I’ve been hitting the streets of Sukhumvit in central Bangkok armed with a handheld gadget that measures electromagnetic field (EMF) radiofrequency fields (RF). Back in 2022 when I started this Substack, the whole 5G is dangerous narrative was widely seen as ‘kooky’. Indeed, I was skeptical of the alleged harms caused by EMF - not just omitted from 5G towers, but by a vast array of technologies that we interact with on a daily basis.

I stayed away from that narrative owing to the pervasive effectiveness of the worrisome tarring of the ‘conspiracy theorist’ brush - Could all this really be another shade of shadiness within the palette of the globalists’ sadistically artistic depopulation and chronic-illness inducement agenda?

Yes, I think it could be.

Before I showcase my rudimentary EMF meter reading collations, let us turn to other writers who have researched this topic, having done the heavy lifting, so that we may give credit where credit is due.

Between 1949-1962, all dangers and hazards of microwaves were known and published

By 1962, it was known microwaves could penetrate the brain and cause behavioral changes

Microwaves were used as stealth weapons before becoming cell phones

In 1965, cell phone use by military began

A 1953 thermal safety limit was adopted in 1965, ignoring electrical and magnetic effects

This thermal limit is still used today, only considering heating effects over 6 minutes

The electrical and magnetic vectors of microwaves interfere with cellular processes

In 1971, cancer was proven to be caused by low-level microwave radiation

A classified military document lists 2000 research papers on illnesses from low-level radiation

A 1973 WHO document on microwave health hazards was classified top secret

By the 1970s, 80% of published papers linked cancer to low-level microwaves

The speaker claims the U.S. Defense Intelligence Agency advocated for lax exposure standards

ICNIRP guidelines are not law and only consider thermal effects

Children, elderly, and chronically ill may have lower tolerance for microwaves

Pregnant women are particularly vulnerable, with up to 47.7% risk of miscarriage/stillbirth/genetic damage

Children have 40-60% vulnerability to microwave effects

48 studies link Wi-Fi/transmitters to child suicide

136 studies show harm from Wi-Fi in schools

Wi-Fi in schools is in the same WHO hazard category as lead, DDT, chloroform

The speaker claims two billion deaths are expected from wireless technology exposure

The speaker alleges manipulation of brain tumor statistics

Trees and animals suffer immune system damage from communication microwaves

Insects and pollinators are particularly harmed by microwaves

5G will require cutting down many trees that interfere with signals

5G uses beam-forming technology that may cause eye damage and skin cancer

5G frequencies are known to cause eye damage and skin cancer according to WHO

LED blue light from screens/lighting can disrupt circadian rhythms

There are rising rates of electromagnetic hypersensitivity symptoms like tinnitus

The speaker suggests cables as a safer alternative to wireless technology

Some argue wireless technology is being used deliberately as a weapon or for depopulation

The speaker mentions HAARP technology and its potential uses

Examples of microwaves being used as weapons in various contexts are given

Currently there are few proven ways to effectively shield against 5G

The speaker advises decision-makers to demand safety research before approving installations

These transcript excerpts are fascinating as a punchy key takeaway summary on the harms of EMF. What about studies and additional sources?

This piece (paid) from Saga Hana provides an extensive collation of study excerpts and infographics on the subject matter:

Here are some key excerpts from this piece:

The following screen grab is from a Sabrina Wallace video. In it, various frequencies are identified for tracking by various devices.

The human body has multiple different physiological signs that can be measured: from electrical signs to biochemical, human bio signals are possible to be extracted and be used to better understand the bodily health status and reaction to external factors. Before understanding how the signs are produced and how they can be acquired using wearable sensors and devices, it is of major importance to understand the main bio signals that contributes for a better human body health analysis. Nowadays technology and wearable scenarios let us to classify WHDs according to three aspects (Figure 1): scenario of use (home/remote or clinical environment); the type of monitoring (offline or online); and the type of user (healthy or patient).

Study on wearable health devices: https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC6111409/

PDF:

Wearable Health Devices—vital Sign Monitoring, Systems And Technologies Pmc 2.04MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Via LifeWire.Com

Wi-Fi is a wireless networking protocol that devices use to communicate without direct cable connections. It's an industry term that represents a type of wireless local area network (LAN) protocol based on the 802.11 IEEE network standard . From the user's perspective, Wi-Fi is internet access from a wireless-capable device like a phone, tablet, or laptop. Most modern devices support Wi-Fi so that the device scan join a network to gain internet access and share network resources. Wi-Fi is the most frequently used means of communicating data wirelessly in a fixed location. It's a trademark of the Wi-Fi Alliance, an international association of companies involved with wireless LAN technologies and products.

