I fall into a deep, endless dream, struggling to awaken. In this peaceful place, sanity is the norm and not the exception amongst the perception of contemporary affairs. Tyrants and sociopathic misleaders are imprisoned for life, or tried for crimes against humanity, facing capital punishment. My peers, coworkers, friends, and family members question things like they did when I was younger. I can remember when things were different. When ‘narrative’ was less coordinated, prior to the advent of social media and so-called smart phones. Mediums of non verbal communication were less mesmerising, if not at all prevalent.

In my dream state, my nearest and dearest return to being truly present. People make eye contact, they smile, their laughter is contagious and precious - not something to capture and post online for dopamine hits. Making memories is sacred. The power of media narrative no longer strangleholds the masses. Storytelling in person is revitalised as a cherished art form. People are open-minded to dialogue, discourse, and alternative world views, with an unwavering moral compass. They exhibit a clear perception of right and wrong, which they are able to act upon without hesitation. We mostly agree on what constitutes genocide or democide; political leaders are not given a pass for horrific misdeeds just because they also do perceived good deeds.

Conspiracy theories such as health coming from needles and pills are ridiculed, with those believing in and pushing them being sidelined as extremist fringe ideologues. Those pushing or praising such ‘treatments’ are dealt with swiftly by a justice system that is enacted and executed by the people, for the people.

In this endless dream, a critical mass of human beings can see through propaganda easily - they are not easily misled or lied to. Warmongers and war criminals are silenced, ostracised, or tried in court for war-crimes. Instances of people dying suddenly are considered highly abnormal; thus investigated immediately, with the root cause discovery made widely known…As opposed to being obfuscated in lies and spin within a constant shell blame-game that builds up a precarious house of cards.

In this peaceful slumberous reality, I am inundated with delightful news from friends old and new that they have healthy children, with newly expectant mothers, and no fertility complications whatsoever. Miscarriages are an ultra-rare phenomenon. Doctors care for the well being of their patients, prescribing natural remedies, nutrition, and exercise. Historical posterity documented the Rockefeller family being shunned for their unhinged, malicious practices following university grants and attempts made at capturing the medical system.

Society is predicated upon a sound monetary system, meaning that purchasing power is protected, not debased and devalued. Small to medium sized businesses, along with sole proprietorship is encouraged by all forms of voluntarism and self governance; as is self sufficiency. Government interventionism and meddling is minimalist - quickly rejected and overthrown by the people, should opportunistic bad actors attempt to undermine the system. People choose public servants to serve them, because they do not wish to be ruled over.

Alas, if only this dream were true.

In my waking nightmare, a majority of people believe absurdities, therefore they are willfully blind to atrocities committed. They seek to poison themselves and their families in as many ways as they can possibly afford to with financial resources and available time constraints. They tell me which group is the disfavoured other of the week, as often as possible, if they can corner me to listen, whilst probing my approval or disproval, which usually results in their suspicion and subsequent distancing.

They have relationships with screens, not with people. I watch them accelerating their own demise, whilst they rush towards authoritarianism and collectivist ideologies. I hear about their fertility woes. Their repeatedly failed IVF treatments. Their strange illnesses and diagnoses. They are always baffled. Bafflement turns to anger if their medicalised religion is hinted at as being the source of their body horrors.

I understand now, that they too are in an endless dream. A waking dream state. In their endless dream, their government is benevolent, the pedestaled politicians care for the best outcomes of their citizenry. Doctors and nurses try their best to help patients, but there is collateral damage, because there are so many dangerous diseases. Vaccines are seen as life saving miraculous feats of modern day medicine. War is accepted as a necessary evil, because some groups are worse than other groups, as indicated by talking heads on tell-lie-vision.

In their dreamy haze, they admittedly know that bankers profit from wars, but also insist the banking system is integral to the rebuilding efforts after the carnage dies down. Incrementally impoverishing their own standards of living as we hurtle towards the realisation of agenda 2030 is a necessary sacrifice for the greater good. The mainstream media outlets are all vetted for truth, accuracy, and non-bias or capture, because that is how it has always been. If there was any real-time genocide or democide happening, then it would be on the news, obviously. A coordinated, systemic, globally concerted effort amongst nation state leadership to depopulate the planet is simultaneously a wild conspiracy theory, yet also makes perfect sense to them, because they are continually told via media messaging that overpopulation is our greatest threat.

From endless dreams to waking nightmares and everything in between, perhaps we will all meet somewhere in the middle. Someday. Nearby. Just around the corner.

Wait and see.

Share

