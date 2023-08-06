Canada: biological male identifying as female rugby player hospitalises women on the pitch, enjoys full support from team mates, Stateside: watch 7-eleven workers fight back against shoplifter
First up we have a real gem of on-the-ground old school reporting from Rebel News Canada:
The biological male in question - Ash Davis - is as evasive as one can be when playing in a women’s rugby team, minding his own business.
There are some real laugh-out-loud moments here.
My favourite bit is when a rather butch looking lady rushes over to the reporter and shouts that Ash Davis is her wife, to which the reporter replies “Does that mean that he is a lesbian?”
The level of indoctrination is simply off the charts here. Another young lady asks the reporter if he has a PHD (in biology?) that makes him certain of Ash Davis’ sex.
Instant classic. Albeit worrying to think how this “Transanity” is catching on…
Are the days of shoplifters brazenly waltzing out of the store with goodies without harassment nearing the end? Will the 7-eleven workers be prosecuted for assault? One to watch.
**Edit**
Yes, the police are now investigating the 7-eleven workers:
As we see time and again, police don’t even bother preventing robbery anymore, and now they’re treating business owners who are forced to defend themselves as the criminals, while the assailants have somehow become the victims.
Enjoy your Sunday, stay sane, stay strong, stay positive, and stay true to yourself👋
I have competed in team sports my entire life. This would NEVER happen on one of my women’s teams or I would excuse myself from competing. Judging by how weak and indoctrinated the majority of the population seems to be at this point, I would probably be alone in leaving the pitch. So be it. I’m not participating in cheating. A true athlete/sportsman would not settle for this garbage.
I’m embarrassed for these women. If you need a man on your team in order to compete against a group of women, you have already proudly failed as far as I’m concerned. You are clearly mediocre at best and just can’t accept it. Grow up!
Cheating is cheating is cheating. It doesn’t matter what words or language you manipulate in order to achieve your desired scam.
In 5 years, every single one of these men claiming to be a woman and the teams that supported/represented them will all be stripped of their unearned/inauthentic “accomplishments”. Bonus - it is all on camera for all of us to watch over and over again forever.
To all you female athletes out there who continue to remain silent on this issue - you are part of the problem.
This is confirmation - as if any were needed -- that the obsessed gender cultists are quite happy to sacrifice people in order to keep pushing their cult forward. You could say that they don't actively want to cause harm, but the harm that they do cause does not concern them.