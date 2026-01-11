The year twenty twenty six, Anno Domini, started off with a bang. Ensuing geopolitical developments that I doubt many of us had on our bingo cards. Let us try to make sense of all of this…

Chaos by design?

The last article I penned in December was titled: 2025 Review: The Year ‘They’ Stopped Pretending.

Continuing with that theme, the Trump administration are now overtly and brazenly telling us what they are doing and why. Kidnapping a sitting President, Maduro, from Venezuela, a sovereign country, without the usual preaching of “spreading our freedoms and democracy to their people”.

Straight up, we are told it’s all about the oil.

Piracy.

The so-called international rules based order was always a farcical pacification fallback narrative after bombs have been dropped, or regime change enacted.

Along with having amongst the world’s largest oil reserves at 300 billion barrels of crude, Venezuela also has 5.5 trillion (proven) cubic meters of natural gas, and estimated to have up to 2,343 tons of unmined gold deposits in the Orinoco Mining Arc (largest in Latin America). Geologically, the country has vast amounts of rare earth elements, iron ore, bauxite (for aluminium), diamond deposits, and nickel reserves.

A statement from Vassily Nebenzia, Russia’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, on the US kidnapping of Maduro and subsequent control of Venezuela:

“For several months now, the world has been witnessing how the United States continues to deliberately escalate tensions around friendly Venezuela under the pretext of fighting drug trafficking and terrorist threats, illegally destroying civilian vessels in the Caribbean Sea. At the previous session of the Council, we all had the opportunity to see that behind this artificial facade lies the goal of building up the American military presence and exerting pressure on an independent state whose policies do not suit Washington. It seems that in the White House, they have decided to dust off an old practice that has been used many times before: presenting the need to fight terrorism as a justification for unmasked aggression and interference in the affairs of sovereign states. This time, the legitimate government of the Bolivarian Republic has been labeled as a so-called foreign terrorist organization. They are trying to impose a flawed logic everywhere, suggesting that a single decision by the American authorities is enough to turn a sovereign state into a criminal enterprise, and any use of force against it can now be called a law enforcement operation and a defense of national interests. We do not see any point in delving into the absurdity of American pseudo-legal tricks. They are so flawed and do not align even remotely with international law.”

Nebenzia also says:

“We are particularly appalled by the unparalleled cynicism with which Washington did not even attempt to conceal the true aims of its criminal operation, namely the establishment of unbridled control over Venezuela’s natural resources and the assertion of their hegemonic ambitions in Latin America.”

A partial clip from the US government’s Michael Waltz’s UN speech, read in the second person:

“You cannot continue to have the largest energy reserves in the world, under the control of adversaries of the United States.”

No pretense. Direct talk. Mask off. Believe him.

Lindsey Graham, emanating a ghoulish aura, comes across as giddy with excitement here, whilst Trump looks on smirking:

“And as to this commander-in-chief, he did something people talked about doing. You just wait for Cuba. Cuba is a communist dictatorship that’s killed priesthood nuns. They’ve preyed on their own people. Their days are numbered. We’re going to wake up one day, I hope in 26, in our backyard, we’re going to have allies in these countries doing business with America, not narco-terrorist dictators killing Americans. This is a big frigging day. And everybody in the world is thinking differently than they were just a few days ago because of what you did.”

Is the collapse close, with the US government attacking and planning to attack so many other nation states?

The game has changed, now it is based solely on force and intimidation.

Was the smash and grab of Maduro choreographed with multiple layers of his closest aides? Rumoured to have been bought off by the CIA with hundreds of millions of dollars, and relief on sanctions? Choreographed to the point of made for TV optics with all the dramatic footage? Although, as ever, the killing of soldiers and civilians was very real.

There are also CIA operations in Venezuela that have been officially disclosed.