Sage Hana asks:

So we are able to send body electrical signals via radio waves to devices. Now. Can the body’s electrical system also receive signals from the radio waves/5G/6G? To what extent?

Pertinent questions. Sage Hana sourced two interesting linked studies thereafter:

Full PDF:

Wi Fi Is An Important Threat To Human Health 481KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Quoting from the study:

What are the effects produced by non-thermal exposures to microwave frequency EMFs, where we have an extensive scientific literature? Each of the following effects has been documented in from 11 to 35 reviews, listed at the end of Chapter 1. 1. Three types of cellular DNA attacks, producing single strand breaks in the cellular DNA, double strand breaks in cellular DNA and oxidized bases in cellular DNA. Each of these DNA changes have roles in cancer causation and in producing the most important mutational changes in humans and other animals. Double stranded DNA breaks produce chromosomal breaks, rearrangements, deletions and duplications and copy number mutations; they also produce gene amplification, an important mechanism in cancer causation. Single strand breaks in cellular DNA cause aberrant recombination events leading to copy number mutations. Oxidized bases leading to point mutations. When these occur in somatic cells, they can each have roles in causing cancer. When these occur in germ line cells (and they have be shown to occur in sperm following EMF exposures), they cause the three most important types of mutations in future generations, chromosomal mutations, copy number mutations and point mutations. (19 different reviews documenting these types of cellular DNA damage) 2. A wide variety of changes leading to lowered male fertility, lowered female fertility, increased spontaneous abortion, lowered levels of estrogen, progesterone and testosterone, lowered libido (16 reviews). Human sperm count has dropped to below 50% of what used to be considered normal throughout the technologically advanced countries of the world [1]. Reproductive rates have fallen below replacement levels in every technologically advanced country of the world, with a single exception. These include every EU country, the U.S., Canada, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Singapore, Australia and New Zealand. Reproduction averages in these countries is about 73% of replacement levels according to 2015 or 2016 data. A study on mouse reproduction [2] showed that radio/microwave frequency EMF exposure at doses well within our current safety guidelines produced substantial dose-dependent decreases in reproduction within the first set of litters; further exposure produced dose-dependent complete or almost complete sterility that was found to be largely irreversible. When we have a technology that is universally present in these technologically advanced countries, that we know impacts reproduction, and reproduction has already dropped well below replacement levels, and we may be facing a catastrophic and irreversible decline in reproduction and there are more and more plans to expose us still further, don't you think that we should take note of the science? Mr. Ryan and Dr. Vinci nas seem to be saying not at all. (Please note that the U.S. FCC and FDA also completely ignore this existential threat) 3. Neurological/neuropsychiatric effects (23 reviews). My own paper on this [3] and two earlier reviews cited in it found that there are whole series of repeatedly found EMF effects which have also become extremely widespread complaints in our technologically advanced societies, namely: sleep disturbance/insomnia; fatigue/tiredness; headache; depression/depressive symptoms; lack of concentration/attention/cognitive dysfunction; dizziness/vertigo; memory changes restlessness/tension/anxiety/stress/agitation; irritability. These findings are not just based on epidemiological findings but are also based on profound impacts of EMFs, at levels well within our safety guidelines, on brain structure and function and also on the mechanism of non-thermal EMF action discussed below. When we have these neuropsychiatric effects becoming more and more common in technologically advanced societies all over the world, and we know each of these is caused EMF exposures, shouldn't we take note of this relationship? 4. Apoptosis/cell death (13 reviews). The two most important consequences of large increases in apoptosis (programmed cell death) are in causation of the neurodegenerative diseases and lowered reproduction although there are others. 5. Oxidative stress/free radical damage (17 reviews). Oxidative stress has roles in all or almost all chronic diseases. It is reported to have essential roles in producing the reproductive effects and the attacks on cellular DNA and may also have roles in producing the neurological effects and some of the cancer-causing effects shown to be produced here by EMF exposures. 6. Widespread endocrine (that is hormonal) effects (11 reviews). The steroid hormone levels drop with EMF exposure, whereas other hormone levels increase with initial exposure. The neuroendocrine hormones and insulin levels oft en drop with prolonged EMF exposure, possibly due to endocrine exhaustion. 7. Increases in intracellular calcium ([Ca2+]i) levels following EMF exposure (14reviews). Calcium signaling also increases following EMF exposure. 8. Cancer causation (35 reviews). Brain cancer, salivary cancer, acoustic neuromas and two other types of cancer go up with cell phone use. People living near cell phone towers have increased cancer rates. Other types of EMFs are also implicated. Short wave radio, radio ham operators and people exposed to radar all are reported to have increased cancer incidence. Perhaps most telling, heavy-long term cell phone users have the highest incidence of brain cancer and have predominantly cancer increases on the ipsilateral side of the head (the side they use their cell phones), as opposed to the contralateral side. I have an in press paper [7], focused not on whether EMFs cause cancer but rather on how they can cause cancer. The paper shows that "downstream effects" of the main target of the EMFs in the cells of our bodies, can cause cancer in 15 different ways, including increases in cancer initiation, promotion and progression. Progression effects include both tissue invasion and metastasis. Each of these cancer causation effects are caused via mechanisms produced by downstream effects of the main non-thermal EMF mechanism, as discussed in Chapter 2. 9. Therapeutic effects of such EMFs . Such EMFs when focused on a specific region of the body where there is some dysfunction and when used at specific intensities, can have therapeutic effects. In my 2013 paper [4], I cited 12 different reviews where EMF stimulation of bone growth was used therapeutically. There are something like 4000 papers on various therapeutic effects. Strangely, the telecommunications industry does not acknowledge these therapeutic effects, preferring rather to maintain the fiction that there are no non-thermal effects. There is another set of reviews, 12 in this case, with each showing that pulsed EMFs are, in most cases, much more biologically active than are non-pulsed EMFs. This is particularly important because all wireless communication devices communicate via pulsations, making them potentially much more dangerous. It follows from this that if you wish to study the effects of Wi-Fi, cell phones, cordless phones, cell phone towers, smart meters or 5G, you had better study the real thing or at least something that pulses very much like the real thing. There are many studies that don't do this, but falsely claim to be genuine WiFi, cellphone or cordless phone studies. Other factors that influence the occurrence of non-thermal EMF effects include the frequency being used, the polarization of the EMFs and the cell type being studied [4,5,8-11]. Furthermore there are intensity “windows” that produce maximum biological effects, such that both lower and higher intensities produce much less effect [5,8,9]. These window effect studies clearly show that dose-response curves are both non-linear and non-monotone, such that it is difficult or impossible to predict effects based on relative intensity even when all other factors are the same. The role of each of these factors is completely ignored by ICNIRP, SCENIHR, the U.S. FCC, FDA and National Cancer Institute as well as by many other industry-friendly groups. When each of these organization concludes that “results are inconsistent” they are comparing studies based on superficial similarities but not on these demonstrated causal factors. What is being observed, therefore, is genuine biological heterogeneity, not inconsistency. It has been known since the beginning of modern science in the 16th century that how you do your studies is important in determining what results are obtained. How is it possible that ICNIRP, SCENIHR, the U.S. FCC, FDA and National Cancer Institute have forgotten this important fact?

