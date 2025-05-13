Creed Speech

Creed Speech

Fager 132
4h

I'm way past caring what happens to any adult whose blindness is the result of his refusal to see. At this late date that's all it is: willful blindness, because the evidence has been staring everyone in the face for years. But a large contingent of humanity will keep clinging to the moral code that tells them self-immolation is a virtue. Anyone who agrees that he should be reduced to mere existence for the alleged sake of polar bears or a predicted .1ºC average global temperature fluctuation deserves whatever he gets.

The remaining 20% of the population who want to live as human beings will go on without those non-entities. That's always been the case anyway, throughout history: NPCs don't move the world. That's the job of a different majority, the 20%, who far outnumber the kakistocracy. The only certain way to make narcissists disappear is to ignore them, to "go no-contact." It's true on an individual level and it's true on a global scale, with aggregates of narcissists who want to manipulate and rule the world. By definition they're impotent as human beings, and they have power only to the extent that people notice them and cooperate with their delusional version of reality. So here I am, ignoring them. Living contentedly and completely without them. If they obtrude themselves on me it will cost them and their flying monkeys more than they want to pay. That's all I can do, but if even half the 20% does it, too, it will be enough.

Rick Bradford
5h

I feel much the same, but I also get the sense that absurdities in society are becoming ever more concentrated, and like their nuclear counterparts, will at some stage go critical and explode into the most unholy mess, as Nietzsche suggested as far back as 1882.