Max Blumenthal, journalist from The Grayzone, illuminates how the US government is using Venezuala’s former head of military intelligence, Hugo Chavez, to help convict Maduro:



We didn’t hear the word Cartel of the Suns between that 60-minute special and probably 2014. And that’s when the U.S. government started putting the squeeze on the former head of military intelligence under Hugo Chavez as Nicolas Maduro came into power. His name was Hugo El Pollo Carvajal. And at the same time, Marco Rubio announces Puello Carvajal is coming to the U.S. We have extradited him and he will supply us with all the dirt we need to convict Nicolas Maduro, a bad day for the Maduro crime family. That’s a public tweet by Senator Marco Rubio in 2019. Carvajal was extradited from Spain in 2023. The U.S. did everything to block him from getting asylum in Europe, to bring him to the Southern District Court in New York, and before the same judge who will preside over Maduro’s trial this June, Carvajal was convicted of a narco-terror drug conspiracy, and he signed a secret plea deal with the Trump administration to provide dirt on Maduro, and in exchange, he gets his possibly 50-year sentence reduced to, it could be just a few years. All he has to do is be the star witness in the trial against Maduro, where he has pledged to Trump in a letter authored to Trump that he will provide evidence that Venezuela’s Smartmatic voting machine company actually helped rig the 2020 election in favor of Joe Biden indulging one of Donald Trump’s favorite pet conspiracy theories. So that’s the witness against Maduro. And this is how the United States Department of Justice finessed its case against Maduro as the U.S. military developed an operation to steal Maduro from Caracas.

What has been most surprising on the back of all this, are the reactions from the remaining hardliner MAGA cultists. Cheering on the smash and grab as an “impressive military operation”, along with support for the various tough-guy optics put out by the Whitehouse…

(F*** around and find out).

Then there are the social media darlings of MAGA, such as ‘DC Draino’, who put out a series of tweets, gloating about the actions of the US government, whilst pitching ‘ROI’ and investment strategies:

Draino is validating Henry Kissinger here as having made significant contributions to the interests of the United States. The same Kissinger who most controversially once said:

"Military men are just dumb, stupid animals to be used as pawns in foreign policy." - Cited in The Final Days by Woodward and Bernstein.

Silicon valley-esque language invoked about ‘smart money’ and emulating Trump’s Venezeula resources seizure, to be replicated for the little guy on a ‘local scale’…

With thanks to UK Column News for these screenshot stills, taken from their 5th January 2026 broadcast.

The pseudonymous ‘Tylers’ of Zerohedge are desperately trying to herd everyone into team red and team blue tribalism:

Whilst I don’t doubt that there are bad actors creating more chaos, by importing this onto the streets of America via rent-a-mob, the tribality of how it is all being framed is hyperbolic.

Take a step back.

Are we not ‘permitted’ to hold multiple sentiments on these narratives? For example, being against US imperialism overseas, whilst also being against organised ‘leftist protests’ stateside.

Just as it is possible to be against Zionist infiltration into virtually all western political spheres, as well as condemning the state of Israel’s genocide of the people in Gaza…Whilst also objecting to the weaponisation of mass immigration into the west, and pressuring the (UK) authorities to launch a proper national inquiry into the Pakistani grooming gangs.

How to Instigate Colour Revolutions

The tried and tested US playbook for colour revolutions plays out time and again.

Draconian sanctions on a targeted country that cause great suffering for civilians.

Infiltrate the simmering powder keg with agitators, to whip up hysteria and galvanise the people to direct their rage at the government. The agitators move onto protest organisation, violence, killing, looting.

Sound familiar?

In a first of its kind overt statement and blatant agitator-driven revolution, we have Israel’s Mossad tweeting about their agents on the ground, in Iran.

“Go out together into the streets. The time has come.”

The Mossad wrote in its official Farsi-language X account on Monday, 29th December 2025.

“We are with you. Not only from afar and verbally. We are with you in the field,” it added.

Mike Pompeo delighted in this:

State of Israel’s chess piece Reza Pahlavi made this statement on 8th January:

“My dear compatriots, over the last week I have watched our demonstrations closely,” the self-styled ‘crown prince’ said in a video likely shot at one of his Washington, DC-area mansions… Today, I am sharing my first call to action with you. This Thursday and Friday, January 8th and 9th, starting precisely at 8 pm, wherever you are, whether in the streets or even from your own homes, I call on you to begin chanting exactly at this time.”

Further protests in Tehran ensued, perhaps instigated and agitated by Mossad agents?

Since those protests have escalated, Pahlavi made another address:

Pahlavi told protesters not to “abandon the streets,” declaring, “I will soon be by your side.”

“President Trump, as the leader of the free world, has closely observed your indescribable bravery,” he added.