That does not sound good at all, does it dear readers? It was time for me to hit the streets of Bangkok and test out the EMF malarkey danger zones for myself, with my own eyes, and um, frequencies…

MULTI-FIELD EMF METER

As ever, I shall preface this with the reminder that I receive no sponsorship or commissions; I am not beholden to any corporate entity. This is a reader supported publication.

On occasion, I link to specific products or services which I think are useful. On this occasion, it seems prudent to refer to parts of the user manual for the multi-field EMF meter I specifically used - so that together, we can understand what the readings mean. This EMF meter was lent out to me by a friend who is also a reader of this Substack.

This is the gadget I used:

Here are some excerpts from the user manual:

OVERVIEW EMF detector is a portable health and safety field detector, which can detect AC magnetic field, electric field, and high-frequency (RF) radiation. It is mainly used to detect and evaluate the impact on human body of non-ionizing electromagnetic field, magnetic field, and high-frequency radiation in living and working environment.

Editor’s note: This is a direct copy from the manual, so the translation is a bit off perhaps owing to the company being a Chinese manufacturer.

APPLICATIONS Radiation detection of mobile phone and signal transmission tower

RF radiation detection of intelligent electrical equipment

Wi-Fi router and Bluetooth RF radiation detection

EMF radiation detection of overhead transmission high voltage lines and transformers

EMF radiation detection of computers, air conditioners, refrigerators, televisions, microwave ovens, copiers, monitors, and other electrical equipment

Wireless pinhole camera, wireless wiretap detection

EMF radiation detection in motor vehicles

Used for the detection of electromagnetic wave radiation protection equipment, such as shielding electromagnetic radiation.

The manual states that a typical home and office EMF level - where people spend most of their time, is important. The typical magnetic field for homes and offices is usually less than 0.50uT (5.0 mG). 0.50uT represents a magnetic field strength of 0.50 microteslas (μT). In the International System of Units (SI), microtesla is the unit of measurement for magnetic field strength. This value is equivalent to 5 milligauss (mG).

Stay with me.

