The comments section on the WHO’s YouTube channel raised the eyebrows of this writer, whilst wondering if and when those comments might be purged…

The speakers

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus

Director-General, World Health Organization (WHO)

Lots of waffling about ‘disease X’ from the WHO director general. He mumbled, drawing parallels with Covid; a glint in his eye with a beaming smile when telling us to ‘prepare’ for the next plandemic. [The word ‘prepare’ appears 34 times in the YouTube transcript].

He mentions supply chains, research and development, and ‘primary healthcare’ - the word ‘primary’ + care / health appears 8 times in the transcript.

Preetha Reddy

Executive Vice-Chairperson, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd

Reddy reinforces the message of being aware and alert, referring to a clear and present danger. She then proceeds with the neuro-linguistic programming, by giving hypothetical ‘pandemics’ a strong connotation with war. Remember all the global [mis]leaders repeatedly saying “we are at war with the virus”, “we need to be on a war footing”, during 2020-2022?

Perhaps this choice of wording is to seed the idea of war, or something created to be warlike, embedded within the public consciousness, ahead of the attempted great taking [documentary link], as authored by David Webb.

Reddy muses:

…definitely for you know for future times to come because it's definitely a clear and present danger I want to draw an analogy with the Army especially the Indian army we know that every day the Infantry actually prepares for war you know they go through intense training and at any time if there is war at the border they're ready to go and face that I think healthcare workers, healthcare Systems now have to look at the future…

Roy Jakobs

President and Chief Executive Officer, Royal Philips

The technology advocate. Briefly reinforces the narrative of Covid being so dangerous that patients can not be touched, in order to promote respiratory device monitors and technology.

…actually it became more and more challenging for the Healthcare Systems to actually keep the staff up and running um to keep them motivated but also actually to protect them from uh uh from the disease and keep doing their job and then thirdly was how can you then apply the latest also digital technology to help them in their daily jobs because there's a lot of Technology available but actually how do you then make sure that that quickly gets into the hands of the staff of the system and you can actually uh scale it very rapidly.

We must always remember how challenged and overwhelmed the healthcare systems actually were, which is why so many nurses needed to produce highly choreographed complex dance routines inside empty looking hospitals. They obviously did that to stay motivated! The overflowing wards of patients were probably relocated to the basement until the video shoots were finished. Right?

Michel Demaré

Chair of the Board, AstraZeneca Plc

Demaré’s remarks were breathtaking in their audacity. I foresee these spoken lines being memorialised within the filthy 2020s tapestry of global collaborative democide and iatrogenocide. For all eternity.

Gleeful smile.

I'm the chairman of AstraZeneca, obviously has played a pretty special role during the Covid crisis and I think we have a few lessons that we can share from this uh, just as a reminder we are not we were not a vaccine company at the time we just decided that was a call for action that we had to try to use or now and our networks to try to to help… …then finally we were we managed to distribute more than three billion doses of vaccines at no profit, uh, of which more or less two went to low and medium income countries.

A benevolent, selfless, noble, call to action. They stepped up. Tried to help. Finally, they distributed more than 3 billion doses of bioweapon poison to maim, sterilise, and kill the global population. *The fraud and bioweapon having been ordered by world governments*.

Then, to kick the millions (billions?) of ‘vaccine’-injured men when they are down, Demaré pivots to feign shock at missed cancer diagnoses, whilst blaming inadequate healthcare systems, for the very same turbo-cancers being linked to the EUA countermeasures.

…for instance in the UK it is estimated that [a] million cancer cases were not diagnosed during Covid just because of lack of resources, uh, in the health system so obviously that cannot happen, uh, it is transformation that will take a certain time and I would have basically three recommendations for that first of all I think it's important that Health become a strategic asset for every country and it's not always the case I can tell you that we do that for why not for health is there anything more important that the good health of your population.

Sells the world the first batch of poison, then sells them the next batch of poison touted as the cure for the ‘side effects’ of the first.

Health as a strategic asset = a chronically sick populace makes for lifetime repeat business customers, as well as making them easier to control, manipulate, frighten, and rule over.

Related:

COVID-19 mRNA Vaccine Induced Turbo Cancer tsunami is well underway and as I documented in a recent substack, all the big pharmaceutical players are buying up smaller cancer therapy companies and positioning themselves for 2025.

How far off do you think we are from having a global critical mass of people who have expanded their consciousness, are not lied to as easily, and begin to see through propaganda?

commented on my

:

The future is ours to seize. As long as our capacity to dream and to will that dream remains, choice defies fate; and thus does freedom defy slavery.

Nicholas Creed is a Bangkok based dissident blogger. All content is free for all readers, with nothing locked in archive that requires a paid subscription. Any support is greatly appreciated.

Buy me a coffee

Share

Bitcoin address:

39CbWqWXYzqXshzNbosbtBDf1YoJfhsr45

Monero address:

86nUmkrzChrCS4v5j6g3dtWy6RZAAazfCPsC8QLt7cEndNhMpouzabBXFvhTVFH3u3UsA1yTCkDvwRyGQNnK74Q2AoJs6Pt