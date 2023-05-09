Posted the video from GB News directly here in case it gets scrubbed from YouTube.
Observations
Myers deflects answering questions on why the injection manufacturers need ongoing legal indemnity, by repeatedly calling Bridgen’s claims conspiracy theories
Myers addresses the huge number of adverse effects reported by saying that all medicines have side effects, and downplays these to not be debilitating, citing the ‘sore arm’ commonality as championed by the MSM
Myers refers to Bridgen’s “scientific sounding words that are pseudoscience”
Myers tries to discredit Bridgen by invoking Bridgen’s tweet citing crimes against humanity and comparisons with the holocaust as being inappropriate. Has Myers watched Never Again is Global?
Bridgen points out that we are currently unable to have a debate in parliament on excess deaths and asks why that is. Myers says we should debate but that the ‘vaccines’ would in no way be attributable to the excess deaths.
Top voted comments from YouTube:
Virtual coffees and cryptocurrency donations are hugely appreciated.
Bitcoin address:
39CbWqWXYzqXshzNbosbtBDf1YoJfhsr45
Monero address:
86nUmkrzChrCS4v5j6g3dtWy6RZAAazfCPsC8QLt7cEndNhMpouzabBXFvhTVFH3u3UsA1yTCkDvwRyGQNnK74Q2AoJs6Pt
All content is free. Any paid subscribers have my eternal gratitude.
Andrew Bridgen and Fraser Myers Clash in Debate on Covid Genetic Injection Harms