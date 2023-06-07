Have you noticed the light fading from those around you? People who once had a zest for life, those who used to have an optimism, with unrelenting infectious enthusiasm. Now, diminished in spirit, resigned to expect deteriorating conditions; further dehumanisation throughout society. Obtrusive thoughts filtering through their consciousness as judgements in their own minds. We exist behind our thoughts and have the ability to observe negative attachments whilst letting them pass.

Circumstances

From time to time we may all feel helplessly apathetic or victimised by our situation. We may be preoccupied with employment woes, financial struggles, strained relationships, fear of failure, worries about the future, or simply feeling paralysed by uncertainty.

A child blames their failures and problems on their circumstances. An adult changes their circumstances.

Look hard enough for work and we will find it. Better manage our finances and we can escape the control mechanisms of debt. Listen, communicate, and empathise to bring ourselves closer to those we have drifted away from. In sitting quietly in meditative solitude, we can begin to be honest with ourselves. Clear the mind of negative downward spiraling intrusion. See the path forward by realising the destination of where we want to be and how we can get there.

Remember

It is not easy. Sometimes we take a knock in life and forget what we used to know. We forget how we used to be. The fire inside us can almost be extinguished. We can feel defeated. We might see the endless possibilities and awe which we felt in our childhood, as nothing but naivety and foolishness. The world can seem cruel, the people heartless, our apparent incremental enslavement, dire.

Remember. Remember goals and dreams that curate infinite possibilities in this life. If our light has faded, it can be nurtured and replenished. We can help others rediscover their lost light too. When the light goes out, some may be left with embers, others merely ashes. We can ask people how they are really doing, beyond the surface level pleasantries. Deeper than the polite platitudes of courtesy. A lot of people out there are living in quiet desperation. They are suffering the hardships of mental anguish with no clear solutions.

This year has been arduous. I have been missing pastimes when life was less complicated, in the times of living a lie, believing in fabricated events and rewritten history.

When we fall silent, that is when our light begins to fade. When we tell others our truth of the world and of ourselves, we grow stronger.

