It’s been a minute since we covered Transhumanism in this Substack. This is a pertinent time to re-examine the role of propagandised advocacy in tee-vee, which promotes the transhumanist agenda to us plebeians.

Enter from stage left: ALIEN EARTH.

We’re only two episodes into this show, which is clearly a mega-budget cinematic experience; albeit the creature feature looks set to take a backseat to the driving plot of augmented humans. See the classical Alien franchise-esque text intro which sets the tone for the show:

In the future, the race for immortality will come in 3 guises: Cybernetically enhanced humans: Cyborgs Artificially intelligent beings: Synths and Synthetic beings downloaded with human consciousness: Hybrids What technology prevails will determine what corporation rules the universe.

This immediately struck me as being virtually synonymous with the weird rhetoric produced by Canadian government think tank Policy Horizons.

Quoting James Corbett in the last piece I wrote on Transhumanism, here is the definition of biodigital convergence from Policy Horizons:

Full physical integration of biological and digital entities; Coevolution of biological and digital technologies; and Conceptual convergence of biological and digital systems, Please re-read that list in case you didn't grasp its significance the first time. But in case you didn't catch the importance of those trends, the report then provides some concrete examples of each. Regarding the "Full physical integration of biological and digital entities," the document notes: Robots with biological brains and biological bodies with digital brains already exist, as do human-computer and brain-machine interfaces. The medical use of digital devices in humans, as well as digitally manipulated insects such as drone dragonflies and surveillance locusts, are examples of digital technology being combined with biological entities. By tapping into the nervous system and manipulating neurons, tech can be added to an organism to alter its function and purpose. New human bodies and new senses of identity could arise as the convergence continues.

We’ve made the association between real-life transhumanist advocates and the premise of Alien Earth. Inference understood? Ramifications known? Not quite yet? Stay with me…

The plot becomes a little more sinister when we are introduced to the concept of terminally ill children taking part in an experiment to have their consciousnesses downloaded into synthetic young adult bodies.

The top left screenshot shows a character referred to as the “boy genius trillionaire” talking to a child who is about have her consciousness transferred into an adult synthetic body; top right image showing the transfer procedure. The bottom images show the reawakened ‘Wendy’ in her upgraded meat synthetic suit, chilling on a mountainside, before leaping down 100feet to the ground when the scientists call her back for more testing.

At this point in my unorthodox TV series review, I must cite what I wrote previously:

The transgenderism movement is being introduced to children in schools, pushed and incentivised by governments, rewarding corporations with corporate equity index (CEI) and environmental social governence (ESG) point scoring systems. I see a connection between subverting, inverting, or destroying biological gender with intersectionality and “gender fluidity”, climate delusions, and transhumanism. If individuals experience gender dysphoria at a young age, they are likely to act on this through surgical procedures. Having altered their physicality through surgical and chemical means, they could be receptive to further augmentation via implantable technology (RFID chip / brain-chip). If they are particularly confused with their dysphoria, they may opt to go one step further and get rid of their physical bodies entirely.

Can you see it yet? Okay, let’s keep going.

In Alien Earth, after ‘Wendy’ has gotten accustomed to her new body, the lead scientists sit her down to tell her there will be more children soon joining her, but they want her help to be a ‘big sister’. The use of the word ‘transition’ made me think of what that word means in our real world with the culture wars and the lunatics who vote for “transgender children to receive gender affirming care to transition”.

“They’re still children. So we need to help them to make the transition”.

I think Timothy Olyphant’s character ‘Kirsh’ on the right is an android - a fully synthetic being, as per the original Alien franchise films having one of these characters in each film.

Wendy then meets the other soon-to-be-transhuman, terminally ill dying kids, as the scientists use her to promote how great it feels to be upgraded. The captions in the images read “Hear up, and you can grow big and strong like me…And you’ll be superfast too”. The children laugh and Wendy picks them all up with her super-strength.

The scientists discuss simulating the human experience for their transhuman prodigies as follows:

The human body manufactures hormones - dopamine, serotonin, estrogen, testosterone- that create moods. You don't have those anymore. We've tried to simulate them, to simulate adolescence as you grow into your adult body.

The premise of placing children in adult bodies is uncomfortable. This concept could be used to socially engineer paedophilia by blurring what it means to be of a legal age of sexual consent. In our real world, paedophiles have been pushing the abhorrent acronym ‘MAP’ (minor attracted person) and the advocates of this evil movement have suggested that children could identify as being adults, so that they can ‘consent’. Likewise, these predators have themselves said that they, as adults, could identify as children, making a relationship between a child and an adult somehow morally justifiable in their twisted worldview.

Quoting from this Zerohedge article:

In 2019 the German Bundestag accepted a petition outlining "children’s rights" which was drafted by Krumme-13. The lobby group advocated for lowering the age of consent to 12 years old and legalizing child pornography. They announced on their website that a resolution developed by the group’s founder, Dieter Gieseking, had achieved enough votes to be added to the constitution, or Basic Law. Gieseking’s petition amends Article 6 of the Basic Law to add statements regarding children’s rights, and states that “children should be viewed as legal subjects with their own rights.” Article II of the petition includes the "right to sexual self determination." In other words, the group petitioned the German government to give children legal adult status (making them fair game for pedophiles), and the government seems to be taking them seriously.

My point is, this narrative in the TV series Alien Earth, will make for highly questionable viewing if and when the children inhabiting adult bodies, begin to form relationships with other young adults. Regardless that the actors and actresses in the show are actual adults in their roles - their portrayals of the characters are still that of child-minds within adult bodies.

If - as I’ve read in some Normie MSM reviews of Alien Earth - the show’s producers wanted to warn us about the moral complexities of transhumanism and the quest for immortality, why couldn’t they have just had adults downloading their consciousness into adult bodies? Using the sick children portrayal and putting them in adult bodies is just creepy.

As a sidebar - the show had scenes filmed in Thailand. Depicted in what I understand is supposed to be the predictively programmed future SMART city design for Bangkok, named here as ‘NEW SIAM PRODIGY CITY’:

Ultimately, Alien Earth paints a dystopian vision of our perhaps near-future, a world run by five corporations, with transhumanism in its infancy.

Personally, I find it hard to see the way events have unfolded in these first two episodes of the show as serving as a warning to mankind about transhumanism. I actually see it as a full on transhumanist promotional campaign, riding in the slipstream of the LGBQT ‘trans’ mania which I am convinced will pave the way for the mainstream adoption of transhumanism, aimed at children.

I also believe that many adults will, in time, jump at the chance to become augmented and ‘upgraded’, because billions of people will be sick and dying from the C19 injections. Maybe that was another slow-burn goal of the injections aside from depopulation and mass sterilisation - making a ready made base of consumers who will be gagging to regain their health by becoming transhuman.

What do you make of all this dear reader?

Nicholas Creed is a Bangkok based organic human being who is content with his bog-standard meatsuit.

