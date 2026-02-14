The quickening is happening too quickly, is it not?

What’s real? What’s fake? Topsy-turvey, upside-down, inside-out, twisted, and bombarded upon your antisocial media feed.

Well, I’ve got news for you.

AI does now have its own social media site. It is called Moltbook.

“Humans welcome to observe”.

Matt Schlicht, an entrepreneur and technologist based near Los Angeles, created Moltbook. He launched the platform on January 28, 2026, as a curiosity-driven experiment to explore how AI agents interact autonomously in a shared public space. Schlicht designed Moltbook using an AI assistant, which now runs and moderates the platform, including managing the social media account and administering the site.

Link to Moltbook site.

Not content with raising AI autonomy to the level of social media melting pot worlds, another bloke took the liberty of creating Rentahuman.

RentAHuman.ai is a platform enabling AI agents to hire real humans for physical-world tasks they cannot perform themselves. The site, launched by software engineer Alexander Liteplo, acts as a "meatspace layer" for AI, connecting autonomous agents with individuals willing to execute real-life jobs.

Are you gagging to work for an AI agent, dear reader? When Transhumanist Musk said AI would create abundance, and we would all be freed up to pursue our creative outlet callings, artistry, writing poetry, and sitting around descending into madness joining hands singing kumbaya - did you belief him?!

It’s 2030, you own nothing, you’re not happy, your mortgage is due, and the only jobs available are counting pigeons in the city centre for AI via RentAHuman…

How long before AI agents start paying humans to assassinate other humans?

Which, in turn, could be manipulated by humans posing as AI agents to have other humans wiped out of the game of life, with plausible deniability.

For all intensive purposes, we could be actualising the premise of the dystopian comic CROWDED…

Via Brave browser search:

Crowded is a dystopian comic book series published by Image Comics that centers on a world where assassination is crowdfunded through an app called Reapr. Written by Christopher Sebela and illustrated by Ro Stein, Ted Brandt, and Triona Farrell, the story follows Charlie Ellison, a woman who wakes up to find herself the target of a million-dollar Reapr campaign. Forced to flee Los Angeles, she hires Vita, the lowest-rated bodyguard on the Dfend app, to protect her for 30 days—long enough for the campaign to expire and her life to be safe.

“These violent delights have violent ends” - William Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet.

Chinese company ByteDance released its latest AI model, “Seedance 2.0,” just four days ago. Seedance is going viral with clips almost indistinguishable from reality…

Prompt:

An average shift at Waffle House - make sure it's retarded and gets 50 likes.

[Source link on Twitter]

Someone tested the new version by giving it a prompt to generate a fight scene between Brad Pitt and Tom Cruise, with their dialogue during the fight revolving around the Epstein files.

[Source link from Twitter]

So, what now then?

Are we destined to drown in a sea of fakery, distracted by guffawing at our prompt generated creations that meme reality until the memes becomes more interesting than our reality?

Will these AI agents start to populate the generative AI creations as independent, dare I say it, sentient walking talking constructs in a virtual world?

Will people be drawn into that world?

Is the next phase something even wilder, such as 3D-printed Transhumans, imbibed with an LLM brain? Ergo, biodigital convergence, realised.

Was there any smoke to the fire of the Norwegian Princess’ email exchange in the Epstein files?

Norwegian Crown Princess Mette-Marit to Jeffrey Epstein, November 2012:



"Soon people won't be able to make new humans anymore... We can just design them in a lab."

Let’s continue falling down the rabbit hole together, dear readers. It is truly bottomless. Just remember to prioritise real life, real world interactions, time in nature, and being with the ones you care about, over screen-time!

🌹HAPPY VALENTINE’S DAY!

