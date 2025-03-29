My wife and I were at a ground level bar in a two story building, drinking a soda when the tremor hit at 1:25pm for us. It was a strange experience. It felt disorientating and discombobulating. As if reality itself was bending, as the walls swayed and the floors moved underneath our feet. Customers and staff exchanged nervous glances during seconds which stretched out in a collective feeling of hallucination. We instinctively stumbled outside along with everyone else in the vicinity, taking refuge in the shade of low hanging trees, away from tall buildings and electricity pylons.

Many people spoke of feeling dizzy and nauseous. One customer joked about whether the sandwich he had ordered would still arrive by delivery. He got his sandwich and my wife and I spoke with the delivery driver who was clearly shaken up and still visibly shaking. She was a Thai Muslim girl wearing a headscarf under her motorcycle helmet. The young woman told us she was driving along Sukhumvit road when debris fell from above - she was hit in the head with a rock and said her helmet saved her life. Other motorbike riders beside her may have been hit too but she couldn’t stop to check as she accelerated away from the chaos.

I hope the customer tipped her well for the most dangerous food delivery she had ever made in her life.

I overheard another customer describing his panic as the tremor hit when he was in his condo unit, in the shower on the 29th floor. He ran into his living room to see water cascading down the walls outside from the infinity pool on the rooftop of the building. He and his friend were worried about not having made contact with another companion, figuring that he had either left his home without any devices, or he would be in the nearest park, so ventured out to try and find their missing friend.

Via BangkokPost:

A powerful earthquake which struck Myanmar on Friday afternoon resulted in 10 deaths, 16 injuries and 101 missing at three construction sites in Bangkok, including the collapse of a 30-storey government building, according to Bangkok Deputy Governor Tavida Kamolvej. The 7.7-magnitude quake, occurring at a depth of 10 kilometres at 1.20pm in Mandalay, Myanmar, was felt across Thailand, China and Vietnam. In Thailand, the quake had caused damage in Bangkok and 10 other provinces, including Samut Sakhon, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Phrae, Mae Hong Son, Lampang, Chai Nat, Lamphun, Loei and Kamphaeng Phet, said Pasakorn Boonyalak, director-general of the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation.

Here are several video clips ripped from various social media accounts.

Via Zerohedge:

According to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS), the quake struck near Mandalay—Myanmar’s second-largest city, home to more than a million people—around noon on Friday. A 6.4-magnitude aftershock followed just minutes later. The quakes hit at a shallow depth of about 10 miles, intensifying the surface-level destruction.

[☝️https://x.com/worldsquant/status/1905544195411943775]

The collapse of the building for the office of the auditor general in Bangkok from three different angles (was under construction):

☝️This video was sent to me as an mp4 file so I don’t have the source link.

It is weird how this building collapsed in on itself, when it should have been structurally sound at near completion. Many construction workers are still trapped in the rubble. Let us hope the rescue efforts prevail in saving the lives of as many people as is possible.

In the next angled video, some Thais are talking about having felt the earthquake moments ago - you will hear “Pen Din Wai” (แผ่นดินไหว) - the Thai phrase for ‘earthquake’ and a lady can be heard describing sensations of dizziness. At the end of clip, they capture the collapse of the building:

[☝️https://x.com/garfield_lucky/status/1905531534263943432]

The third angle is captured from afar on a main road with a bridge in the background:

The rescuers and the K9 search dogs have been working tirelessly to free the trapped construction workers. Here they are taking a break:

K9 dogs in action:

K9 dogs in action:

Bangkokians flood the streets as walking home is the only option for many:

The BTS Skytrain carriage violently shook rocking from side to side at a station:

[☝️https://x.com/munchkincat28/status/1905515801270255647]

A crane collapsed with the operator tragically not making it:

[☝️https://x.com/stillgray/status/1905621377224171558?s=52]

Three different angles of rooftop infinity swimming pools cascading water down the sides of the condo building:

THE RESPONSE

All public transport rail links were closed - the underground MRT and the over-ground BTS Skytrain system - which scores of Bangkokians rely on to commute home. Closing the rail-links was understandable. The chaos on the roads was total gridlock for hours. People stranded and unable to find taxis. Taxi apps jacking up the rates due to demand. Additional public buses released from bus depots to take stranded commuters home.

The government kept five parks open all night to accommodate the many stranded people who had no means of getting home, or were unable to enter their homes. Pictured below is Benchakitti Park:

People stay overnight at a public park in Bangkok following tremors triggered by a powerful quake in Myanmar. The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration on Friday opened five public parks around the clock with mobile toilet trucks deployed. (Photo: Bangkok Metropolitan Administration)

It took my wife and I two and a half hours to drive 5km home.

Many landlords forbade their residents from entering condo buildings, making people effectively homeless for several hours. It was hard to find food and water as many 711 stores, supermarkets, and malls closed.

Telecommunications and internet service provider speeds slowed or ground to a halt in the aftermath of the quake as so many people were trying to contact loved ones and access news on social media feeds.

Some malls have announced they are closing until further notice.

There will clearly be a round of mass building inspections by the authorities.

**Edit**

Via BangkokPost.Com:

More aftershocks expected Aftershocks from the 7.7-magnitude earthquake which hit Myanmar on Friday will continue in Thailand for one to two weeks, according to a seismologist. Although the aftershocks are expected to be less intense than the initial tremor, people are advised to exercise caution, said Prof Dr Pennung Warnitchai, a renowned expert on structural engineering from the Asia Institute of Technology (AIT) and director of the National Earthquake Research Centre of Thailand. He also stressed on the need for structural assessments of tall buildings in the wake of the powerful earthquake.

THE RAMIFICATIONS

I imagine many people living in high rise buildings will be reconsidering their abode. “Town house rental” will probably be trending as a keyword search for Bangkok IP addresses.

The traffic gridlock, lack of transportation, and restricted access to condo unit homes, food, and water, highlights the importance of being as independent as possible - with back up food and water supplies that you cannot be locked out of. It was like a ‘reverse lockdown’ in a way - compared to Convid.

A fault line runs through Thailand passing through Bangkok, which has been highlighted as the reason that the tremors were felt so strongly in the city, despite being hundreds of miles away from Myanmar epicenter.

I will be closely following the government and media response both here in Thailand and Myanmar - the aftermath may serve as an opportunistic platform to rebuild as SMART cities - likewise for Bangkok if buildings don’t pass upcoming inspections.



