenly waltzing out of the store with goodies without harassment nearing the end? Will the 7-eleven workers be prosecuted for assault? One to watch.

**Edit**

Yes, the police are now investigating the 7-eleven workers:

As we see time and again, police don’t even bother preventing robbery anymore, and now they’re treating business owners who are forced to defend themselves as the criminals, while the assailants have somehow become the victims.

Enjoy your Sunday, stay sane, stay strong, stay positive, and stay true to yourself👋

Nicholas Creed is a Bangkok based dissident blogger and number one fan of the old normal.

