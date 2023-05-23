I’ve been sticking my head in the WEF site to see how many Thai members are knocking about. You could try doing this wherever you are in the world, by typing ‘weforum people [insert nationality / country here]’. It’s strange that the weforum.org/people page is a blank non-listed directory, although does yield individual search results.

The ‘Young Global Leaders’ site is easier to navigate, being able to search by region.

Members are not exactly innocent until proven guilty, as alarm bells do of course ring out for any WEF affiliates, but we cannot see into the hearts and minds of men.

Today we will look at a few of the more prominent members in Thailand.

Former and incoming prime minister

First up is an exiled former prime minister of the Shinawatra dynasty - Yingluck Shinawatra.

I found this interesting, because another member of this family - Paetongtarn Shinawatra - is leader of the Pheu Thai party, which looks set to form a coalition government with the Move Forward party [along with six other parties]. Siblings whom are WEFers do not necessarily mean that other siblings are on board by association, yet it is something to be wary of.

Yingluck popped up at a 2012 WEF conference with the usual fluff about promoting resilience and solutions.

On a side note, I found the very last minute of the below video to be very great reset-ish:

This is taken from a popular Thai YouTube channel, whereby guests are interviewed in English and used to teach the English language to Thais. In this clip, the host interviews Pita Limjaroenrat - leader of the Move Forward party (and current prime ministerial candidate), along with other political party members.

In the final minute of the video, Pita is asked:

“How ready is Thailand for the climate crisis?”

His answer:

Thailand for the climate crisis is far behind. Particularly with PM 2.5 is number one in the world, in Chiang Mai, number 4 in Bangkok. And various things that we need to do about that. Firstly, is about electricity. Coal generation is about 20% of our electricity generation - that needs to stop in the next 10 years. That’s part of our policy. Agriculture, low carbon agriculture needs to be done. I think that’s a coalition among us within this room (others nod). Transportation, that’s one thing. Construction sites, that’s number 4, and factories. And what need for that is clean air act. To make sure we have the ability and power structure to stop climate crisis at the sources.

All the globalist agenda buzzwords are there. I will have more to say on the real agendas driving the Move Forward Party soon.

Coal is out solar is in

This got me curious and after some searching I found the APAC Systems Values Analysis Thailand 2022 report.

The 25 page report, authored by WEF company member Accenture, focuses on achieving net zero, pushing electric vehicle adoption, reducing coal powered generation, and switching to renewable energy sources.

I’ll focus on a few key segments.

The infographic embedded within the executive summary is telling, with the familiar ‘magic words’ jargon.

The dark blue shaded cells are supposed to be ‘priority outcomes for Thailand’ = main driving forces for further impoverishment and decimation of living standards?

In a section focusing on replacing new coal with ‘utility-scale solar’, the overview states the following:

With growing consensus on need for immediate halting of new coal for a Net Zero future, all the planned new coal capacity could be replaced instead with Solar.

A ‘No new coal’ policy would allow proposed additional Solar generation to replace planned generation from Coal while encouraging investments in new Solar capacity.

Phased mothballing of existing coal plants with the ability to call them into operation with advance notice of up to 6 months, as is being done in Germany & Japan, could further accelerate coal phase out in the longer term while maintaining required Reserves margin.

This has not worked out well for Germany’s energy suicide.

Never mind how environmentally destructive sourcing components for the so called green energy transition is in reality.

Simon Michaux, an associate professor of geometallurgy at the Geological Survey of Finland, argues that:

The quantity of metal required to make just one generation of renewable tech units to replace fossil fuels, is much larger than first thought. Current mining production of these metals is not even close to meeting demand. Current reported mineral reserves are also not enough in size. Most concerning is copper as one of the flagged shortfalls. Exploration for more at required volumes will be difficult, with this seminar addressing these issues.

Charoen Pokphand Group

C.P group is a powerful conglomerate as Thailand’s largest private company. They enjoy the added prestige of being the largest privately held Royal Warrant holder of the Thai Royal Family.

The group’s CEO - Suphachai Chearavanont - has been an ‘agenda contributor’ on the WEF site, writing in August 2020: How digitization and innovation can make the post-COVID world a better place.

In this piece, a check-box exercise of agendas matches everything we have come to learn about and dread the true meaning of, in its implementation:

Predictive AI (for future ‘epidemics’)

Robotic solutions in hospitals

Agriculture + Internet of things + water management

Public-private partnerships (fusion of corporations and the state = corporatocracy)

Opening statement:

COVID-19 has presented one of the most formidable challenges in recent history to governments, businesses, and society. Many consider it to be the ultimate tipping point for the 21st-century. The pandemic is a wake-up call for companies to have a plan to deal with disruptions to ensure business continuity. It is also a watershed moment that will signal the fast-track acceleration process for digitization throughout society.

C.P Group’s website has been revamped and is clearly all-in for agenda 2030 goals and net zero insanity (at least on the face of it):

Crypto space

It was disheartening to see that the CEO of Bitkub - a popular centralised cryptocurrency exchange in Thailand - is also a WEF agenda contributor. It makes me wary of the crypto industry here being at the whims of regulation, and possibly just to be used as training wheels before the CBDC switcheroo takes place.

In January 2023, Jirayut wrote for the WEF: 6 ways to establish a robust digital economy in emerging countries.

Key takeaways from his article:

Advocates for a ‘universal income policy’ for businesses as a ‘social safety net’ - only one advocation away from UBI for all individuals

Promotes government integration (*the antithesis to what crypto is supposed to be about, i.e. decentralisation)

Make the public sector a digital government by concentrating on operating as if it was a single entity. It should be changed to become a peer-to-peer platform where the public may be served by the business sector, as well as where people can actively participate and freely express their thoughts in formulating policies for economic and social growth.

Sounds like extreme centralisation to me, but what do I know? I’m just a useless eater.

The ‘digital government’ seems similar to what has been touted by Ukraine’s one app to control all the serfs:

Banking sector

I found one WEF member who is still working in the banking sector:

Bangkok Bank itself, is of course a WEF member. It is listed on the Stock Exchange of Thailand with $97.3 billion in assets under management.

It seems that all banking institutions that are WEF-affiliated, are automatically enrolled in their Centre For Financial and Monetary Systems.

This web page contains a lot of fluff about ‘industry collaboration’, ‘expert-level insight’, and ‘coalition building’.

The greater inferences centre around:

Financing the transition to a net zero future

AI and Fintech convergence

How cryptocurrency mining hurts the environment🙄

Although Bangkok bank is not yet piloting a CBDC, according the CBDC tracker site, we should keep an eye on them possibly moving into the CBDC proof of concept stage - such as the central Bank of Thailand:

