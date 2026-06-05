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A Life Cut Short When Justice Failed - While You Were Distracted

#Episode 3
Nicholas Creed's avatar
Nicholas Creed
Jun 05, 2026

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Welcome to the While You Were Distracted podcast, produced by Creed Speech and Dialup.Life.

In this week’s episode, we discuss the murder of Henry Nowak at the hands of Vickrum Digwa, disturbing euthanasia cases in Canada, and Crypto-related kidnappings in France.

SHOW NOTES - click the ‘show notes’ link to visit CreedSpeech.com for links to all sources, articles, and videos mentioned in the podcast episode.

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Music from #Uppbeat (free for Creators!):
https://uppbeat.io/t/tatami/frisbee
License code: UNUJNLKHKB8EO6SK

Outro Music: https://uppbeat.io/track/tatami/frisbee?rt=uc-referral

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