The manual goes on to say that when a measured value of the EMF meter is above 400V/m, the display will flash red.

**Remember, your correspondent here is an EMF newbie…

A cursory brave browser search to further comprehend this technical gobbledegook yielded this result:

In the context of electric fields, 400V/m is likely a measure of the electric field strength or electric flux density. In physics, electric field strength (E) is measured in units of volts per meter (V/m). A value of 400V/m would indicate a relatively strong electric field.

Ok. For us laypeople (speak for myself), for the purposes of this experiment and in using my loaned out gizmo:

Green light means safe.

Orange light means bad.

Red light means dangerous.

I got some funny looks walking around taking these readings. Before I discovered the ‘mute’ button, it sounded like a frigging Geiger counter, and I was freaking people out who perhaps thought I was a nut-job and / or was testing for nuclear fallout…

EMF METER READINGS TAKEN IN BANGKOK 10TH NOVEMBER 2024

First off, I stood nearby an electrical breaker box with all the well-known messy overhead cabling nearby Sukhumvit 22, on the main road:

Standing right next to the box, the reading was ‘safe’.

Standing slightly further back, the device pinged into the unsafe orange zone.

I took a quick breather in Benjasiri park where I can often be found working out or meditating. I am happy to report the readings were nice and green in the park, thank goodness:

Next up I went to a new shopping mall called Emsphere.

An EMF Winter Wonderland?

I got an interesting ping on the device as I entered the mall before passing through the walk-through-metal-detector:

I found that the readings spiked on all the metal platforms at the bottom and top of each escalator:

There was a huge event on - some kind of Sales promotion for TikTok - hordes of people queuing up. Lots of cameras and digital equipment. I guess most of the people queuing had phones which were emitting 5G signals.

When I stood nearby with my EMF meter, looking like a lunatic, the device pinged like a pulsing of the received signal, which was interesting:

Once I was satisfied that I had adequately mutated my DNA and sped up any carcinogenic predispositions I might have, it was time to venture to another mall…

Terminal 21 mall.

However, I thought I should hang around by the adjacent BTS Skytrain station - ‘Asoke’ - before heading into the mall. Asoke BTS Skytrain station is without question the busiest, most bustling station of all. Always packed and hectic.

Similarly to the TikTok event - the device and I were pulsed on and off with moderate to high readings on the EMF meter:

I was hoping my body’s cellular activity would have a chance to cooldown and regroup in the safety of Terminal 21 mall, so I stuck my head in there.

The readings were ‘safe’ on every floor, until I reached the cinema floor. Lots of pulsing readings as I stood in the middle of the huge space surrounded by large screens advertising movies - and probably looking like an escaped inmate from an asylum or a demented mad professor…

Then finally, and unironically, the EMF meter went nuts as I walked nearby a telecoms provider shop - which had huge signs everywhere advertising 5G…

**Edit**

I forgot to include the Christmas bear and his bearded tree elves at Central Rama 9 Mall - bad EMF juju there!

Also, whilst slightly off-topic, a shoutout to this shop at RSU Tower that has all celebratory bases covered all year round with Happy Halloween, Merry Christmas, and Happy New year stickers😆:

I trundled home, musing over my little adventure. I made one last-minute reading at the card-reader of the turnstile flap-gates by a station of the MRT (Mass rapid transit) system - the underground train network links:

That gave me pause for thought. The ongoing push to make SMART cities, roll out biometrics and RFID access control to enter public spaces, means that we will all be increasingly interacting with these spiked levels of EMF - slowly poisoning ourselves?

I don’t know how many parts this EMF investigative series will turn out to be.

Off the top of my head, here are other areas I wish to get into:

Visit the 5G towers around Bangkok which have been mapped out by the website used to test internet speed connections: https://www.speedtest.net/ookla-5g-map

Get some EMF meter readings at hospitals

Research and report on solutions such as therapeutics to undo the damage done to our bodies by EMF, as well as faraday cage solutions for devices, routers, and even homes.

Where else could I investigate by hitting the streets with the EMF meter? Let me know in the comments or email me if you are a free subscriber.

Your correspondent is likely shortening his lifespan by minutes or hours by mapping out hazardous EMF levels throughout the city, so any virtual coffee or crypto donations would be much appreciated!

I’m just warming up…

Nicholas Creed is a Bangkok based writer. Any support is greatly appreciated. If you are in a position to donate a virtual coffee or crypto, it would mean the world of difference. Paid subscribers can comment on articles, videos, and podcasts, and also receive a monthly subscriber newsletter .

Email: nicholas.creed@protonmail.com with information and newsworthy stories for open source intelligence gathering to support this Substack, thank you.

