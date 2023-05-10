Playback speed
Andrew Bridgen will be vindicated when Covid Injection harms research is released

Watch the telling reactions of the GB News hosts
Nicholas Creed
May 10, 2023
9
Posted from GB News YouTube channel.

The news reporters seemed to really squirm and look perturbed here.

The final line uttered by the female presenter tells you all you need to know.

“We need to point out, obviously, that the pharmaceutical companies are not here to defend themselves against accusations that they may be responsible for vaccine injury.”

Top voted comments on YouTube:

