Let’s delve into the (*current) “conspiracy theory” that the rich and powerful parasite class are consuming Adrenochrome, in order to reverse cellular aging and experience euphoria. This conspiracy theory may soon become another conspiracy reality in due course.

Can adrenochrome be extracted from children being tortured, in order to heighten their feelings of terror, thus making them more valuable as adrenochrome producers?

Have there been any widely circulated news stories of adrenochrome usage in this satanic, ritualistic context?

Has there been an effort to normalise blood transfusions from young people, via the mainstream media, in order to have the public slowly accept this practice?

What examples can be found via the revelation of the method context, within films?

This will be a difficult read. Please stay, open your eyes, open your mind, and realise how important raising awareness is.

Here is actor Jim Caviezel - who starred in the film about global human trafficking - Sound of Freedom -telling Steve Bannon about adrenochrome market demand.

PARTIAL TRANSCRIPT:

Jim Caviezel: “Oregon harvesting programs.” Steve Bannon: “Talk to me about the, we’ll get to that in a second, talk to me about the demand. If it’s so organized on the trafficking of these children.” Jim Caviezel: “Yeah.” Steve Bannon: “And for either sex or for an eventually organ harvesting. You can’t just have that demand unless somehow that’s organized also.” Jim Caviezel: “A hundred percent. I believe, okay, so the agents that I’ve spoken to, all right, here’s the, it’s for a barrel of oil, $77. For a barrel of body parts and what’s going to be adrenochrome, all the plumes that are in the woman’s mother’s wombs, that goes into a plastic barrel, and that’s $77,000. Now, that gets sent into these bags.” Jim Caviezel: “Bio-labs.” Steve Bannon: “Barrel of oil..?” Jim Caviezel: “$77.” $77,000 for a barrel of body parts of children, blood, all of that goes to these bio-labs. And then now go to Victoria Nuland’s testimony.” Steve Bannon: “The bio-labs, you’re talking about the bio-labs in Ukraine.” Jim Caviezel: “Correct.”

The email above is from the Epstein files (data set EFTA01801501.pdf).

Jim Caviezel explains adrenochrome as a compound and adrenaline elevation in children spiking the natural form of C₉H₉NO₃ produced by a terrified child:

FULL TRANSCRIPT:

“Adrenochrome, that’s not true. It’s C9H9NO3. This is a chemical compound that has been around in modern science since the 1930s. There’s a synthetic form and there’s a regular natural form, which is caused by torturing little kids to get their adrenaline up, essentially, and then extracting it from them. When you sit and meet, and so I brought this up a few years ago, and all of a sudden I was attacked by every media. Look it up. It’s there. They absolutely went after me. And the next day, I never heard from my agents, my agency for 14 months. My lawyers let me go. My agency never called me after that. And essentially it was done.”

WHAT IS ADRENOCHROME?

Adrenochrome is an oxidation product: it forms when adrenaline undergoes oxidation, particularly in the presence of oxygen and certain enzymes.

Synthesis Methods: Laboratory synthesis typically involves:

Oxidation of adrenaline using silver oxide (Ag₂O)

Reaction with potassium ferricyanide

Enzymatic conversion using monoamine oxidase

Chemical Formula: C 9 H 9 NO 3

Research challenges are often described as having “ethical limitations on human studies”.

Why is that? The Physiological Context:

Normally occurs in small amounts as byproduct of adrenaline metabolism

Increased during stress or sympathetic nervous system activation.

STUDIES AND MEDICAL APPLICATIONS

Via the NIH PubMed site page on adrenochrome, there is an article within the literature tab linked to in German here:

The End of Aging - Hintergründe einer transgressiven Medizin (publication date 2024.)

The End of Aging article is behind a paywall. Here are some excerpts from the summary:

The attainment of eternal youth in the struggle against finitude is a very old myth. The proverbial biblical age of Methuselah promises not only a life of several hundred years, but also almost as long fertility. The promise of a long and healthy life and the possibility of continuous rejuvenation is not an achievement of our millennium. However, contemporary technology is able to identify causal mechanisms of aging and the development of life-shortening pathologies. These possibilities create what can best constitute preventive and regenerative medicine. […] The promise of a long and healthy life and the possibility of continuous rejuvenation is not an achievement of this millennium; however, contemporary technologies are capable of giving deeper insights into the mechanisms of aging and the emergence of life-shortening pathologies. These possibilities achieve that which in the best sense can be perceived as preventive and regenerative medicine. In contrast, rejuvenation is by no means a promise that cannot be kept but a narrative of limitless commodification that must be viewed very critically.

As you absorb the information in this Substack post, including the scientific studies, and medical applications, along with the interview clips, mainstream articles, and other material…ask yourself why the Twitter algorithm suppresses the subject matter so fiercely, with community notes like this one creating a paradox:

This is perhaps the most alarming and surprising glimpse into somewhat mainstream acceptance of the ‘conspiracy’ that the rich and powerful harvest children for adrenochrome consumption. This news segment is from TGRT - a Turkey based cable news channel (English translation voiceover):

FULL TRANSCRIPT:

“These blue blots around their eyes, which we can see from time to time when they come in front of the camera, these are called by this adrenaline or hormone, by this medicine. Iron Man, Ben Affleck, George W. Bush, and also this is the Minister of Foreign Affairs, you know him. This is the British Prince Philip, and this is the Pope, even he is using it. When you look at old pictures from these people, you will find these blue spots around their eyes from time to time. This is a side effect which is caused by the injection. And now look at this picture. This is like a slap into the face, this picture. When they take it from the children, they have to put the children into a state of fear. The children are tortured. And at the time of death, they take the blood from the children and then they turn it into a medicine. Now this is prohibited. Do you know how many children disappear every day worldwide? 2,500 children every day. 2,500. Most of them in third world countries. And there are organizations there who torture these children. And then at the time of death, they take their blood and they take this hormone and they sell it to the rich. Okay, did you know that WikiLeaks had published about this? 2013 was the year when this serum was prohibited in America. And there were quite a few companies who had planned to produce this. But then it was prohibited and they had to stop. However, we do see that this is still produced undercover and is still sold to Hollywood celebrities and to rich managers as an anti-aging injection. They do this to the children. They scare them, they torture them, they kill them, and then they take this hormone which had been produced by their bodies. Could even the devil have such an idea? May this world drown and take us with it.”

Here is a softer clip, whereby the news anchor talks about blood transfusions from the young in an upbeat, enthusiastic demeanour:

FULL TRANSCRIPT:

On the Health Watch, could the secret to eternal youth be found in blood transfusions from young people? Health reporter Stephanie Stahl has more on a controversial new treatment that’s being tested. Transfusions with young blood from teenagers, some claim it can reverse the aging process. It’s being tested in patients over the age of 35 as part of a clinical trial called Ambrosia, where people paid $8,000 to get the rich growth factors found in blood plasma platelets. It’s pretty much people from most states, people from overseas, from Europe and Australia. Results of the trial have not been published, but Dr. Jesse Karsaman, who plans to open a business selling young blood, says patients who’ve had it say they feel amazing. And he says he’s seen evidence of reversing the aging process in rats. Their brains are younger, hearts, their hair, if it was gray, it turned stark again. There’s also been encouraging Alzheimer’s research using young blood at Stanford.

This is another clip from CBS news (aired 2018) entitled: Young Blood: Using A Teen's Blood To Reverse Aging:

FULL TRANSCRIPT

It does appear to reverse the aging process. Dr. Jesse Karmazin is talking about transfusions with the young blood from teenagers, and he says it just may turn back the hands of time. That blood is going to patients over 35 as part of a clinical trial called Ambrosia, where subjects paid $8,000 to get the rich growth factors found in the platelets in blood’s plasma. There’s pretty much people from most states, people from overseas, from Europe and Australia. There have not been any published results, but the intriguing concept still found its way into pop culture. It’s my transfusion associate. Dr. Karmazan says patients who have had it say they feel amazing, and he has seen evidence of reversing the aging process in rats. Their brains are younger hearts, their hair, if it was gray, it turns dark again. There has also been encouraging Alzheimer’s research using young blood at Stanford. We found that it was safe and feasible to administer infusions of young plasma weekly. Dr. Sharon Shaw is a researcher who says they have seen evidence of improvement in functional ability. It’s all very exciting that there can be components in blood that could be healing. Platelet-rich plasma or PRP treatments using a patient’s own blood have been in demand as trendy vampire facials to fight wrinkles and as joint and tissue treatments to accelerate healing. A lot of goodies in blood. Dr. Hooman Khorasani is using those rich PRPs in a study at Mount Sinai to regrow hair. We can actually use your own blood to stimulate the body. The study is ongoing, but seeing short-term results, Dr. Khorasani is optimistic. It looks very positive. Experts agree there is still more research that needs to be done. There’s still a lot of unknowns and a lot of factors that we don’t know when we’re actually getting another person’s growth factors and nutrient injected in us. Dr. Carmisen says that he plans to open a young blood lab in New York in the coming months.

*Dr. Jesse Karamazin’s website is called liveforever.club:

In this clip, actress Sandra Bullock talks about the rejuvenation properties of young blood. Apologies for the eerie background music, I ripped this from Twitter:

FULL TRANSCRIPT:

Bullock: “It is an extraction that came from a young person, a young person.” DeGeneres: “Did you get the whole cast of Ocean’s 8 to do this?” Bullock: “Not everybody, just those that I thought would appreciate it.” DeGeneres: “Okay, explain what it is.” Bullock: “One forces through micro-needling, some of you, I think many of you know it, and it pushes through the skin and ruptures a collagen and then boosts it. You look like a burn victim for a day, but then it pushes…” DeGeneres: “What are you pushing? into the skin, Sandra?” Bullock: “Well, you push in whatever the facialist would like to insert into your pores.” DeGeneres: “But what is it?” Bullock: “It is an extraction that came from a young person, a young person, um, far far away and they somehow figured out how to extract…” DeGeneres: “Who thinks of collecting it?” Bullock: “When you see how good it is to your face, you too will run to your local facialist.” DeGeneres: “No, I don’t even understand why that is a thing that you’d put that into your skin…” Bullock: “Straight to hell yeah.” DeGeneres: “I’m not I didn’t do it you are. It’s foreskin from a Korean baby.”

AFRICAN CHILDREN TRAFFICKED TO UK FOR BLOOD RITUALS

This is an older BBC article from 2011:

PDF of article:

African Children Trafficked To Uk For Blood Rituals Bbc News 1.04MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Over the last four years, at least Over the last four years, at least 400 African children have been abducted and trafficked to the UK and rescued by the British authorities, according to figures obtained by the BBC. It is unclear how they are smuggled into the country but a sinister picture is emerging of why. […] According to Christine Beddoe, director of the anti-trafficking charity Ecpat UK, a cultural belief in the power of human blood in so-called juju rituals is playing a part in the demand for African children. “Our experience tells us that traffickers can be anybody. They can be people with power, people with money or people involved in witchcraft,” she explains. Testimonies from many of these children have revealed that once they arrive in Britain, they are exposed to violent and degrading treatments, often involving the forced extraction of their blood to be used for clients demanding blood rituals. Some of these victims agreed to share their experiences on the promise of anonymity because they still fear their abusers. One boy explained how witch-doctors took his blood to be used in such rituals: “The traffickers or witch-doctors take your hair and cut your arms, legs, heads and genitals and collect the blood. They say if you speak out I can kill you.”

Is it still a conspiracy theory, dear reader?

REVELATION OF THE METHOD

The term “revelation of the method” refers to a concept primarily associated with esotericism, ‘conspiracy theory’, and certain philosophical or occult traditions. It describes the alleged practice where a hidden power, elite group, or occult force deliberately reveals its methods, symbols, or plans to the public, often in a veiled or symbolic manner.

Deliberate Disclosure: The idea that hidden powers intentionally reveal their methods or plans.

Symbolic Communication: Often occurs through media, entertainment, or public events.

Veiled Nature: The revelation is typically hidden in plain sight, not obvious to casual observers.

Consent Mechanism: Some theories suggest this revelation serves as a form of implied consent from the masses.

Here is a bizarre clip of Stephen Colbert ‘joking’ in a ‘skit’ where he pretends to sacrifice an infant to the dark deity Moloch (the demonic entity that represents child sacrifice):

This is the well known ‘adrenochrome scene’ in the film Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas:

What do you think are the implications of these examples where revelation of the method is used upon an unsuspecting public? Does it imply a consent mechanism by our inaction, our obliviousness, or apathetic failure to recognise it and react?

Do the parasite class also believe that this reduces their karmic debt?

FINAL THOUGHTS

Has nature’s design made the purest thing on this earth - the very essence and innocence of a child - serve the darkest things in this realm and the next?

Whatever depths of this darkness you are willing to entertain as being true, is up to your own discernment.

When human trafficking networks permeate governments, social services, police forces, educational institutions, and NGOs - the very institutions that are supposed to safeguard children; we collectively reach an impasse as a society that is set to split.

The split will reveal those who are actively trying to protect children and have the guilty arrested and punished, versus those who pretend it’s not happening, those who facilitate complicity, those who spin, gaslight, and suppress information, and finally those who outright harvest children within our society.

This post took 20 hours to research and write. Please consider supporting my work via the links at the end of this post.

If this post gets my Substack nuked, you can support my work at creedspeech.com (launching soon).

You can also follow me on Twitter: https://x.com/Creed_Speech

and Odysee: https://odysee.com/@WelcomeToTheDelusion:d

FURTHER RECOMMENDED READING

FDA Asks Old People To Stop Infusing Children’s Blood To Prevent Aging

Can Blood from Young People Slow Aging? Silicon Valley Has Bet Billions It Will

Support this independent, 100% free, non-sponsored, non-corporate captured Substack below.

Email: nicholas.creed@protonmail.com with information and newsworthy stories for opensource intelligence gathering.

Share

Leave a comment

https://buymeacoffee.com/nicholascrg

Bitcoin address:

bc1p0eujhumczzeh06t40fn9lz6n6z72c5zrcy0are25dhwk7kew8hwq2tmyqj

Monero address:

86nUmkrzChrCS4v5j6g3dtWy6RZAAazfCPsC8QLt7cEndNhMpouzabBXFvhTVFH3u3UsA1yTCkDvwRyGQNnK74Q2AoJs6