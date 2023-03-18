Andrew Bridgen: We have surely now sacrificed enough of our own citizens’ lives on the alter of ignorance

“I therefore call on the government to immediately stop the mRNA booster programme and initiate a full public enquiry not only into the vaccine harms but how every agency set up to protect to public interest have failed so abysmally”

The mere handful of other people present in the House of Commons speaks volumes to how entrenched this corruption goes.

Most of the UK’s politicians have been captured, bribed, bought off, compromised, and now serve their globalist and corporate masters.

They do not serve the people.

Thank you Andrew Bridgen.

Nicholas Creed is a Bangkok-based journalistic dissident. If you liked this content and wish to support the work, buy him a coffee or consider a crypto donation:

BTC: 39CbWqWXYzqXshzNbosbtBDf1YoJfhsr45

XMR:86nUmkrzChrCS4v5j6g3dtWy6RZAAazfCPsC8QLt7cEndNhMpouzabBXFvhTVFH3u3UsA1yTCkDvwRyGQNnK74Q2AoJs6Pt