Now consider the relationship between the US government and the state of Israel. Or Netanyahu and Trump. Depending on where you get your geopolitical news from, either Israel is a middle east outpost proxy for the US government to control to serve US interests. Or Netanyahu controls US government policy, Trump, and has massively vested interests in US congress through AIPAC lobbying, exerting Zionist influence.

Let’s consider the US colour revolution playbook and the timeline of events summarised so far in here.

On 29th December 2025, Mossad wrote on Twitter, in Farsi:

“Go out together into the streets. The time has come. We are with you. Not only from afar and verbally. We are with you in the field.”

Riots in dozens of cities in Iran ensue. Mike Pompeo cheers it on on 3rd January 2026 and confirms Mossad agents are walking beside Iranians, in his aforementioned tweet:

“Happy New Year to every Iranian in the streets. Also to every Mossad agent walking beside them.”

On Friday 9th January, Trump wrote:

"If Iran shots [sic] and violently kills peaceful protesters, which is their custom, the United States of America will come to their rescue."

Riots on 9th Jan 2026 in Tehran.

On 11th January, Lindsey Graham echoes the language used by Reza Pahlavi:

“TO THE IRANIAN PEOPLE: your long nightmare is soon coming to a close. Your bravery and determination to end your oppression has been noticed by @POTUS and all who love freedom. When President Trump says Make Iran Great Again, it means the protestors in Iran must prevail over the ayatollah. That is the clearest signal yet that he, President Trump understands Iran will never be great with the ayatollah and his henchmen in charge. To all who are sacrificing in Iran, God bless. Help is on the way.”

The blatant orchestration of the colour revolution tactics are so overt, that it defines a new epoch in wartime. The hawks are firmly in charge.

Retracing to the Venezuela situation, let’s consider UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s muted reaction to avoid condemnation or criticising master Trump, in this revealing BBC interview with Laura Kuenssberg:

Kuenssberg: “And you’ve been incredibly clear always that Vladimir Putin’s attack on a sovereign country of Ukraine was wrong and ought to be condemned. What about President Trump’s attack on a sovereign country of Venezuela? There are all sorts of horrors that we know about President Maduro’s government. But for America to strike that country and then capture its leader, that’s an action against the sovereign state that surely flies in the face of international law.” Starmer: “Well, at the moment, it’s a fast-moving situation. We know those facts. President Trump, the White House has said that they captured Maduro and they struck his country. So there’s a lot we don’t know, but we do know that. Kuenssberg: “So will you condemn that action against the sovereign state?” Starmer: “Well, I want to get all the material facts together and we simply haven’t got the full picture at the moment. It’s fast-moving and we need to piece that together. I can be really clear with you that there was no UK involvement in this operation and obviously we’re working in relation to British citizens and nationals who are there with our embassy. But we need to establish full picture. I then need to speak to President Trump. I need to speak to our allies. But I don’t shy away from this. I’ve been a lifelong advocate of international law and the importance of compliance with international law. But I want to ensure that I’ve got all the facts at my disposal. And we haven’t got that at the moment. And we need to get that before we come to a decision about the consequences in relation to the actions that have been taken.”

Is the UK and the whole of Europe merely vassal states for the US government?

Later, Starmer had marginally tougher words for the camera, yet refused to say whether Trump’s actions had violated international law, calling it a “complicated situation”:

Meanwhile, Denmark’s Prime Minister, Mette Frederiksen stated the following (on 6th Jan):

“Firstly, I believe that the American president should be taken seriously when he says that he wants Greenland. But I also want to make it clear that if the United States chooses to attack another NATO country militarily, then everything stops, that is including our NATO and thus the security that has been provided since the end of the Second World War. I believe in democracy and I believe in the international rules. Of course, I also believe that you do not change borders by force either one way or another. It is not only the position of Denmark and the Danish kingdom, fortunately, of Europe too. So I hope that the people will also take note of the once again significant European support that we are receiving.”

A lot of people scoffed at this, thinking that Trump mulling sending $10k-$100k of magically printed US dollar monopoly money to every Greenlander was as far as this would go…

Now it is being reported that Trump is planning potential military options to ‘acquire’ Greenland, with the UK possibly sending troops on behalf of NATO.

The art of war? The fog of war?

Will smash and grabs of incumbent nation state leadership now be par the course, for anyone who does not align with US interests and bend the knee?

