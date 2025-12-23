Closing out the year when the organs of governments, supranational organisations, and the parasite class shifted gears into a new epoch. The fraud has been exposed across multiple narratives, from the climate alarmist hoax, to the “safe and effective” C19 injections confirmed to be deadly, by our arbiters of truth - the legacy media. All tyrannies rule through fraud and force. Once the fraud is exposed, they rule solely through force.

Secretary General of NATO, Mark Rutte, is beating the war drum in his effeminate posturing, conspiring to send Europeans into the meat grinder, parroting the same Orwellian doublespeak phrase “peace through strength” as uttered ad hominem by Zion Don.

Rutte is frothing at the mouth about Russia; the pretext to fully militarise Europe.

They will take us to war to cover up their crimes against humanity committed during Convid, now that the pressure release valve is set to burst, with turbo-cancers galore, millions of young people with dodgy tickers, and other weird ailments to boot. They also wish to cover up the Midazolam murders in the UK, the Covid hospital death protocols worldwide ($$$ incentivised ventilator deaths & Remdesivir to name but a few).

As the West falls, and the East rises, war will be used to cover up financial collapse, and to seize the means of production, by invoking wartime defense powers. Thus forcing management in factories within other industries such as automotive, to manufacture munitions instead.

Whilst all this othering, boogeyman conjuring, and culture war intersectionality tribalism gaming is ongoing, the internet will be heavily censored (and scrubbed) under the auspices of “protecting the children”. The Aussies are now prompted to verify their age in order to access social media, including Substack. From the 27th December onwards, they will need to upload ID just to access the internet. Pilot country. Global rollout inbound 2026. The author of “Excess Deaths Australia (EDAU)” on Substack has done great work. It’s good to see Sasha Latypova using her reach to amplify this message:

The author backed up all his articles on the wayback machine, but many, including myself, are unable to access anything on that site anymore, only view the page:

Is this the end of a freely accessible archive site?

As I’ve said before, save important articles as PDFs to hard drives, along with images and videos. Back them up on decentralised cloud storage platforms (not Microsoft One Drive, Google docs, etc).

They don’t want independent media sources shaping narratives and discourse. Everything must be centralised and absorbed by the trusted news initiative, the (G7) common rapid response mechanism, or Mossad and its affiliates. Case in point, Sarah Hurwitz decries the horror of people seeing a

“Wall of dead children”

(in Gaza) when they open their social media feeds:

That’s probably undoubtedly why TikTok has been purchased by a consortium of American and Gulf investors, sparking widespread claims of Israeli influence due to the pro-Israel affiliations of key figures involved.

Remember, story, narrative, is the most powerful weapon on this beautiful, green, yet scorched and burning earth.

Alex Karp, Palantir CEO, twitching like a teenager that’s cracked out on too much Adderall, mumbles about partnering with the Israeli government, espousing that he told them he advocated for:

“Maximum violence to the people organising violence, minimum violence to the people on the front end.”

Keir Starmer says he sympathises with Zionism too, so that’s nice, isn’t it?

Kash Patel reinforces the trope that Israel is an important ally…

Billionaire Robert Kraft, in a highly unusual segment, graces Fox news to wax lyrical about antisemitism. Key quote:

“His office scans the internet on this giant screen for signs of antisemitism.”

Earlier this month, this gentleman from “friends of Zion” calls any suggestion that there is a linkage between the Epstein files and Israeli intelligence operations, as “ridiculous, unverified, and unfounded”.

Okay. Keep repeating the mantras.

*Participants were invited to a cost-free, five-day trip to Israel, with the 2025 summit taking place from December 2 to December 7, 2025. During the trip, attendees engage in high-level briefings, visit frontline communities and Yad Vashem, walk the land of Israel, and meet with top Israeli leaders, including the Prime Minister. The program includes a comprehensive online leadership and biblical worldview course developed by Mike Evans, founder of the Friends of Zion Heritage Center.

(Brave browser search).

The reason for the far-reaching tentacles of Zionists from the state of Israel influencing American foreign and domestic policy not being investigated is not due to a lack of evidence. It is simply an unwillingness to face it.

Recall on 60 minutes, when Lesley Stahl spoke with a ‘disguised former Mossad agent’ (Former agents from Israel’s Mossad detail how they built and sold explosive pagers to Hezbollah terrorists). Key quote:

“We have an incredible array of possibilities of creating foreign companies that have no way being traced back to Israel. Shell companies over shell companies to affect the supply chain to our favor. We create a pretend world. We are a global production company. We write the screenplay, we're the directors, we're the producers, we're the main actors, and the world is our stage.”

Let that sink in.

Inside Israel's Plot To Deliver Explosive Pagers To Hezbollah Terrorists 60 Minutes Cbs News 6.04MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Lindsey Graham stated:

“If Israel wanted to kill all the Palestinians, they could. Hamas wants to kill all the Israelis. They can’t. Hezbollah would kill everybody in Israel if they could. Nobody in Israel wants to kill everybody in Lebanon.”

Back in police state Britain, jury by trial looks set to be scrapped. The pretext is “to help clear the backlog of cases”:

The UK seems to be the latest testbed for all things technocratic, autocratic, and boot-stomping-on-the-human-face-forever Memento mori.

Some pushback is evident in the comments sections of the Daily Mail, as seen here under a piece about live facial recognition (LFR) in Merseyside:

I won’t bother quoting from that article, it is exactly as you can imagine. Every dystopian movie you have ever seen, compressed and actualised into reality. They don’t call it predictive programming for nothing.

Comments:

The demonic ‘humans’ pushing the sinister ‘MAID’ program in Canada (medical assistance in dying) are piping up again, pushing for “mature minors” to be included…

Why it matters It is unfair to allow a 70-year-old with terminal cancer the choice of a peaceful death but deny a 17-year-old who has been given the same prognosis and demonstrates a clear capacity to make the decision as an adult, the same choice – especially when the 17-year-old already has the legal right to accept or refuse medical treatment that may prolong their life. 71% of people across Canada support the ability for mature minors to request and be considered for MAID, if all other criteria are met under the law.

More than 16,000 Canadians died by MAID in 2024 — 5% of all deaths in Canada.

And now they want to extend the ‘program’ to minors. Those who cannot recognise this as being evil incarnate, are truly lost.

Plenty of ‘polycrises’ could be on the 2026 bingo card. The plandemic programming persists too:

2026 PREDICTIONS

Dissidents continue to be de-banked, unpersoned, and sentenced to Starmer’s gulag in the UK, probably without a jury trial.

Dissidents will be arrested upon entering the UK and charged with domestic terrorism.

Dissidents worldwide will be thrown in mental hospitals to be labelled as [insert narrative here'] deniers.

Dissidents will in some cases be denaturalised by their governments, meaning they will have their passports revoked, and effectively wake up as nomadic criminals.

Critical mass will be reached as global consciousness expands, across every single narrative that has been covered in this Substack.

Digital ID will be wholesale rejected by the public after a grueling 6-9 months of full on ‘papers please’ technocratic hell. Stay strong.

The parasite class will be at their most unpredictable and their most dangerous during this next phase.

Creed Speech needs its own website to survive and thrive under the next phase of the censorship industrial complex. Working on it.

Dear readers, I wish you all a very Merry Christmas! Choose the light, do not give in to despair.

The Holy Night by Correggio (1522-1530)

